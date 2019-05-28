Breville Appliances Are Majorly Marked Down at This Secret Online Sale

How is it that three-day weekends seem to slip through our fingers? Whether you spent Memorial Day weekend camping, at the beach, or in bed binging the Great British Baking Show on Netflix, getting back to the office on Tuesdays that feel like Mondays can be rough.

But here’s exciting news to kick off your short week: You can score some of kitchen appliance powerhouse Breville’s most beloved machines at a serious discount during its secret sale. On members-only discount website Gilt, dozens of appliances are up to 65% off, including the popular Hard Anodized 10-piece cookware set, the Smart Oven Air, and the Infuser Espresso Machine.

Curious to see more? You’ll have to sign up for the members-only website to access this sale—but don’t worry, Gilt membership is absolutely free. Once you're logged in, you'll be able to see everything on sale, and discounts are automatically applied.

This secret sale expires Friday, May 31 at 12 p.m. ET, so head on over to Gilt to see all the Breville deals, and check out some of our favorites below.

Breville Hard Anodized 10pc Set

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $330 (originally $1,015); gilt.com

Breville Smart Oven

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $246 (originally $417); gilt.com

Breville One-Touch Tea Maker

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $226 (originally $380); gilt.com

Breville The Juice Fountain Elite

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $290 (originally $500); gilt.com

Breville 12 Cup Sous Chef

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $380 (originally $600); gilt.com

Breville Thermo Pro Clad 5qt Covered Saute Pan

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $156 (originally $400); gilt.com

Breville 2-Slice Smart Toaster

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $120 (originally $193); gilt.com

Breville Infuser Espresso Machine

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $460 (originally $800); gilt.com

Breville Smart Oven Air

Courtesy of Gilt

To buy: $400 (originally $600); gilt.com