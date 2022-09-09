28 Cookbooks and Food Books to Add to Your Shelf This Fall

What's your favorite part of fall ? Cooler weather? Changing leaves? Seasonal produce, like pumpkins and cranberries? We love all of those things, too — but another thing we love about this season is the fresh haul of cookbooks we get to leaf through. Every year, we ask our editors to shout-out the books they're excited about, steadily building a list over the summer in preparation. For our fall 2022 edition, we ended up with a grand total of 28 different books, including Listen to Your Vegetables from Sarah Grueneberg, Nadiya's Everyday Baking from Nadiya Hussain, and Dinner in One from Melissa Clark. Dive into the history of masa and try out the recipes in Jorge Gaviria's Masa. Or whip up treats that satisfy your "salt tooth" (more on that in a minute) in Erin Jeanne McDowell's Savory Baking. More into drinks? Pick up Modern Classic Cocktails by Robert Simonson. There's a memoir in here, too — No Lucks Given from Brother Luck, which Senior Editor Kat Kinsman calls "plenty good food for the soul." We can't wait to break open these books and use them all season long, and we have the feeling you'll love them, too. Read on for the full spread.

01 of 28 Black Power Kitchen Amazon View at Amazon ($40) "Featuring vibrant recipes, interviews, art, and photography, this is a compelling culinary manifesto about the nature of Black food. Here, the New York City collective Ghetto Gastro offers an awakening of what Black food was, is, and can become while demonstrating the sheer joy and creativity Black communities generate. With waves of crunch, heat, flavor, and umami, this Bronx-culinary collective also inspires discussions about race, history, and long-standing food inequality." —Alexandra Domrongchai, Editorial Fellow Full Title: Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen Authors: Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker with Osayi Endolyn

Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker with Osayi Endolyn Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 304

304 Release Date: October 18

02 of 28 Bread Head Amazon View at Amazon ($45) "A few years ago, I spent a couple of days at Spence Farm in rural Illinois, attending Bread Camp run by Greg Wade. Wade, the head baker for Chicago's Publican Quality Bread, led about eight of us through two days of discussion about gluten chains followed by dough tutorials. At night, we sat around the fire and talked about fermentation, hiked through the pitch-black woods, then slept in a barn. We woke early in the morning to harvest squash blossoms before spending the afternoon kneading dough under a blazing August sun. As we walked through the farm's amaranth fields with Wade, he spoke of how working with freshly milled organic grains had changed him as a baker. Later, we peered into the somewhat primitive outdoor wood-fired oven he had built to check on the caneles he was baking from just-harvested buckwheat. Reading the introduction to Bread Head: Science, Alchemy, and Baking for the Road Less Traveled, Wade's new bread baking book written with Rachel Holtzman, took me right back to those sweat-soaked afternoons. 'There's magic that happens over the amber waves of southern Illinois wheat fields around sunset in the late summer,' he writes, explaining how spending time on the farm deepened his own journey as a bread baker and motivated him to explore baking with heritage grains instead of conventional flour. He spends several pages explaining the science of bread baking, making sure to welcome newbie bakers to the organic grain fold as he proudly explains that bread baked with local and sustainably grown wheat is 'a little rough around the edges, a little louder than is polite, and stupid good.' Equally inspired by wheat farmers and the Grateful Dead (chapter titles include Friends of the Devil, Fire on the Mountain, and Long Strange Trip), Wade encourages readers to relax and enjoy the process as much as the end results of recipes like his A Good White Bread (a work-a-day basic sandwich bread), or the more advanced Chile Polenta Loaf and Oat Madeleines. This is a book for any baker looking to up their grain game." —Chandra Ram: Associate Editorial Director, Food Full Title: Bread Head: Baking for the Road Less Traveled

Bread Head: Baking for the Road Less Traveled Authors: Greg Wade with Rachel Holtzman

