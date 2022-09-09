28 Cookbooks and Food Books to Add to Your Shelf This Fall From Dinner in One to Justice of the Pies, here’s what we’re cooking from this season. By F&W Editors Published on September 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amazon What's your favorite part of fall? Cooler weather? Changing leaves? Seasonal produce, like pumpkins and cranberries? We love all of those things, too — but another thing we love about this season is the fresh haul of cookbooks we get to leaf through. Every year, we ask our editors to shout-out the books they're excited about, steadily building a list over the summer in preparation. For our fall 2022 edition, we ended up with a grand total of 28 different books, including Listen to Your Vegetables from Sarah Grueneberg, Nadiya's Everyday Baking from Nadiya Hussain, and Dinner in One from Melissa Clark. Dive into the history of masa and try out the recipes in Jorge Gaviria's Masa. Or whip up treats that satisfy your "salt tooth" (more on that in a minute) in Erin Jeanne McDowell's Savory Baking. More into drinks? Pick up Modern Classic Cocktails by Robert Simonson. There's a memoir in here, too — No Lucks Given from Brother Luck, which Senior Editor Kat Kinsman calls "plenty good food for the soul." We can't wait to break open these books and use them all season long, and we have the feeling you'll love them, too. Read on for the full spread. 01 of 28 Black Power Kitchen Amazon View at Amazon ($40) "Featuring vibrant recipes, interviews, art, and photography, this is a compelling culinary manifesto about the nature of Black food. Here, the New York City collective Ghetto Gastro offers an awakening of what Black food was, is, and can become while demonstrating the sheer joy and creativity Black communities generate. With waves of crunch, heat, flavor, and umami, this Bronx-culinary collective also inspires discussions about race, history, and long-standing food inequality." —Alexandra Domrongchai, Editorial FellowFull Title: Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power KitchenAuthors: Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker with Osayi EndolynEbook Available: YesPages: 304Release Date: October 18 02 of 28 Bread Head Amazon View at Amazon ($45) "A few years ago, I spent a couple of days at Spence Farm in rural Illinois, attending Bread Camp run by Greg Wade. Wade, the head baker for Chicago's Publican Quality Bread, led about eight of us through two days of discussion about gluten chains followed by dough tutorials. At night, we sat around the fire and talked about fermentation, hiked through the pitch-black woods, then slept in a barn. We woke early in the morning to harvest squash blossoms before spending the afternoon kneading dough under a blazing August sun. As we walked through the farm's amaranth fields with Wade, he spoke of how working with freshly milled organic grains had changed him as a baker. Later, we peered into the somewhat primitive outdoor wood-fired oven he had built to check on the caneles he was baking from just-harvested buckwheat. Reading the introduction to Bread Head: Science, Alchemy, and Baking for the Road Less Traveled, Wade's new bread baking book written with Rachel Holtzman, took me right back to those sweat-soaked afternoons. 'There's magic that happens over the amber waves of southern Illinois wheat fields around sunset in the late summer,' he writes, explaining how spending time on the farm deepened his own journey as a bread baker and motivated him to explore baking with heritage grains instead of conventional flour. He spends several pages explaining the science of bread baking, making sure to welcome newbie bakers to the organic grain fold as he proudly explains that bread baked with local and sustainably grown wheat is 'a little rough around the edges, a little louder than is polite, and stupid good.' Equally inspired by wheat farmers and the Grateful Dead (chapter titles include Friends of the Devil, Fire on the Mountain, and Long Strange Trip), Wade encourages readers to relax and enjoy the process as much as the end results of recipes like his A Good White Bread (a work-a-day basic sandwich bread), or the more advanced Chile Polenta Loaf and Oat Madeleines. This is a book for any baker looking to up their grain game." —Chandra Ram: Associate Editorial Director, FoodFull Title: Bread Head: Baking for the Road Less TraveledAuthors: Greg Wade with Rachel HoltzmanEbook Available: YesPages: 336Release Date: September 27 03 of 28 The British Cookbook Amazon View at Amazon ($55) "The tide is finally turning on the outdated notion that British food isn't crave-worthy. Ben Mervis showcases the variety of British cooking with a robust collection of favored staples like the Full Breakfast, Mince and Tatties, and the Scotch Egg (a dish I've yet to master), as well as many, many more. The book is