17 Vegetarian Cookbooks to Live By in 2020

This year we’re turning over a new leaf or two, and that goes for our cooking habits as well. Plant-based eating is hardly new—it’s undeniably good for both our health and environmental sustainability. You might be looking for new vegetable-forward recipes to try, or practicing veganism a few days a week, or maybe you’ve never gravitated towards meat in the first place. Whatever the reason, we’ve got the latest list of cookbooks you need to round out your repertoire of delicious vegetarian recipes. Vegetarian cooking doesn’t need to be complex to be rewarding, and these cookbooks demonstrate how to do it right. Read on for some of our favorite vegetarian cookbooks to devour in 2020.
The New Old Russian Cuisine

Darra Goldstein’s new cookbook, Beyond the North Wind, celebrates Russia’s ancient traditions.
Give the Right Book for Every Kind of Cook

The author of Women on Food shares her go-to cookbook gifts.
The 9 Best Wine and Spirits Books to Gift This Year

It’s been an excellent year for cocktail and wine books, and drinking up all this information is nearly as pleasant as downing a great glass of wine or a perfect cocktail (and offers fewer side effects).
5 Essential Midwestern Community Cookbooks

Chef Tim Graham owns more than 300 community cookbooks—here are five of his favorites. 
The Best Bread Cookbooks For Any Home Baker

Whether you're more of a no-knead or know-it-all baker, these bread books cover a variety of recipes and techniques.
The 22 Best Baking Cookbooks You Can Own Right Now

Home bakers rejoice: this is the list you’ve been waiting for.
This Beautiful, Approachable Cookbook Inspired Me to Start Cooking

How a Christmas present gave me all of the confidence I needed in the kitchen.
12 Great Ice Cream Cookbooks for the Best Frozen Desserts

'We Are La Cocina' Brings San Francisco’s Favorite Kitchen to Bookstores Everywhere

King Chefs Clare de Boer and Jess Shadbolt Cook Through the Black Sea

All the 2019 James Beard Award-Winning Books You Need on Your Shelf

20 Great Cookbooks from F&W Best New Chefs

From David Chang to Stephanie Izard, these BNC alum have cookbooks that deserve a spot on your shelf. 

Ruby Tandoh on Her New Book, Re-Democratizing Food and Lessons from 'The Great British Bake Off'

New Extreme Homebrewing Book Brings Craft Beer's Experimentation Home

9 Novels About Food and Falling in Love

10 Food-Themed Children's Books to Satisfy Young Readers' Appetites

17 Geeky Cookbooks To Satisfy Your Fantasy and Sci-Fi Appetite [Video]

It’s Official: Joanna Gaines Is (Finally!) Releasing a Cookbook

Best New Cookbooks From Food & Wine Best New Chefs

How the Star of Binging with Babish Went from YouTube Star to Cookbook Author

What Do Insects Taste Like?

6 Ingredients You Should Always Have for French Cooking

How Chris Bianco Makes His Famous Pizza Dough

A Visual History of Hollywood and the Hamburger

How to Make Fortnum & Mason’s Famous Welsh Rarebit

A-Listers at Home: Inside the Stunning Houses of Courteney Cox, Mindy Kaling, Sophia Bush and More Interiors-Obsessed Celebs

7 Page-Turners That Will Feed Your Wanderlust

6 Cookbooks That Read Like Novels

Inside a Bestselling Syrian Cookbook From the 13th Century

Pomegranate Molasses and other Kitchen Essentials from a Persian Cooking Expert

How to Cook Whatever’s in Season

4 Health-Focused Cookbooks for the New Year

The Greatest Cookbooks of All Time, According to Chefs

The Best Cookbooks for 2016: F&W Editors’ Picks

7 Reasons You Must Buy the Mad Genius Cookbook

In Knives & Ink, Chefs Tell the Stories Behind Their Tattoos

Cook Your Way Through Persia with Naomi Duguid

