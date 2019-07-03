11 Best Koozies to Help You Keep Your Cool This Summer

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re spending plenty of time entertaining outdoors this summer, koozies are an outdoor drinking staple you should never be without. The best cooler is only as good as however long the beer, cider and wine stay tucked inside. From the packable neoprene styles to the latest double wall stainless steel koozies, there are plenty of options for keeping your drink cool at all times. These drink holders are designed to fit beer cans and beer bottles (some even convert to do both). They’re sweat proof and will keep your hands dry so you can focus on the task at hand: enjoying the party.

A high quality koozie makes for a great gift, and almost all of these brands come in bright colors and standard double-walled insulation. They act as their own cup holders, and keep everything chilled for a long time. Go with a slim silicone style, or the best reviewed brands like Corkcicle, Yeti and RTIC. BruMate is a great hard koozie option for slim cans, and the Asobu comes with a bottle opener as well as a fitting for both cans and bottles. Read on for some of the best designed beer koozie brands and styles you can find on Amazon.

Image zoom Amazon

TahoeBay Beer Bottle Sleeves, $10 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Tahoebay Can Sleeves $14 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

22below Slim Insulated Beverage Can Cooler, $15 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Blue Panda 12-Pack Summer Beer Can Sleeves, $17 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Can, $19 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

BrüMate Hopsulator Stainless Steel Insulated Cooler for 12 Oz Slim Cans, $20 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Corkcicle Arctican, $20 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

BrüMate HOPSULATOR TRíO 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler, $25 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Asobu Frosty Beer Bottle and Can Cooler with Beer Opener, $30 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Thermos Stainless Vacuum Insulated 12 oz Can Insulator (Set of 4), $35 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Colster, $47 at amazon.com