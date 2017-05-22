The Best High-End Edibles in the Pacific Northwest

As it often is with trends that straddle the line between delicious and ridiculous, the Pacific Northwest is at the bleeding edge of the artisanal marijuana edible wave. Despite the fact that recreational edibles have only been legal in Washington and Oregon a few short years, if you can dream it, there’s probably a version of it with cannabis available at a local dispensary. From a morning bowl of cereal to a scoop of ice cream after dinner, here are the sweetest and savoriest marijuana edibles of the Pacific Northwest. As always, consume artisanal foods responsibly. —Alexander Basek