laid out with an easily navigable index and punctuated by dreamy images of the English countryside. For those who love a good British dish and want some inspiration in between trips across the pond, this cookbook is for you." —Sean Flynn, Senior Editorial DirectorFull Title: The British Cookbook: Authentic Home Cooking Recipes from England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern IrelandAuthor: Ben MervisEbook Available: NoPages: 464Release Date: October 3 04 of 28 Budmo! Amazon View at Amazon ($40) "If there ever was a time for a cookbook to spotlight and showcase the colorful traditions of Ukrainian cooking, it would be now. In the cookbook debut from Ukrainian-born, California-based chef Anna Voloshyna, the aptly named Budmo, meaning "cheers!", celebrates the ancestral traditions of the dishes every Ukrainian has experienced on their table that are now ready to be shared with the rest of the world. With dishes like Dark Cherry Dumplings to her Grandma's Roasted Duck, Anna brings the love of her family's gathering table to every cook who is passionate about using the freshest ingredients, exploring new flavors and aromas, and providing comfort and hospitality to any of their guests. When this book arrives this September, we will be sure to raise a glass!" —Andee McKenzie, Assistant Food EditorFull Title: BUDMO!: Recipes from a Ukrainian KitchenAuthor: Anna VoloshynaEbook Available: NoPages: 224Release Date: October 11 05 of 28 The Cookie Bible Amazon View at Amazon ($30; was $35) "We call Rose Levy Beranbaum a pastry queen in the introduction for her Deep-Dish All-American Cinnamon Apple Pie recipe, recognized as one of our 40 Best Recipes in 2018. It's easy to see why — she's the author of an impressive slew of baking books, including The Baking Bible, The Bread Bible, and Rose's Heavenly Cakes. Her latest release is The Cookie Bible, out this fall just in time for holiday season (and peak cookie season, if you ask me). It's a mix of new recipes and revised, updated versions of her old favorites, including recipes like Peanut Butter and Jelly Buttons (which you'll find in the Rolled by Hand chapter), Churro Nuggets (Dropped or Piped), Chocolate-Dipped Melting Moments (Shaped by Hand), Christmas Wreaths (yes, there's a holiday chapter!), and Candied Pineapple Biscotti (also Shaped by Hand). She also added a section on how to store cookie dough and cookies, basic methods for mixing cookie dough, and more, creating a comprehensive (and delicious) resource. 'Cookies come in so many different flavors and textures,' Levy Beranbaum writes. 'But my favorite thing about all of them is that even after one is full to bursting, there's always room for one perfect cookie.'" —Bridget Hallinan, Associate Food Editor Full Title: The Cookie Bible Author: Rose Levy Beranbaum Ebook Available: No Pages: 448 Release Date: October 18 06 of 28 Delectable Amazon View at Amazon ($40) "Even if you don't know Claudia Fleming by name, it's quite likely that she's made your life infinitely sweeter. Fleming helmed the legendary pastry department at Gramercy Tavern from 1994 to 2002, and is back in the family now as USHG's Executive Pastry Director. With her mentorship there and her cult-classic cookbook, The Last Course, she influenced an entire generation of dessert-makers from the professional to the avid amateur. Fleming is back in print with the highly-anticipated Delectable, which for the first time also explores and educates all levels of bakers on her passion for the savory side of things (vegetable tarts, crackers, crostata, and the like). It's all bolstered by sumptuous essays on topics like yeast and frosting, as well as lessons learned over decades of hands-on experience in the culinary world. Buy it, treasure it, stain the pages." —Kat Kinsman, Senior EditorFull Title: Delectable: Sweet & Savory BakingAuthors: Claudia Fleming with Catherine Young Ebook Available: YesPages: 352Release Date: October 25 07 of 28 Dinner in One Amazon View at Amazon ($25; was $30) "I am always, always looking for ways to minimize cleanup and dirty dishes when I cook, so I'm definitely clearing a spot on my bookshelf for Melissa Clark's Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals. It's broken up into nine different chapters, helpfully organized by vessel — Sheet Pans, Skillets, One-Pot Pastas & Noodles, Dutch Ovens, Casseroles, Soup Pots, Instant Pots & Multi-Cookers, One-Bowl Cakes, and finally, No-Pots, Go-Withs & Basics. Clark describes the recipes as 'simple but not simplistic, with complex, layered flavors that you can achieve with minimal stress,' and says they're do-able for weeknights, but also great for weekend entertaining. She simplified the techniques in the recipes, too, and even cut down on the number of bowls and utensils they use. As you flip through the book, you'll find recipes like Sheet Pan Thanksgiving: Roast Turkey Breast, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes, and