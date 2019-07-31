The Best Reusable Straws for Every Purpose

By Megan Soll
July 31, 2019
Though it’s debated exactly how many, it’s for certain that the number of single use plastic straws used each day in the world is in the hundreds of millions. Millions of tons of plastic ends up the oceans each year, and though straws are a fraction of that, there is no doubt play a role in the plastic debris of garbage patches and in even more fragments beneath the ocean’s surface. Several cities have made plans for banning plastic straws in the years to come, so it's only fair we also want to be ahead of the curve. So the time has come to round out your reusable water bottle collection and travel coffee mugs with a set of reusable straws. Who says you can't reduce waste and still enjoy drinks the way you like them? Silicone straws, metal straws, glass straws-- there are plenty of new and useful options for avoiding single use plastic. You’ll never need to worry about your iced coffee spilling all over yourself in the car. Read on for some of the best options for reusable drinking straws.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 7

Glass Straws

Amazon

Make a statement while also saving on waste. Glass straws simply look cool, and these brands are shatter resistant and dishwasher safe (though brushes are provided for optimal cleaning). We like Simply Straws for totable options, Korsreel for colorful options and Hiware for classic clear glass.

Simply Straws Glass Straw Brush Case Set, $22 at amazon.com
Reusable Bent Glass Drinking Straws, Set of 6, Multicolor, $12 at amazon.com
Hiware Reusable Glass Drinking Straws, $8 at amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Stainless Steel Straws

Amazon

For a sleek and modern option, stainless steel straws are sure impress your guests. They're dishwasher safe and durable, so they'll hold up to plenty of wear and tear. Try a portable one with a wooden carrying case or keep a whole set in your silverware drawer at home.

Reusable Metal Stainless Steel Straws: 2 Travel Reusable Straws + 1 Wooden Case, $15 at amazon.com
10 Reusable Straws - Stainless Steel Drinking, $11 at amazon.com

3 of 7

Steel & Silicone Straws

Amazon

If you prefer the sturdiness of steel but still hate the feel of metal when you sip, both of these curved straws are great silicone tipped options. Just like their counterparts, they are dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

Klean Kanteen 5 Piece Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip, $10 at amazon.com
Senneny Set of 5 Stainless Steel Straws with Silicone Flex Tips, $9 at amazon.com

Advertisement

4 of 7

Bamboo Straws

Amazon

Bamboo is a great idea for people worried about chipped teeth or looking for child-friendly options. These Buluh straws come with a cleaning brush and carry bag, are sustainable and biodegradable, and won’t transfer heat like steel or glass.

Buluh Straws, Set of 8, $11 at amazon.com

5 of 7

Silicone Straws

Amazon

Perfect for kids and adults alike, a great silicone straw is an easy option for everything from iced coffee to smoothies. Try Koffie for a larger solo option or Silipint (they have cups as well) for big parties.

Koffie Straws, 2 Sizes with Brush, $13 at amazon.com
Silipint Silicone Straws, Set of 12, $8 at amazon.com

6 of 7

Collapsible Straws

Bloomingdale's

If you’re always on the go and don’t want your straw taking up a ton of space, a folding or collapsible straw is the way to go. FinalStraw offers three colors (rainbow, gray and teal) of their bendy and compact straw with its own case, drying rack and squeegee all in one. As a more budget friendly option, the SmartforFuture straw collapses like a telescope, and can stay on your keychain so you never leave it behind.

FinalStraw, $25 at bloomingdales.com
SmartforFuture Straw, $10 at amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Lifestyle

All Topics in Lifestyle

Advertisement