17 Geeky Cookbooks To Satisfy Your Fantasy and Sci-Fi Appetite [Video]

If there's one book every cook and baker should have, it's a cookbook. They aren't just sources for creating delicious meals and drinks, but a means of showing love and appreciation for taste, culture, and history. With the increasing prominence of geek culture, more and more people are interested in translating that same love into a tasty appreciation for their more eccentric or pop culture interests.

Here are 17 official and unofficial guides to cooking your geekiest entrees, desserts, and drinks.

Harry Potter Cookbook

From Harry's favorite treat—Treacle Tart—to a cauldron cake from the Hogwarts Express, you can conjure up the most magical meals from the wizarding world with this unofficial cooking guide.

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory, $12 at amazon.com.

Game of Thrones Cookbook

Turn your dining room into a Winterfell feast with this cookbook full of George R. R. Martin-approved medieval dining recipes based on the popular fantasy book series.

A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, $28 at amazon.com.

The Hunger Games Cookbook

This "rustic" meets extravagant recipe book puts your cooking skills (and tastebuds) to the ultimate test as you prepare a selection of meals based on District ingredients and characters.

The Unofficial Hunger Games Cookbook: From Lamb Stew to "Groosling," $7 at amazon.com.

Doctor Who Cookbook

Hop in the Tardis and travel through the time and space of your kitchen with these Doctor Who recipes based on episodes from the reboot, series one through six.

Dining With The Doctor: The Unauthorized Whovian Cookbook, $20 on amazon.com.

Outlander Cookbook

Relive Claire and Jamie's once-in-a-lifetime love story—from Claire's first bowl of porridge to the roast beef at their wedding—with this cookbook of more than one hundred recipes.

Outlander Kitchen: The Official Outlander Companion Cookbook, $24 at amazon.com.

Adventure Time Cookbook

Finn discovered an old cookbook in the Founders' Island Library, and he's helped fill up its pages with these recipes from the Candy Kingdom.

Adventure Time: The Official Cookbook, $21 at amazon.com.

True Blood Cookbook

Have a bloody good time with these 85 bayou-inspired recipes featuring menu items from your True Blood restaurants, Fangtasia and Merlotte's Bar and Grill.

True Blood: Eats, Drinks, and Bites from Bon Temps, $12 at amazon.com.

Star Wars Cookbook

The force will be with you as you prepare dishes like Chocolate Chewies and Obi-Wan Tons, or use your Yoda, Darth Vader, and R2-D2-shaped cookie cutters to create even more treats for your entire Jedi council.

Wookiee Pies, Clone Scones, and Other Galactic Goodies: The Star Wars Cookbook, $15 at amazon.com.

Narnia Cookbook

Ever wondered what made Edmund so willing to sell out his siblings to the White Witch for some Turkish Delight? Step into your kitchen and find out by making it yourself along with other tasty Narnia delicacies.

The Unofficial Narnia Cookbook: From Turkish Delight to Gooseberry Fool, $20 at amazon.com.

World of Warcraft Cookbook

Whether you belong to The Horde or the Alliance, there are more than 100 meal and drink recipes to satisfy your gaming warrior appetite, from Dragonbreath Chili to Greatfather's Winter Ale.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook, $24 at amazon.com.

Ninja Turtles Cookbook

There's nobody out there that appreciates pizza like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and now you can get recipes straight from their sewer hangout to make the Turtles' favorite pies.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook, $17 at amazon.com.

Pokémon Cookbook

Catch all 35 of this cookbook's different recipes, including ones for a Pokéball sushi roll, Pikachu ramen, and mashed Meowth potatoes.

The Pokémon Cookbook: Easy & Fun Recipes, $13 at amazon.com.

Twilight Cookbook

Even vegetarian vampires will be able to sink their teeth into these Twilight-inspired recipes for Red Velvet cake, Harry's Famous Fish Fry, and Blushing Bella Punch.

Love at First Bite: The Unofficial Twilight Cookbook, $15 at amazon.com.

Video Game Cookbook

Load up these 25 meals found in your favorite video games—including French Toast from the Sims and Yeto's Soup from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess—with this gaming food guide.

Fry Scores: An Unofficial Guide To Video Game Grub, $6 at amazon.com.

Star Trek Cookbook

One of the original fan-inspired cookbooks, geeky chefs are guided through a host of intergalactic recipes by U.S.S. Voyager chef Neelix and given the chance to make their favorite TV series and film characters' favorite foods.

Star Trek Cookbook, $16 at amazon.com.

DC Superhero Cookbook

In this official cookbook, you'll find 60 recipes for dishes like parfaits, fruit kebabs, and guacamole inspired by DC heroes Superman, Batman, The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and more.

The Official DC Super Hero Cookbook: 60+ Simple, Tasty Recipes for Growing Super Heroes, $19 at amazon.com.

Lord of the Rings Cookbook

Find recipes for every course of a traditional Hobbit meal—Breakfast, Second Breakfast, Elevenses, Luncheon, Afternoon Tea, Supper, and Dinner—in this carefully crafted food guide of the Shire.

An Unexpected Cookbook: The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery, $30 at amazon.com.