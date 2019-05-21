The 6 Best Picnic Backpacks to Bring Everywhere This Season

We rarely need an excuse for a picnic with delicious snacks, but now that warm weather has arrived it’s a given that we’ll be headed to the great outdoors. If you’re sick of scrambling to find an old tote bag that’ll fit a blanket, a bottle of rose and all the cups, bowls and napkins for a proper lunch, a picnic backpack is exactly what you need. Picnic backpacks come with cooler compartments, bottle holders, and fleece blankets-- the entire spread all-in-one. Some have full dining sets, others have plenty of room for beer and wine, and all of them make a trip to the park with friends or family a no-brainer.

Sling any of these favorites from Amazon over your shoulder and you’re good to go for wherever your picnic time may take you, whether it’s the beach, the park, or even a rooftop. Save those old picnic totes for groceries and read on for the most desired picnic backpack bags on Amazon.

This bag looks like the average backpack but it contains all of the trimmings for a ideal picnic for two. The center compartment acts as an insulated cooler, it comes with a picnic blanket with waterproof backing (also spill-proof), and the outer zip pocket has a full set of tableware including a small cutting board, wine opener, and stainless steel cutlery.

To buy: Allcamp Picnic Backpack for 2, $41

This pack is a slightly smaller option if you’re keeping the festivities to wine, cheese and crackers. The inner compartment has a removable insulated liner (so cold drinks won’t seep through), and the wine holder is also detachable. It also comes in a 4-person version, for a family picnic or group hike.

To buy: Haobell Picnic Backpack Set, $56

Whether it’s camping or a picnic for four, this pack has a large picnic set to cover all the bases. There’s an extra large blanket, a separate food compartment, a detachable drink and ice pouch, plus a full tableware compartment with every tool you might need.

To buy: Sunflora Picnic Backpack for 4, $70

This bag has a more sporty look with the usual wine holder, blanket, and insulated cooler compartment. Whip out the wooden cheese board and cheese knife and set up the perfect charcuterie on the comfy picnic blanket.

To buy: California Picnic Backpack, $70

Courtesy of Amazon

Pack multiple bottles of wine or plenty of food in this bag, equipped with all the fixings for a picnic for two. The blanket is sand proof and waterproof so it’ll survive any and all picnic conditions.

To buy: Picnic Backpack for 2, $70