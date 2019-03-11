13 Vegetarian Cookbooks You Need in Your Library

Where to start when you want to eat vegetables.

Morgan Goldberg
Plant-based eating is no longer viewed as a bland, restrictive diet of tofu and sad salads – and for good reason. Cutting out meat, whether as a permanent practice or for Meatless Mondays, is a sustainable, healthy and delicious lifestyle choice, and there are some incredible cookbooks to prove it. From trailblazing books of vegetarian food recipes, to epic volumes with a chapter per vegetable and cheeky collections of vegetarian comfort food, there are a million ways you might want to cook a vegetable. Through vegetarian cooking, you'll learn there are actually six growing seasons, tofu-fried tofu is a sandwich you want to be eating every day and there are at least eight different ways to put cauliflower in a taco. Read on for some of our favorite vegetarian cookbooks.

1 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

How to Cook Everything Vegetarian

Mark Bittman knows his way around everything, and vegetables are no exception. The tenth anniversary edition of his plant-focused cookbook is updated with new recipes to reflect how people eat now, including an entire chapter of beverages complete with juices, smoothies, cold brews and more.

How to Cook Everything Vegetarian: Simple Meatless Recipes for Great Food by Mark Bittman, $24 at amazon.com

2 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Superiority Burger Cookbook

The East Village joint that made veggie burgers cool has published a book full of comforting vegetarian recipes like home-style potato salad and pastrami-spiced tofu on rye with griddled onions. Great recipes are made significantly better by the irreverent wit of their creator, chef and punk rock musician Brooks Headley.

Superiority Burger Cookbook: The Vegetarian Hamburger is Now Delicious by Brooks Headley, $18 at amazon.com

3 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen

Written from a distinctly Californian perspective, this compilation of recipes makes it abundantly clear why Rustic Canyon chef Jeremy Fox is known for his West Coast produce wizardry.

On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen by Jeremy Fox, $34 at amazon.com

4 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

The Moosewood Cookbook

What was once a hand-written and illustrated notebook distributed locally in Ithaca, NY in 1974 is now one of the most widely regarded references for vegetarian home-cooking. The 40th anniversary edition is an essential addition to any plant-based library.

The Moosewood Cookbook by Molly Katzen, $18 at amazon.com

5 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook

The blog Thug Kitchen gained a serious following for “verbally abusing you into a healthy diet.” Basically, you’re going to make roasted beer and lime cauliflower tacos and you’re going to like it.

Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook: Eat Like You Give a F*ck, $14 at amazon.com

6 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables

If you thought there were four seasons, Portland-based chef Joshua McFadden is here to show you why you’re wrong. In his James Beard Award-winning cookbook, McFadden explores the six growing seasons and how to cook with vegetables at their flavor peak.

Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables by Joshua McFadden, $23 at amazon.com

7 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Vegetables Illustrated

A comprehensive guide broken down by vegetable, this collection of more than 700 recipes may be the only cookbook you ever need. Yes, there are 25 recipes for carrots.

Vegetables Illustrated: An Inspiring Guide with 700+ Kitchen-Tested Recipes by America’s Test Kitchen, $25 at amazon.com

8 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi

Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi gained a loyal following for his vegetable-forward, Mediterranean cooking found at his many London restaurants and in his many bestselling cookbooks. For this one, you can judge a book by its cover – Plenty has a chapter dedicated to “The Mighty Eggplant.”

Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi by Yotam Ottolenghi, $22 at amazon.com

9 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Chez Panisse Vegetables

Alice Waters and her iconic Berkeley, CA restaurant Chez Panisse is credited as one of the early pioneers of simple, produce-centric California cuisine. Though her book of vegetables was written in 1996, the seasons have not changed and neither has the beauty of her in-depth descriptions of nature’s bounty.

Chez Panisse Vegetables by Alice L. Waters, $22 at amazon.com

10 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Food52 Vegan: 60 Vegetable-Driven Recipes for Any Kitchen

For entirely plant-based recipes, turn to Gena Hamshaw’s 60 approachable recipes from carrot and fennel pot pie to lentil sloppy joes.

Food52 Vegan: 60 Vegetable-Driven Recipes for Any Kitchen by Gena Hamshaw, $18.39 at amazon.com

11 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Eat Clean, Play Dirty

Sakara, the plant-based, organic meal delivery company, has grown significantly since founders Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle dropped off meals by bicycle in 2012. In April, they’re launching their first cookbook filled with their signature nutrient-dense recipes designed for balance, gut health and overall wellness.

Eat Clean, Play Dirty: Recipes for a Body and Life You Love by Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle, $19 at amazon.com

12 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

A Couple Cooks - Pretty Simple Cooking

In their first cookbook, husband and wife bloggers and podcasters Alex and Sonja Overhiser have infused love, lessons and anecdotes throughout. Organized from quickest to most time-consuming, the Mediterranean-inspired recipes include vegan and gluten-free options.

A Couple Cooks - Pretty Simple Cooking: 100 Delicious Vegetarian Recipes to Make You Fall in Love with Real Food by Sonja and Alex Overhiser, $18 at amazon.com

13 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Dirt Candy: A Cookbook

Chef Amanda Cohen is the mastermind behind one of the most beloved vegetarian restaurants in New York City, Dirt Candy. Here, she shares her brilliant recipes like broccoli carpaccio and smoked cauliflower and waffles, as well as her success story told in playful graphic novel form.

Dirt Candy: A Cookbook: Flavor-Forward Food from the Upstart New York City Vegetarian Restaurant by Amanda Cohen, $20 at amazon.com

