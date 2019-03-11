13 Vegetarian Cookbooks You Need in Your Library

Plant-based eating is no longer viewed as a bland, restrictive diet of tofu and sad salads – and for good reason. Cutting out meat, whether as a permanent practice or for Meatless Mondays, is a sustainable, healthy and delicious lifestyle choice, and there are some incredible cookbooks to prove it. From trailblazing books of vegetarian food recipes, to epic volumes with a chapter per vegetable and cheeky collections of vegetarian comfort food, there are a million ways you might want to cook a vegetable. Through vegetarian cooking, you'll learn there are actually six growing seasons, tofu-fried tofu is a sandwich you want to be eating every day and there are at least eight different ways to put cauliflower in a taco. Read on for some of our favorite vegetarian cookbooks.