Brussels Sprouts; Blueberry Lime Crunch Cake with Demerara; Cavatelli with Butternut Squash, Ricotta, and Rosemary Brown Butter; and Green Shakshuka with Avocado, Chile, and Feta, with tips sprinkled throughout like recommended ingredient swaps and ways to make a vegetarian or vegan upgrade. There's 100 recipes total — I can't wait to work my way through them. And I'm sure my dishwasher will be grateful for the break." —B.H.Full Title: Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan MealsAuthor: Melissa ClarkEbook Available: YesPages: 256Release Date: September 6 08 of 28 Evolutions in Bread Amazon View at Amazon ($30; was $35) "If you somehow made it through the pandemic without picking up a copy of Flour Water Salt Yeast, well, what did you do with yourself? Rouse that slumbering sourdough starter and dig into this sequel, which builds on the foundations of baking in the methodical, newbie-friendly way that baker/author Ken Forkish does best." —Oset Babür-Winter, Senior Drinks EditorFull Title: Evolutions in Bread: Artisan Pan Breads and Dutch-Oven Loaves at HomeAuthor: Ken ForkishEbook Available: Yes Pages: 256Release Date: September 20 09 of 28 First Generation Amazon View at Amazon ($32.50) "Perhaps because I grew up this way, I am deeply partial towards cookbooks that are the result of the author having their feet in two different cultures. There's an exciting energy in these books that really fights the shackles of the supposed 'authenticity' people expect their food to have. Frankie Gaw's debut cookbook, First Generation, is no different. Graphic designer by day and expert dumpling maker by night (it is extremely worth following him on Instagram! @littlefatboyfrankie), Gaw's book showcases the best of Taiwanese-American home cooking. The food is flavor-packed and playful and the book is a necessary antidote for anyone who finds themselves in a cooking rut. Who can say no to a plate of Taiwanese popcorn chicken glazed with the very American combination of honey mustard? Or a classic bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich reimagined as a pillowy bao? Personally, I will be making the hand-pulled noodles with Cincinnati-style Chili ASAP." —Khushbu Shah, Restaurant EditorFull Title: First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American HomeAuthor: Frankie Gaw Ebook Available: YesPages: 224Release Date: October 25 10 of 28 Home is Where the Eggs Are Amazon View at Amazon ($23; was $32.50) "For fans who simply can't wait for Molly Yeh's restaurant, Bernie's (named after her daughter) to open its doors in East Fork, Montanna, the wait is over –– sort of. Home Is Where the Eggs Are is sure to scratch the itch for Yeh's unique brand of cozy, unpretentious recipes that feel like a snow day in casserole (or doughnut) format." —O.B-W.Full Title: Home Is Where the Eggs AreAuthor: Molly YehEbook Available: YesPages: 368Release Date: September 27 11 of 28 I am From Here Amazon View at Amazon ($34; was $37.50) "The opening pages of Vishwesh Bhatt's cookbook feature beautiful photos of okra: green and purple, whole pods and sliced. It's a telling sign of what's to come from this first cookbook of the chef behind Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. Bhatt, who moved to the United States when he was 18, once told me that when he saw okra in the American South, he knew he would eat well; it was one of his favorite vegetables from growing up in Gujarat, India. In his book, he explains that in choosing to make the South his home and to become a chef, he's claimed the region for himself. Bhatt has long since established himself as a leader in the modern Southern restaurant scene. He uses techniques and preparations he learned from chefs like John Currence and Ashley Christensen while demonstrating the commonality between India and the South, such as similar debates over preferences for certain varieties of peanuts, rice, and greens. The recipes here — including Black-Eyed Peas Griddle Cakes, Okra Chaat, and Peanut Curry — straddle both cultures, making me grateful Bhatt knows how to savor them in a single bite." —C.R.Full Title: I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern ChefAuthor: Vishwesh BhattEbook Available: YesPages: 320Release Date: August 16 12 of 28 Justice of the Pies Amazon View at Amazon ($28; was $30) "For Maya-Camille Broussard, pies and social justice go hand in hand. Broussard started her Chicago bakery, Justice of the Pies, as a way to honor her late father, who was a criminal defense attorney and self-described 'Pie Master.' In her book, she shares his voice, as well as those of her aunts and family friends as she describes how she uses her bakery to help fight food insecurity and build a purpose-driven life for herself and others. Recipes include desserts like her Salted Caramel Peach Pie and Coquito Chess Pie, as well as savory options like her Brazilian Fish Pot Pie and Fig & Pig Quiche. Along the way, she tells