Greg Wade with Rachel Holtzman Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 336

336 Release Date: September 27

03 of 28 The British Cookbook Amazon View at Amazon ($55) "The tide is finally turning on the outdated notion that British food isn't crave-worthy. Ben Mervis showcases the variety of British cooking with a robust collection of favored staples like the Full Breakfast, Mince and Tatties, and the Scotch Egg (a dish I've yet to master), as well as many, many more. The book is laid out with an easily navigable index and punctuated by dreamy images of the English countryside. For those who love a good British dish and want some inspiration in between trips across the pond, this cookbook is for you." —Sean Flynn, Senior Editorial Director Full Title: The British Cookbook: Authentic Home Cooking Recipes from England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland

The British Cookbook: Authentic Home Cooking Recipes from England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland Author: Ben Mervis

Ben Mervis Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 464

464 Release Date: October 3

04 of 28 Budmo! Amazon View at Amazon ($40) "If there ever was a time for a cookbook to spotlight and showcase the colorful traditions of Ukrainian cooking, it would be now. In the cookbook debut from Ukrainian-born, California-based chef Anna Voloshyna, the aptly named Budmo, meaning "cheers!", celebrates the ancestral traditions of the dishes every Ukrainian has experienced on their table that are now ready to be shared with the rest of the world. With dishes like Dark Cherry Dumplings to her Grandma's Roasted Duck, Anna brings the love of her family's gathering table to every cook who is passionate about using the freshest ingredients, exploring new flavors and aromas, and providing comfort and hospitality to any of their guests. When this book arrives this September, we will be sure to raise a glass!" —Andee McKenzie, Assistant Food Editor Full Title: BUDMO!: Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen

BUDMO!: Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen Author: Anna Voloshyna

Anna Voloshyna Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 224

224 Release Date: October 11

05 of 28 The Cookie Bible Amazon View at Amazon ($30; was $35) "We call Rose Levy Beranbaum a pastry queen in the introduction for her Deep-Dish All-American Cinnamon Apple Pie recipe, recognized as one of our 40 Best Recipes in 2018. It's easy to see why — she's the author of an impressive slew of baking books, including The Baking Bible, The Bread Bible, and Rose's Heavenly Cakes. Her latest release is The Cookie Bible, out this fall just in time for holiday season (and peak cookie season, if you ask me). It's a mix of new recipes and revised, updated versions of her old favorites, including recipes like Peanut Butter and Jelly Buttons (which you'll find in the Rolled by Hand chapter), Churro Nuggets (Dropped or Piped), Chocolate-Dipped Melting Moments (Shaped by Hand), Christmas Wreaths (yes, there's a holiday chapter!), and Candied Pineapple Biscotti (also Shaped by Hand). She also added a section on how to store cookie dough and cookies, basic methods for mixing cookie dough, and more, creating a comprehensive (and delicious) resource. 'Cookies come in so many different flavors and textures,' Levy Beranbaum writes. 'But my favorite thing about all of them is that even after one is full to bursting, there's always room for one perfect cookie.'" —Bridget Hallinan, Associate Food Editor Full Title: The Cookie Bible

The Cookie Bible Author: Rose Levy Beranbaum

Rose Levy Beranbaum Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 448

448 Release Date: October 18

06 of 28 Delectable Amazon View at Amazon ($40) "Even if you don't know Claudia Fleming by name, it's quite likely that she's made your life infinitely sweeter. Fleming helmed the legendary pastry department at Gramercy Tavern from 1994 to 2002, and is back in the family now as USHG's Executive Pastry Director. With her mentorship there and her cult-classic cookbook, The Last Course, she influenced an entire generation of dessert-makers from the professional to the avid amateur. Fleming is back in print with the highly-anticipated Delectable, which for the first time also explores and educates all levels of bakers on her passion for the savory side of things (vegetable tarts, crackers, crostata, and the like). It's all bolstered by sumptuous essays on topics like yeast and frosting, as well as lessons learned over decades of hands-on experience in the culinary world. Buy it, treasure it, stain the pages." —Kat Kinsman, Senior Editor Full Title: Delectable: Sweet & Savory Baking

