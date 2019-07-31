The Best Reusable Straws for Every Purpose

Make a statement while also saving on waste. Glass straws simply look cool, and these brands are shatter resistant and dishwasher safe (though brushes are provided for optimal cleaning). We like Simply Straws for totable options, Korsreel for colorful options and Hiware for classic clear glass.

Simply Straws Glass Straw Brush Case Set, $22 at amazon.com

Reusable Bent Glass Drinking Straws, Set of 6, Multicolor, $12 at amazon.com

Hiware Reusable Glass Drinking Straws, $8 at amazon.com