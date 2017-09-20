Best New Cookbooks From Food & Wine Best New Chefs

Autumn brings us stellar squash, crisp apples and a bounty of must-have cookbooks. This season, there’s a robust crop of titles from F&W Best New Chefs alums.

State Bird Provisions: A Cookbook by Stuart Brioza, Best New Chef 2003

Brioza and his wife  and co-chef, Nicole Krasinski, unpack  their signature dish—breaded and fried quail with Vidalia onions—in the  first few pages of State  Bird Provisions:  A Cookbook, named after their dim sum–style, small plates–powered San Francisco spot. There are also practical lessons in building your own DIY larder and versatile recipes for powerhouse modifiers like sweet raisin verjus and tangy sauerkraut powder. $40 at amazon.com

wd~50: The Cookbook by Wylie Dufresne, Best New Chef 2001

The groundbreaking spirit of Dufresne’s shuttered modernist restaurant in New York City lives on in this time capsule, wd~50: The Cookbook. He lifts the veil on his most memorable culinary trompe l’oeil creations, from the infamous everything “bagel”  and cream cheese to the sunny-side-up “egg.” $75 at amazon.com

Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall by Paul Kahan, Best New Chef 1999

With  11 restaurants under his belt, Kahan has emerged as a titan of the Chicago food scene. But for his debut book, the chef zeroes in on just one of them, The Publican. In Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall, he highlights the meat-centric dishes that make it  a Windy City standby. $40 at amazon.com

Nigh + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends by Kris Yenbamroong, Best New Chef 2016

It’s always a party at Yenbamroong’s Los Angeles restaurant, Night + Market, and that vibe is reflected in the title of his first book, Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food  to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends. $35 at amazon.com

Breafkast, Lunch, Dinner... Life!: Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins, Best New Chef 2010

The pasta queen shares the dishes she turned to during her sabbatical between leaving A Voce in Manhattan and opening her instant hit Lilia in Brooklyn. In Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner... Life!: Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen, Robbins recounts how she rediscovered her love of cooking. $35 at amazon.com

The Art of Flavor: Practices and Principles for Creating Delicious Food by Daniel Patterson, Best New Chef 1997

The chef behind Locol in Watts, California, and Coi in San Francisco collaborated with perfumer Mandy Aftel for The Art of Flavor: Practices and Principles for Creating Delicious Food,  a brainy, deep-dive exploration into how flavors and aromas form. $28 at amazon.com

The Chef and the Slow Cooker by Hugh Acheson, Best New Chef 2002

Forget sous vide wands. The chef behind Five & Ten in Athens, Georgia, makes a case for the tried-and-true Crock-Pot in The Chef and the Slow Cooker. Find rich bone broths and plenty of Southern-accented braises—plus Acheson’s fun sketches. $20 at amazon.com