Delectable: Sweet & Savory Baking Authors: Claudia Fleming with Catherine Young

Claudia Fleming with Catherine Young Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 352

352 Release Date: October 25

07 of 28 Dinner in One Amazon View at Amazon ($25; was $30) "I am always, always looking for ways to minimize cleanup and dirty dishes when I cook, so I'm definitely clearing a spot on my bookshelf for Melissa Clark's Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals. It's broken up into nine different chapters, helpfully organized by vessel — Sheet Pans, Skillets, One-Pot Pastas & Noodles, Dutch Ovens, Casseroles, Soup Pots, Instant Pots & Multi-Cookers, One-Bowl Cakes, and finally, No-Pots, Go-Withs & Basics. Clark describes the recipes as 'simple but not simplistic, with complex, layered flavors that you can achieve with minimal stress,' and says they're do-able for weeknights, but also great for weekend entertaining. She simplified the techniques in the recipes, too, and even cut down on the number of bowls and utensils they use. As you flip through the book, you'll find recipes like Sheet Pan Thanksgiving: Roast Turkey Breast, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes, and Brussels Sprouts; Blueberry Lime Crunch Cake with Demerara; Cavatelli with Butternut Squash, Ricotta, and Rosemary Brown Butter; and Green Shakshuka with Avocado, Chile, and Feta, with tips sprinkled throughout like recommended ingredient swaps and ways to make a vegetarian or vegan upgrade. There's 100 recipes total — I can't wait to work my way through them. And I'm sure my dishwasher will be grateful for the break." —B.H. Full Title: Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals

Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Author: Melissa Clark

Melissa Clark Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: September 6

08 of 28 Evolutions in Bread Amazon View at Amazon ($30; was $35) "If you somehow made it through the pandemic without picking up a copy of Flour Water Salt Yeast, well, what did you do with yourself? Rouse that slumbering sourdough starter and dig into this sequel, which builds on the foundations of baking in the methodical, newbie-friendly way that baker/author Ken Forkish does best." —Oset Babür-Winter, Senior Drinks Editor Full Title: Evolutions in Bread: Artisan Pan Breads and Dutch-Oven Loaves at Home

Evolutions in Bread: Artisan Pan Breads and Dutch-Oven Loaves at Home Author: Ken Forkish

Ken Forkish Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: September 20

09 of 28 First Generation Amazon View at Amazon ($32.50) "Perhaps because I grew up this way, I am deeply partial towards cookbooks that are the result of the author having their feet in two different cultures. There's an exciting energy in these books that really fights the shackles of the supposed 'authenticity' people expect their food to have. Frankie Gaw's debut cookbook, First Generation, is no different. Graphic designer by day and expert dumpling maker by night (it is extremely worth following him on Instagram! @littlefatboyfrankie), Gaw's book showcases the best of Taiwanese-American home cooking. The food is flavor-packed and playful and the book is a necessary antidote for anyone who finds themselves in a cooking rut. Who can say no to a plate of Taiwanese popcorn chicken glazed with the very American combination of honey mustard? Or a classic bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich reimagined as a pillowy bao? Personally, I will be making the hand-pulled noodles with Cincinnati-style Chili ASAP." —Khushbu Shah, Restaurant Editor Full Title: First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home

First Generation: Recipes from My Taiwanese-American Home Author: Frankie Gaw

Frankie Gaw Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 224

224 Release Date: October 25

10 of 28 Home is Where the Eggs Are Amazon View at Amazon ($23; was $32.50) "For fans who simply can't wait for Molly Yeh's restaurant, Bernie's (named after her daughter) to open its doors in East Fork, Montanna, the wait is over –– sort of. Home Is Where the Eggs Are is sure to scratch the itch for Yeh's unique brand of cozy, unpretentious recipes that feel like a snow day in casserole (or doughnut) format." —O.B-W. Full Title: Home Is Where the Eggs Are

