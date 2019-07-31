The Best Reusable Straws for Every Purpose
Glass Straws
Make a statement while also saving on waste. Glass straws simply look cool, and these brands are shatter resistant and dishwasher safe (though brushes are provided for optimal cleaning). We like Simply Straws for totable options, Korsreel for colorful options and Hiware for classic clear glass.
Simply Straws Glass Straw Brush Case Set, $22 at amazon.com
Reusable Bent Glass Drinking Straws, Set of 6, Multicolor, $12 at amazon.com
Hiware Reusable Glass Drinking Straws, $8 at amazon.com
Stainless Steel Straws
For a sleek and modern option, stainless steel straws are sure impress your guests. They're dishwasher safe and durable, so they'll hold up to plenty of wear and tear. Try a portable one with a wooden carrying case or keep a whole set in your silverware drawer at home.
Reusable Metal Stainless Steel Straws: 2 Travel Reusable Straws + 1 Wooden Case, $15 at amazon.com
10 Reusable Straws - Stainless Steel Drinking, $11 at amazon.com
Steel & Silicone Straws
If you prefer the sturdiness of steel but still hate the feel of metal when you sip, both of these curved straws are great silicone tipped options. Just like their counterparts, they are dishwasher safe and easy to clean.
Klean Kanteen 5 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip, $10 at amazon.com
Senneny Set of 5 Stainless Steel Straws with Silicone Flex Tips, $9 at amazon.com
Bamboo Straws
Bamboo is a great idea for people worried about chipped teeth or looking for child-friendly options. These Buluh straws come with a cleaning brush and carry bag, are sustainable and biodegradable, and won’t transfer heat like steel or glass.
Buluh Straws, Set of 8, $11 at amazon.com
Silicone Straws
Perfect for kids and adults alike, a great silicone straw is an easy option for everything from iced coffee to smoothies. Try Koffie for a larger solo option or Silipint (they have cups as well) for big parties.
Koffie Straws, 2 Sizes with Brush, $13 at amazon.com
Silipint Silicone Straws, Set of 12, $8 at amazon.com
Collapsible Straws
If you’re always on the go and don’t want your straw taking up a ton of space, a folding or collapsible straw is the way to go. FinalStraw offers three colors (rainbow, gray and teal) of their bendy and compact straw with its own case, drying rack and squeegee all in one. As a more budget friendly option, the SmartforFuture straw collapses like a telescope, and can stay on your keychain so you never leave it behind.
FinalStraw, $25 at bloomingdales.com
SmartforFuture Straw, $10 at amazon.com