stories about her father, as well as profiles of other people who have fought for social justice. This is a book that tastes and feels good." —C.R.Full Title: Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional PeopleAuthor: Maya-Camille BroussardEbook Available: YesPages: 256Release Date: October 18 13 of 28 The King Arthur Baking School Amazon View at Amazon "When it comes to high-quality ingredients and savvy baking how-to's, nothing beats King Arthur Baking Company. The Vermont-based brand has been educating bakers since 1790, and their most recent book celebrates both baking and learning. Made for newbies and baking-pros alike, Baking School has over 100 recipes from easy bakes to daunting projects. Baking School offers clear instructions that have been honed over the company's tenure for trickier projects like laminating pastry dough. The title of the book is so fitting: following King Arthur's carefully tested recipes, reading their detailed explanations, and looking at their gorgeous and informative photography will quickly hone your baking skills. Baking School is truly the essential guide to baking." —Lucy Simon, Editorial AssistantFull Title: The King Arthur Baking School: Lessons and Recipes for Every BakerAuthor: King Arthur Baking CompanyEbook Available: YesPages: 416Release Date: October 11 14 of 28 Listen to Your Vegetables Amazon View at Amazon ($35.50; was $45) "If you see Sarah Grueneberg chatting with a cabbage, it's all good. The chef/owner of Chicago's Monteverde restaurant wrote Listen to Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every Season, with the intention of getting readers to understand fennel, sweet potatoes, and celery as much as she does. I love that this book separates each chapter by vegetable, so you can flip straight to buying and storage tips and recipes for artichokes or carrots when you have a stash on hand from the market. Grueneberg's love letter to vegetables has already upped my seasonal cooking game, and I know I'll jump back into it for more." —C.R.Full Title: Listen To Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every SeasonAuthors: Sarah Grueneberg with Kate HeddingsEbook Available: NoPages: 432Release Date: October 25 15 of 28 Masa Amazon View at Amazon ($31.50; was $35) "There are few things in the world that smell better than fresh masa cooking on a griddle, whether it has been pressed into a tortilla, formed into sopes, or served up as piping hot arepas. This new cookbook from Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria demonstrates just how dynamic, versatile, and necessary masa is in any cook's kitchen. He jumps into the history and science of masa, but also turns to a who's who stable of chefs cooking Mexican food for their favorite recipes. It's a thorough look at one of the world's staple foods while making the cases for several exciting modern applications. The only hard part will be deciding whether to make memelas or flautas for dinner." —K. ShahFull Title: Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless StapleAuthor: Jorge GaviriaEbook Available: YesPages: 240Release Date: September 13 16 of 28 Masala Amazon View at Amazon ($31.50; was $35) "Equal parts spice primer and cookbook, this book from Anita Jaisinghani is exactly what I need when my spice drawer gets a little overcrowded. Jaisinghani, the chef/owner of the Pondicheri Restaurant and Bake Lab in Houston, gives spices their full due, sharing the history of each as she offers tips on their common usage, health benefits, and flavor pairings. I've had breakfast at her restaurants several times, and have craved her dosas for years. I'm marking those recipes, plus the ones for her Vindaloo Ribs, Masala Biscuits, and Bombay Benedict to start, and can't wait to dive in for more." —C.R.Full Title: Masala: Recipes from India, the Land of SpicesAuthor: Anita JaisinghaniEbook Available: YesPages: 305Release Date: August 30 17 of 28 Modern Classic Cocktails Amazon View at Amazon ($20) "In his sixth book, Robert Simonson celebrates the modern day cocktail renaissance with a tightly curated collection of recipes from the buzziest spots across the country. From digging into the best of the mezcal cocktail boom to unpacking how and when we reached Espresso Martini mania, Simonson's book is part cocktail recipe book, part anthropological adventure –– served up." —O.B-W.Full Title: Modern Classic Cocktails: 60+ Stories and Recipes from the New Golden Age in DrinksAuthor: Robert SimonsonEbook Available: YesPages: 176Release Date: October 4 18 of 28 Nadiya's Everyday Baking Amazon View at Amazon "In Nadiya's Everyday Baking, Nadiya Hussain — the winner of The Great British Baking Show and star of Netflix's Time to Eat — shares nearly 100 recipes, all of which are simple and accessible, whether they are for breakfast, dinner, dessert, or anything in between. Hussain knows that what we bake depends on the day of the week, the mood we're in, and what