Home Is Where the Eggs Are Author: Molly Yeh

Molly Yeh Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 368

368 Release Date: September 27

11 of 28 I am From Here Amazon View at Amazon ($34; was $37.50) "The opening pages of Vishwesh Bhatt's cookbook feature beautiful photos of okra: green and purple, whole pods and sliced. It's a telling sign of what's to come from this first cookbook of the chef behind Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. Bhatt, who moved to the United States when he was 18, once told me that when he saw okra in the American South, he knew he would eat well; it was one of his favorite vegetables from growing up in Gujarat, India. In his book, he explains that in choosing to make the South his home and to become a chef, he's claimed the region for himself. Bhatt has long since established himself as a leader in the modern Southern restaurant scene. He uses techniques and preparations he learned from chefs like John Currence and Ashley Christensen while demonstrating the commonality between India and the South, such as similar debates over preferences for certain varieties of peanuts, rice, and greens. The recipes here — including Black-Eyed Peas Griddle Cakes, Okra Chaat, and Peanut Curry — straddle both cultures, making me grateful Bhatt knows how to savor them in a single bite." —C.R. Full Title: I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef

I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef Author: Vishwesh Bhatt

Vishwesh Bhatt Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 320

320 Release Date: August 16

12 of 28 Justice of the Pies Amazon View at Amazon ($28; was $30) "For Maya-Camille Broussard, pies and social justice go hand in hand. Broussard started her Chicago bakery, Justice of the Pies, as a way to honor her late father, who was a criminal defense attorney and self-described 'Pie Master.' In her book, she shares his voice, as well as those of her aunts and family friends as she describes how she uses her bakery to help fight food insecurity and build a purpose-driven life for herself and others. Recipes include desserts like her Salted Caramel Peach Pie and Coquito Chess Pie, as well as savory options like her Brazilian Fish Pot Pie and Fig & Pig Quiche. Along the way, she tells stories about her father, as well as profiles of other people who have fought for social justice. This is a book that tastes and feels good." —C.R. Full Title: Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional People

Justice of the Pies: Sweet and Savory Pies, Quiches, and Tarts plus Inspirational Stories from Exceptional People Author: Maya-Camille Broussard

Maya-Camille Broussard Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: October 18

13 of 28 The King Arthur Baking School Amazon View at Amazon "When it comes to high-quality ingredients and savvy baking how-to's, nothing beats King Arthur Baking Company. The Vermont-based brand has been educating bakers since 1790, and their most recent book celebrates both baking and learning. Made for newbies and baking-pros alike, Baking School has over 100 recipes from easy bakes to daunting projects. Baking School offers clear instructions that have been honed over the company's tenure for trickier projects like laminating pastry dough. The title of the book is so fitting: following King Arthur's carefully tested recipes, reading their detailed explanations, and looking at their gorgeous and informative photography will quickly hone your baking skills. Baking School is truly the essential guide to baking." —Lucy Simon, Editorial Assistant Full Title: The King Arthur Baking School: Lessons and Recipes for Every Baker

The King Arthur Baking School: Lessons and Recipes for Every Baker Author: King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 416

416 Release Date: October 11

14 of 28 Listen to Your Vegetables Amazon View at Amazon ($35.50; was $45) "If you see Sarah Grueneberg chatting with a cabbage, it's all good. The chef/owner of Chicago's Monteverde restaurant wrote Listen to Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every Season, with the intention of getting readers to understand fennel, sweet potatoes, and celery as much as she does. I love that this book separates each chapter by vegetable, so you can flip straight to buying and storage tips and recipes for artichokes or carrots when you have a stash on hand from the market. Grueneberg's love letter to vegetables has already upped my seasonal cooking game, and I know I'll jump back into it for more." —C.R. Full Title: Listen To Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every Season

