20 Great Cookbooks from F&W Best New Chefs

Since 1988, we've been scouting America's up-and-coming chefs through our Best New Chef program—and in addition to world-class restaurants, the winners have produced some pretty impressive cookbooks too. We've combed through to find some of the best releases over the years: there’s recipes straight from the storied kitchen of Eleven Madison Park, thanks to Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, dishes for one from Anita Lo, and plenty of pasta from Missy Robbins. Scroll through to see which books you should pick up next.

Mozza at Home: More than 150 Crowd-Pleasing Recipes for Relaxed, Family-Style Entertaining, Nancy Silverton (Best New Chef 1990)

Silverton’s Mozza at Home is ideal for entertaining, as it's organized by menu—there are 19 total, and each includes a main dish, along with sides and appetizers to match. There’s also a chapter dedicated to dessert—if you haven’t tried Silverton's olive oil cake yet, now’s your chance. $18.99 (list price $35.00) at amazon.com

The Art of Flavor: Practices and Principles for Creating Delicious Food, Daniel Patterson (Best New Chef 1997)

The chef behind Locol in Watts, California, and Coi in San Francisco collaborated with perfumer Mandy Aftel for The Art of Flavor: Practices and Principles for Creating Delicious Food, a brainy, deep-dive exploration into how flavors and aromas form. $28 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

Michael Symon's Playing with Fire: BBQ and More from the Grill, Smoker, and Fireplace, Michael Symon (Best New Chef 1998)

For all you barbecue lovers out there, this book draws from several different regional styles: brisket from Texas, dry ribs from Memphis, burnt ends from Kansas City. Symon also gives advice on using aromatic woods for smoking, how to pick rubs and sauces, and working with different kinds of grills and smokers. $20.40 (list price $30) at amazon.com

Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall, Paul Kahan (Best New Chef 1999)

With 11 restaurants under his belt, Kahan has emerged as a titan of the Chicago food scene. But for his debut book, the chef zeroes in on just one of them, The Publican. In Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall, he highlights the meat-centric dishes that make it a Windy City standby. $40 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

Rocco's Healthy & Delicious: More than 200 (Mostly) Plant-Based Recipes for Everyday Life, Rocco DiSpirito (Best New Chef 1999)

DiSpirito has long been an advocate of healthy eating, and this book is especially helpful if you’re looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet. There are over 250 recipes: pick from Thai Curry Veggie Burgers, Cauliflower Rice Risotto, and more. $23.23 (list price $29.99) at amazon.com

wd~50: The Cookbook, Wylie Dufresne (Best New Chef 2001)

The groundbreaking spirit of Dufresne’s shuttered modernist restaurant in New York City lives on in this time capsule, wd~50: The Cookbook. He lifts the veil on his most memorable culinary trompe l’oeil creations, from the infamous everything “bagel” and cream cheese to the sunny-side-up “egg.” $75 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One, Anita Lo (Best New Chef 2001)

Lo’s second cookbook is all about solo dining, and how empowering that can be. Recipes are sourced from all over the world, such as a New England clambake for one, Steamed Seabass with Shiitakes, and Chicken Tagine with Couscous. You’ll also find illustrations from Julia Rothman as you flip through. $16.95 (list price $28.95) at amazon.com

The Chef and the Slow Cooker, Hugh Acheson (Best New Chef 2002)

Forget sous vide wands. The chef behind Five & Ten in Athens, Georgia, makes a case for the tried-and-true Crock-Pot in The Chef and the Slow Cooker. Find rich bone broths and plenty of Southern-accented braises—plus Acheson’s fun sketches. $20 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

State Bird Provisions: A Cookbook, Stuart Brioza (Best New Chef 2003)

Brioza and his wife and co-chef, Nicole Krasinski, unpack their signature dish—breaded and fried quail with Vidalia onions—in the first few pages of State Bird Provisions: A Cookbook, named after their dim sum–style, small plates–powered San Francisco spot. There are also practical lessons in building your own DIY larder and versatile recipes for powerhouse modifiers like sweet raisin verjus and tangy sauerkraut powder. $40 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook, Daniel Humm (Best New Chef 2005)

Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s EMP cookbook is organized by season, and includes over 125 recipes for readers to bring a taste of the “World’s 50 Best” restaurant into their own home. $50.50 (list price $75) at amazon.com

Momofuku, David Chang (Best New Chef 2006)

If you’re a fan of David Chang, make sure you add the classic Momofuku book, written by Chang and Peter Meehan, to your list. It not only provides the chef’s backstory, but also shows readers how to make some of his most iconic recipes—pork buns, anyone? $16.59 (list price $40) at amazon.com

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner... Life!: Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen, Missy Robbins (Best New Chef 2010)

The pasta queen shares the dishes she turned to during her sabbatical between leaving A Voce in Manhattan and opening her instant hit Lilia in Brooklyn. In Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner... Life!: Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen, Robbins recounts how she rediscovered her love of cooking. $35 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food, Roy Choi (Best New Chef 2010)

Choi made a name for himself in Los Angeles revolutionizing the food truck scene with Kogi (home of those famous Korean tacos); he also has several restaurants there, including Chego! and A-Frame. L.A. Son details Choi’s journey growing up in L.A. and becoming a big-name chef, as well as over 85 recipes, including tempura potato pancakes, Korean fried chicken, and Kimchi and Pork Belly Stuffed Pupusas. $18.52 (list price $32.50) at amazon.com

Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times, Stephanie Izard (Best New Chef 2011)

Izard and Rachel Holtzman provide a score of dishes in Gather & Graze: Pork Belly Frittata, Grilled Confit Duck Legs, and Roasted Shishito Peppers with Sesame Miso and Parmesan. And yes, you’ll find goat too (hello, goat cheese cheesecake). $23.79 (list price $35) at amazon.com

Pasta by Hand: A Collection of Italy's Regional Hand-Shaped Pasta, Jenn Lewis, (Best New Chef 2012)

Gnocchi? Check. Gnudi? Check. Orecchiette? Check, check, check. Pasta by Hand is exactly that—a guide to help readers make pasta at home, with plenty of sauces to match. $25 at amazon.com

Tacos: Recipes and Provocations, Alex Stupak (Best New Chef 2013)

Empellón’s Stupak and Food & Wine’s Jordana Rothman help you make a taco from start to finish in this book—tortillas from scratch, different kinds of salsas, and of course, plenty of fillings, ranging from pineapple-topped pork al pastor to pastrami with mustard seeds. $22.09 (list price $32.50) at amazon.com

Cúrate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen, Katie Button (Best New Chef 2015)

This is the first cookbook from Button, based on her tapas bar Cúrate. Inside, you’ll find over 125 recipes, like chicken paella and Ham and Cheese Stuffed Fried Pork Chops. $21.34 (list price $35) at amazon.com

Bestia: Italian Recipes Created in the Heart of L.A., Ori Menashe (Best New Chef 2015)

Just like the namesake restaurant, this cookbook by Menashe, Genevieve Gergis, and Lesley Suter is all about Italian food. There’s bread, pasta, charcuterie, stocks, sauces, and more—basically, everything you need to make some of Bestia’s most iconic dishes. $22.48 (list price $35) at amazon.com

Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends, Kris Yenbamroong (Best New Chef 2016)

It’s always a party at Yenbamroong’s Los Angeles restaurant, Night + Market, and that vibe is reflected in the title of his first book, Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends. $35 at amazon.com Courtesy of Amazon

A Very Serious Cookbook: Contra Wildair, Fabian Von Hauske (Best New Chef 2016)

This cookbook, from von Hauske, Jeremiah Stone, and Alison Roman, is based on two restaurants, Contra and Wildair, and organized into four chapters: Always, Sometimes, Never, and Pantry, with 85 recipes total. $46.31 (list price $49.95) at amazon.com