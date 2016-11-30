The Best Cookbooks for 2016: F&W Editors’ Picks

Fall is boom time for cookbooks, and this year’s crop did  not disappoint. We’ve narrowed our favorites to 26, ranging from weeknight meals to weekend projects and more.

1 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Molly on the Range

Molly on the Range is full of the joy and Midwest practicality you’ll also find on author Molly Yeh’s blog.  Buy: $20 at amazon.com

2 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Stir Sizzle Bake: Recipes for Your Cast-Iron Skillet

Celebrate the versatility of the cast-iron skillet  with Stir Sizzle Bake.  Buy: $15 at amazon.com

3 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Dorie's Cookies

The cookie Jedi channels 25 years of expertise into  Dorie’s Cookies. Buy: $20 at amazon.com

4 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Mad Genius Tips

F&W’s Mad Genius Tips reimagines everyday kitchen tools with  more than 90 of Justin Chapple's clever hacks.  Buy: $20 at amazon.com

5 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

V Street: 100 Globe-Hopping Plates on the Cutting Edge of Vegetable Cooking

Make fantastic vegan street food at home with V Street.  Buy: $17 at amazon.com

6 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Modern Potluck: Beautiful Food to Share

Modern Potluck is full of crowd-pleasing dishes you’ll be proud to share.  Buy: $15 at amazon.com

7 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Flavorwalla: Big Flavor. Bold Spices. A New Way to Cook the Foods You Love.

Floyd Cardoz’s bold Indian-inflected flavors shine in Flavorwalla.  Buy: $20 at amazon.com

8 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day

From sweet to savory, Big Bad Breakfast  owns the most important meal of the day. Buy: $18 at amazon.com

9 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The Short  Stack: Ingredients That Speak Volumes

Ingredient-driven recipes from top  talents make Short  Stack a must-have.  Buy: $23 at amazon.com

10 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Breaking Breads: A New World of Israeli Baking

From babka to breadsticks,  Breaking Breads is  a definitive guide.  Buy: $27 at amazon.com

11 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Soframiz: Vibrant Middle Eastern Recipes from Sofra Bakery and Cafe

Add vibrant Middle Eastern accents to everyday cooking with Soframiz.  Buy: $27 at amazon.com

12 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Appetites: A Cookbook

Like Anthony Bourdain himself, his Appetites  is smart and edgy.  Buy: $23 at amazon.com

13 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem

Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster captures the energy of his Harlem restaurant.  Buy: $23 at amazon.com

14 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Small Victories: Recipes, Advice + Hundreds of Ideas for Home Cooking Triumphs

Small Victories is  full of encouragement for cooks of all levels. Buy: $21 at amazon.com

15 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

French Country Cooking: Meals and Moments from a Village in the Vineyards

French Country Cooking celebrates Mimi Thorisson’s Médoc life. Buy: $28 at amazon.com

16 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Poole's: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner

Comfort-inducing recipes and stories from North Carolina chef Ashley Christensen in Poole’s.  Buy: $27 at amazon.com

17 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Classic German Baking: The Very Best Recipes for Traditional Favorites, from Pfeffernüsse to Streuselkuche

Classic German Baking is a gift for fans of strudel and lebkuchen. Buy: $21 at amazon.com

18 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The London Cookbook: Recipes from the Restaurants, Cafes, and Hole-in-the-Wall Gems of a Modern City

The London Cookbook celebrates the food-obsessed city’s  best chefs and restaurants.  Buy: $30 at amazon.com

19 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The God's Love We Deliver Cookbook

Proceeds from God’s Love We Deliver, which includes recipes from an all-star roster of chefs  and celebrities, help feed communities in need.  Buy: $50 at glwd.org

20 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South

Deep Run Roots is full of rising TV food star Vivian Howard’s fresh- from-the-farm flavors.  Buy: $28 at amazon.com

21 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The Spice Companion: A Guide to the World of Spices

Lior Lev Sercarz gives spices the starring role  in The Spice CompanionBuy: $23 at amazon.com

22 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Big American Cookbook: 250 Favorite Recipes from Across the USA

Mario Batali champions 250 iconic regional dishes in Big American Cookbook.  Buy: $25 at amazon.com

23 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The Del Posto Cookbook

The greatest hits from Del Posto, one of NYC’s most beloved Italian spots. Buy: $42 at amazon.com

24 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Everything I Want to Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking

Everything I Want to Eat has 100 recipes  from the star chef at cult L.A. favorite Sqirl. Buy: $28 at amazon.com

25 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Taste  & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking

Naomi Pomeroy puts modern spins on rustic French cooking in Taste  & Technique.  Buy: $28 at amazon.com

26 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Central

Central is a stunning coffee table–worthy cookbook from the famed Lima restaurant. Buy: $45 at amazon.com

27 of 33 © 2016 Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

The Basque Book

Chefs Alex Raij and Eder Montego of Manhattan’s fantastic Txikito have packed all of their knowledge into this book, from classic salt cod to transformative basics like jamón stock and pepper paste. Buy: $30 at amazon.com.

28 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Sicily

A new resource for classics from Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi including panelle, the delicious chickpea fritters often eaten as a sandwich filling. Buy: $40 at amazon.com.

29 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

The Italian Baker

Modern twists on traditional sweets from Melissa Forti’s popular tearoom near Tuscany. Buy: $30 at amazon.com.

30 of 33 © Christopher Hirsheimer

Mozza at Home

Chef Nancy Silverton of L.A.’s Mozza on cooking at her house in Umbria. Buy: $23 at amazon.com.

31 of 33 Courtesy of Amazon

Tasting Rome

Katie Parla and Kristina Gill's book celebrates the fresh flavors and iconic dishes of one of our favorite food cities. Buy: $21 at amazon.com.

32 of 33 © Artisan Books

Taste of Persia

There perfect introduction to Persian cuisine with rich storytelling and fantastic recipes. Buy: $26 at amazon.com.

33 of 33

Far Afield

Stunning photographs, vibrant recipes, and remarkable stories of food and humanity. Buy: $40 at amazon.com.