Listen To Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every Season Authors: Sarah Grueneberg with Kate Heddings

Sarah Grueneberg with Kate Heddings Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 432

432 Release Date: October 25

15 of 28 Masa Amazon View at Amazon ($31.50; was $35) "There are few things in the world that smell better than fresh masa cooking on a griddle, whether it has been pressed into a tortilla, formed into sopes, or served up as piping hot arepas. This new cookbook from Masienda founder Jorge Gaviria demonstrates just how dynamic, versatile, and necessary masa is in any cook's kitchen. He jumps into the history and science of masa, but also turns to a who's who stable of chefs cooking Mexican food for their favorite recipes. It's a thorough look at one of the world's staple foods while making the cases for several exciting modern applications. The only hard part will be deciding whether to make memelas or flautas for dinner." —K. Shah Full Title: Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple

Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple Author: Jorge Gaviria

Jorge Gaviria Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 240

240 Release Date: September 13

16 of 28 Masala Amazon View at Amazon ($31.50; was $35) "Equal parts spice primer and cookbook, this book from Anita Jaisinghani is exactly what I need when my spice drawer gets a little overcrowded. Jaisinghani, the chef/owner of the Pondicheri Restaurant and Bake Lab in Houston, gives spices their full due, sharing the history of each as she offers tips on their common usage, health benefits, and flavor pairings. I've had breakfast at her restaurants several times, and have craved her dosas for years. I'm marking those recipes, plus the ones for her Vindaloo Ribs, Masala Biscuits, and Bombay Benedict to start, and can't wait to dive in for more." —C.R. Full Title: Masala: Recipes from India, the Land of Spices

Masala: Recipes from India, the Land of Spices Author: Anita Jaisinghani

Anita Jaisinghani Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 305

305 Release Date: August 30

17 of 28 Modern Classic Cocktails Amazon View at Amazon ($20) "In his sixth book, Robert Simonson celebrates the modern day cocktail renaissance with a tightly curated collection of recipes from the buzziest spots across the country. From digging into the best of the mezcal cocktail boom to unpacking how and when we reached Espresso Martini mania, Simonson's book is part cocktail recipe book, part anthropological adventure –– served up." —O.B-W. Full Title: Modern Classic Cocktails: 60+ Stories and Recipes from the New Golden Age in Drinks

Modern Classic Cocktails: 60+ Stories and Recipes from the New Golden Age in Drinks Author: Robert Simonson

Robert Simonson Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 176

176 Release Date: October 4

18 of 28 Nadiya's Everyday Baking Amazon View at Amazon "In Nadiya's Everyday Baking, Nadiya Hussain — the winner of The Great British Baking Show and star of Netflix's Time to Eat — shares nearly 100 recipes, all of which are simple and accessible, whether they are for breakfast, dinner, dessert, or anything in between. Hussain knows that what we bake depends on the day of the week, the mood we're in, and what kind of food we like. Whatever the occasion or situation, Hussain's recipes are designed to deliver a delicious, rewarding meal every time." —A.D. Full Title: Nadiya's Everyday Baking: From Weeknight Dinners to Celebration Cakes, Let Your Oven Do the Work

Nadiya's Everyday Baking: From Weeknight Dinners to Celebration Cakes, Let Your Oven Do the Work Author: Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: October 11

19 of 28 No Lucks Given Amazon View at Amazon ($17) "The fact that Brother Marcellus Haywood Luck IV is still alive to write this memoir is a miracle in itself. The restaurateur and Top Chef contestant now speaks openly about his struggles with depression and how he uses cooking to work through trauma, but he didn't always have those coping skills. No Lucks Given isn't a cookbook, but this raw, unflinching account of Luck's brute-force path from a painful childhood marked by loss, through the violence and excess of youth, and suicidal ideation to get to a stable life as a chef and mental health advocate is plenty good food for the soul." —K.K. Full Title: No Lucks Given

