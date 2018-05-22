Hey '80s Kids, Bonkers Are Back to Bonk You Out

It's been decades since they disappeared from store shelves, but Bonkers! candy is finally back. The chewy candy with the iconic giant-falling-fruit commercials—see below for some Bonkers, they bonk you out! fun times from the 1980s—was discontinued by Nabisco nearly two decades ago. Revived by Leaf Brands, new Bonkers are scheduled to start shipping this July and August.

"Bonkers! proved to be our most challenging product to bring back due to the complexities of the machinery and working through many old formulas from 35 years ago," says Leaf Brands CEO Ellia Kassoff in a statement. "Additionally, we had to find the inventor–who's now retired—then search for the old flavor companies with the original flavors."

In their original incarnation, Bonkers! were vanilla-y soft-coated chews with a fruit-flavored center. According to a statement, "over the years, Leaf has received thousands of requests for Bonkers!, with many fans requesting to buy hundreds of cases as soon as they're ready" [Ed note: Same]. Once Bonkers! become available again in July and August, they'll retail for $1.49 per pack or $3.99 for the 3 oz. bags.