kind of food we like. Whatever the occasion or situation, Hussain's recipes are designed to deliver a delicious, rewarding meal every time." —A.D.Full Title: Nadiya's Everyday Baking: From Weeknight Dinners to Celebration Cakes, Let Your Oven Do the WorkAuthor: Nadiya HussainEbook Available: YesPages: 256Release Date: October 11 19 of 28 No Lucks Given Amazon View at Amazon ($17) "The fact that Brother Marcellus Haywood Luck IV is still alive to write this memoir is a miracle in itself. The restaurateur and Top Chef contestant now speaks openly about his struggles with depression and how he uses cooking to work through trauma, but he didn't always have those coping skills. No Lucks Given isn't a cookbook, but this raw, unflinching account of Luck's brute-force path from a painful childhood marked by loss, through the violence and excess of youth, and suicidal ideation to get to a stable life as a chef and mental health advocate is plenty good food for the soul." —K.K.Full Title: No Lucks GivenAuthors: Brother Luck with Marcus CostantinoEbook Available: NoPages: 246Release Date: October 4 20 of 28 Ottolenghi Test Kitchen Amazon View at Amazon ($32) "Extra Good Things, the second cookbook in the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen series from Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi, showcases easy-to-make, highly versatile recipes, many of which are vegetable-centric. The foundational condiments, spices, and sauces in the book can elevate even the most simple dish. Easy essentials like marinated feta, za'atar tomatoes, and herby salsa are flavor-boosters that can even help save time in the kitchen." —Nina Friend, Features EditorFull Title: Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things: Bold, Vegetable-Forward Recipes Plus Homemade Sauces, Condiments, and More to Build a Flavor-Packed PantryAuthor: Noor Murad and Yotam OttolenghiEbook Available: YesPages: 256Release Date: October 18 21 of 28 Rambutan Amazon View at Amazon ($35) "I've long admired Cynthia Shanmugalingam from afar, to the point of almost buying a plane ticket to London for her pop-up at Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express. Her Sri Lankan restaurant, Rambutan, is the first South Asian restaurant in London's Borough Market, and her forthcoming cookbook of the same name promises the opportunity to experience her acclaimed, 'vegetable-friendly' Sri Lankan cooking, through the distinct lens of her British-Sri Lankan upbringing." —Maria Yagoda, Senior EditorFull Title: Rambutan: Recipes from Sri LankaAuthor:Cynthia ShanmugalingamEbook Available: YesPages: 336Release Date: October 11 22 of 28 Savory Baking Amazon View at Amazon ($35; was $40) "In the intro of Savory Baking, Erin Jeanne McDowell says the book is dedicated to 'the cheesy, the crispy, the melty, warm, and doughy,' what savory baking encompasses — and she's speaking my language. While I love sweet baked goods, my 'salt tooth,' as she calls it, is strong. So many of these recipes sound irresistible, like the Bacon-and-Eggs Dutch Baby, Parmesan Sablés, Chile-Crunch Gougères, Moules Frites Tart (yes, tart!), and Elote Fritters. There's some seriously tasty-sounding variations in there too, plus other advice — I'm absolutely stuffing my corn muffins with cheese. Check out the tantalizing cheese pull photo in the book, and you'll immediately see why." —B.H.Full Title: Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in BetweenAuthor: Erin Jeanne McDowellEbook Available: YesPages: 384Release Date: October 11 23 of 28 Simple Pasta Amazon View at Amazon ($26; was $29) "Finally, Odette Williams gives pasta the simple cake treatment! Three base doughs are all you need to embark on a delicious choose-your-own-adventure of sauces and toppings, and yes, store-bought pasta lovers can hang, too. Simple Pasta proves that Williams knows the golden rule: that most bad days can be improved with a good bowl of bolognese." —O.B-W.Full Title: Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better.Author: Odette WilliamsEbook Available: YesPages: 256Release Date: August 30 24 of 28 Smitten Kitchen Keepers Amazon View at Amazon ($25; was $35) "All of Deb Perelman's books are modern classics, and Smitten Kitchen Keepers is no exception. Perelman, the force behind one of the most influential cooking blogs of the internet era, knows how to create recipes that you want to repeat over and over again. Her recipes are crowd-pleasers without being dumbed down. They are exciting ways to use staple American kitchen ingredients like broccoli, corn, apples, and chicken. Expect recipes like an apple crisp that is heavy on the butterscotch, fettuccine with white ragu instead of an Alfredo sauce, a super-thick broccoli cheddar quiche that is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and what Perelman promises to be the 'ultimate pound cake.' It's the cookbook you can give basically everyone and know that they will use