No Lucks Given Authors: Brother Luck with Marcus Costantino

Brother Luck with Marcus Costantino Ebook Available: No

No Pages: 246

246 Release Date: October 4

20 of 28 Ottolenghi Test Kitchen Amazon View at Amazon ($32) "Extra Good Things, the second cookbook in the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen series from Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi, showcases easy-to-make, highly versatile recipes, many of which are vegetable-centric. The foundational condiments, spices, and sauces in the book can elevate even the most simple dish. Easy essentials like marinated feta, za'atar tomatoes, and herby salsa are flavor-boosters that can even help save time in the kitchen." —Nina Friend, Features Editor Full Title: Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things: Bold, Vegetable-Forward Recipes Plus Homemade Sauces, Condiments, and More to Build a Flavor-Packed Pantry

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things: Bold, Vegetable-Forward Recipes Plus Homemade Sauces, Condiments, and More to Build a Flavor-Packed Pantry Author: Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi



Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: October 18

21 of 28 Rambutan Amazon View at Amazon ($35) "I've long admired Cynthia Shanmugalingam from afar, to the point of almost buying a plane ticket to London for her pop-up at Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express. Her Sri Lankan restaurant, Rambutan, is the first South Asian restaurant in London's Borough Market, and her forthcoming cookbook of the same name promises the opportunity to experience her acclaimed, 'vegetable-friendly' Sri Lankan cooking, through the distinct lens of her British-Sri Lankan upbringing." —Maria Yagoda, Senior Editor Full Title: Rambutan: Recipes from Sri Lanka

Rambutan: Recipes from Sri Lanka Author:

Cynthia Shanmugalingam



Cynthia Shanmugalingam Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 336

336 Release Date: October 11

22 of 28 Savory Baking Amazon View at Amazon ($35; was $40) "In the intro of Savory Baking, Erin Jeanne McDowell says the book is dedicated to 'the cheesy, the crispy, the melty, warm, and doughy,' what savory baking encompasses — and she's speaking my language. While I love sweet baked goods, my 'salt tooth,' as she calls it, is strong. So many of these recipes sound irresistible, like the Bacon-and-Eggs Dutch Baby, Parmesan Sablés, Chile-Crunch Gougères, Moules Frites Tart (yes, tart!), and Elote Fritters. There's some seriously tasty-sounding variations in there too, plus other advice — I'm absolutely stuffing my corn muffins with cheese. Check out the tantalizing cheese pull photo in the book, and you'll immediately see why." —B.H. Full Title: Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between

Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between Author: Erin Jeanne McDowell



Erin Jeanne McDowell Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 384

384 Release Date: October 11

23 of 28 Simple Pasta Amazon View at Amazon ($26; was $29) "Finally, Odette Williams gives pasta the simple cake treatment! Three base doughs are all you need to embark on a delicious choose-your-own-adventure of sauces and toppings, and yes, store-bought pasta lovers can hang, too. Simple Pasta proves that Williams knows the golden rule: that most bad days can be improved with a good bowl of bolognese." —O.B-W. Full Title: Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better.

Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Easy. Life Made Better. Author: Odette Williams



Odette Williams Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: August 30

24 of 28 Smitten Kitchen Keepers Amazon View at Amazon ($25; was $35) "All of Deb Perelman's books are modern classics, and Smitten Kitchen Keepers is no exception. Perelman, the force behind one of the most influential cooking blogs of the internet era, knows how to create recipes that you want to repeat over and over again. Her recipes are crowd-pleasers without being dumbed down. They are exciting ways to use staple American kitchen ingredients like broccoli, corn, apples, and chicken. Expect recipes like an apple crisp that is heavy on the butterscotch, fettuccine with white ragu instead of an Alfredo sauce, a super-thick broccoli cheddar quiche that is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and what Perelman promises to be the 'ultimate pound cake.' It's the cookbook you can give basically everyone and know that they will use it." —K. Shah Full Title: Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files

Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Author: Deb Perelman



Deb Perelman Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 320

320 Release Date: November 22

25 of 28 Tanya Holland's California Soul Amazon View at Amazon ($32.50; was $35) "Celebrated chef, TV host, and cookbook author Tanya Holland knows what it's like to fall in love with California: it happened to her when she was a kid living in Rochester, New York, visiting her great-aunt Vera in Oakland. Decades later, drawn by the land, the pace of life, and the farm-to-table movement, she moved there and started learning all she could about it, especially when it came to her new home's Black history. The enduring pull of California's culture, terroir, and the story of the contributions of Black people to the cuisine of California, can be felt throughout Holland's new cookbook. The recipes draw on Southern roots, put through the filter of Holland's seasonally-driven, farm-to-table sensibility. Hers is a vibrant and inventive yet deeply comforting California cuisine — think grilled shrimp with an avocado-enriched Alabama white sauce for dunking; Fried Artichoke Po'Boys consisting of remoulade-slathered rolls cradling fresh artichoke hearts that have been breaded and fried until crunchy; and apple cider-brined pork chops served with a lusty helping of crisp-bottomed country fried apples. The cookbook deserves a spot on your bookshelf for the recipes alone (and there are more than 80 of them), but you should save room for it on your nightstand — California Soul is a work of journalism and history as well. The book is written with journalist Maria C. Hunt and African diaspora studies scholar Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, and interweaves the history of Black people in California among Holland's gorgeous recipes, along with profiles of the Black farmers, food artisans, and food entrepreneurs who are shaping the Golden State's cuisine today."—Karen Shimizu, Executive Editor Full Title: Tanya Holland's California Soul: Recipes from a Culinary Journey West

Tanya Holland's California Soul: Recipes from a Culinary Journey West Author: Tanya Holland



Tanya Holland Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 256

256 Release Date: October 25

26 of 28 Via Carota Amazon View at Amazon ($35; was $40) "The New Yorker famously called Via Carota 'New York's Most Perfect Restaurant,' and frankly, I can't disagree with that distinction. Jody Williams and Rita Sodi's tiny, vegetable-and-pasta driven restaurant in Greenwich Village has been the site of some epic meals in my life: long, lazy meals full of laughter with friends and much wine while you eat every last bite. It also happens to be one of my favorite spots to sit at the bar with a glass of wine and a plate of green olives — stuffed with sausage and fried — and just watch the neighborhood for an hour or so. I'm excited to recreate both kinds of experiences at home with their recipes for Meyer Lemon Risotto, Lasagna Cacio e Pepe, Charred Fennel with Orange and Honey, and the Roasted Carrots with Spiced Yogurt and Pistachios I order almost every time I eat at the restaurant." —C.R. Full Title: Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village Restaurant

Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village Restaurant Authors: Jody Williams and Rita Sodi with Anna Kovel



Jody Williams and Rita Sodi with Anna Kovel Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 416

416 Release Date: October 11

27 of 28 The Way Home Amazon View at Amazon ($31.50; was $35) "Kardea Brown's debut cookbook, The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes, is a warm and welcoming book, an invitation to cook alongside Brown and immerse yourself in her nourishing and delicious Gullah GeeChee kitchen. She weaves together recipes she learned at her grandmother's side and her own Modern Gullah creations, leaving you eager to cook up her Low Country Spaghetti filled with tender crab and smoky Kielbasa, or indulge in a simply sweet Peach Dump Cake." —Kelsey Jane Youngman, Food Editor Full Title: The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes

The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with over 100 Recipes Author: Kardea Brown



Kardea Brown Ebook Available: Yes

Yes Pages: 304

304 Release Date: October 25