Best New Cookbooks From Food & Wine Best New Chefs

With 11 restaurants under his belt, Kahan has emerged as a titan of the Chicago food scene. But for his debut book, the chef zeroes in on just one of them, The Publican. In Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall, he highlights the meat-centric dishes that make it a Windy City standby. $40 at amazon.com