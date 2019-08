The Best Reusable Straws for Every Purpose

Though it’s debated exactly how many, it’s for certain that the number of single use plastic straws used each day in the world is in the hundreds of millions . Millions of tons of plastic ends up the oceans each year , and though straws are a fraction of that, there is no doubt play a role in the plastic debris of garbage patches and in even more fragments beneath the ocean’s surface. Several cities have made plans for banning plastic straws in the years to come, so it's only fair we also want to be ahead of the curve. So the time has come to round out your reusable water bottle collection and travel coffee mugs with a set of reusable straws. Who says you can't reduce waste and still enjoy drinks the way you like them? Silicone straws, metal straws, glass straws-- there are plenty of new and useful options for avoiding single use plastic. You’ll never need to worry about your iced coffee spilling all over yourself in the car. Read on for some of the best options for reusable drinking straws.