it." —K. ShahFull Title: Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever FilesAuthor: Deb PerelmanEbook Available: YesPages: 320Release Date: November 22 25 of 28 Tanya Holland's California Soul Amazon View at Amazon ($32.50; was $35) "Celebrated chef, TV host, and cookbook author Tanya Holland knows what it's like to fall in love with California: it happened to her when she was a kid living in Rochester, New York, visiting her great-aunt Vera in Oakland. Decades later, drawn by the land, the pace of life, and the farm-to-table movement, she moved there and started learning all she could about it, especially when it came to her new home's Black history. The enduring pull of California's culture, terroir, and the story of the contributions of Black people to the cuisine of California, can be felt throughout Holland's new cookbook. The recipes draw on Southern roots, put through the filter of Holland's seasonally-driven, farm-to-table sensibility. Hers is a vibrant and inventive yet deeply comforting California cuisine — think grilled shrimp with an avocado-enriched Alabama white sauce for dunking; Fried Artichoke Po'Boys consisting of remoulade-slathered rolls cradling fresh artichoke hearts that have been breaded and fried until crunchy; and apple cider-brined pork chops served with a lusty helping of crisp-bottomed country fried apples. The cookbook deserves a spot on your bookshelf for the recipes alone (and there are more than 80 of them), but you should save room for it on your nightstand — California Soul is a work of journalism and history as well. The book is written with journalist Maria C. Hunt and African diaspora studies scholar Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, and interweaves the history of Black people in California among Holland's gorgeous recipes, along with profiles of the Black farmers, food artisans, and food entrepreneurs who are shaping the Golden State's cuisine today."—Karen Shimizu, Executive EditorFull Title: Tanya Holland's California Soul: Recipes from a Culinary Journey WestAuthor: Tanya HollandEbook Available: YesPages: 256Release Date: October 25 26 of 28 Via Carota Amazon View at Amazon ($35; was $40) "The New Yorker famously called Via Carota 'New York's Most Perfect Restaurant,' and frankly, I can't disagree with that distinction. Jody Williams and Rita Sodi's tiny, vegetable-and-pasta driven restaurant in Greenwich Village has been the site of some epic meals in my life: long, lazy meals full of laughter with friends and much wine while you eat every last bite. It also happens to be one of my favorite spots to sit at the bar with a glass of wine and a plate of green olives — stuffed with sausage and fried — and just watch the neighborhood for an hour or so. I'm excited to recreate both kinds of experiences at home with their recipes for Meyer Lemon Risotto, Lasagna Cacio e Pepe, Charred Fennel with Orange and Honey, and the Roasted Carrots with Spiced Yogurt and Pistachios I order almost every time I eat at the restaurant." —C.R.Full Title: Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village RestaurantAuthors: Jody Williams and Rita Sodi with Anna KovelEbook Available: YesPages: 416Release Date: October 11 27 of 28 The Way Home Amazon View at Amazon ($31.50; was $35) "Kardea Brown's debut cookbook, The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes, is a warm and welcoming book, an invitation to cook alongside Brown and immerse yourself in her nourishing and delicious Gullah GeeChee kitchen. She weaves together recipes she learned at her grandmother's side and her own Modern Gullah creations, leaving you eager to cook up her Low Country Spaghetti filled with tender crab and smoky Kielbasa, or indulge in a simply sweet Peach Dump Cake." —Kelsey Jane Youngman, Food EditorFull Title: The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 RecipesAuthor: Kardea Brown Ebook Available: YesPages: 304Release Date: October 25 28 of 28 The Whole Duck Amazon View at Amazon ($35) "Jennifer Reichardt is not only a talented winemaker — at her Raft Wines, she makes excellent Sangiovese, Viognier, and other varieties from vineyard sites around Sonoma County — but also part of the family that owns chef-fave Liberty Ducks in Petaluma, CA. What goes great with wine? Duck. Hence The Whole Duck, her ode to everything duck: how to butcher them, how to cook them, how to make charcuterie from them, you name it. She's sourced recipes from top chefs as well, like Melissa Perello's Roasted Duck and Kuri Squash Salad and Preeti Mistry's Smoky Black Cardamom Duck Momos. Are there wine pairings for every recipe? Of course. And lest you think duck isn't versatile, there are even duck desserts, like a double chocolate duck fat Cabernet cake." —Ray Isle, Executive Wine EditorFull Title: The Whole Duck: Inspired Recipes from Chefs, Butchers, and the Family at Liberty DucksAuthor: Jennifer ReichardtEbook Available: YesPages: 208Release Date: September 27