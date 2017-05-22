The Best High-End Edibles in the Pacific Northwest

As it often is with trends that straddle the line between delicious and ridiculous, the Pacific Northwest is at the bleeding edge of the artisanal marijuana edible wave. Despite the fact that recreational edibles have only been legal in Washington and Oregon a few short years, if you can dream it, there’s probably a version of it with cannabis available at a local dispensary. From a morning bowl of cereal to a scoop of ice cream after dinner, here are the sweetest and savoriest marijuana edibles of the Pacific Northwest. As always, consume artisanal foods responsibly.  —Alexander Basek

1 of 16 Courtesy of Serra

Serra + Woodblock Chocolate

The birth of this chocolate bar was a true partnership. Portland chocolatier Woodblock handles the chocolate, then sends it to Serra to add the, you know, THC, before selling it at their Anthropologie-chic dispensaries. With instantly recognizable packaging designed by OMFGCO, the bars come in milk or dark chocolate, and as one-offs like hazelnut sea salt bon bons. shopserra.com

2 of 16 Courtesy of Chalice Farms

Chalice Farms Dark Chocolate Mocha Bar

More and more cannabis farms now boast executive chefs, grower/dispensaries like Chalice Farms among them. Of late, Chalice chef Danielle Henyon has teamed up with Stumptown Coffee to create a Dark Chocolate Mocha Bar. As any Portlander will tell you, a Stumptown collaboration is de rigeur for chefs and brands ‘round these parts. chalicefarms.com

3 of 16 Courtesy of Goodship

Goodship Snickerdoodles

Goodship “launched” in 2014, founded by Seattle cupcake maven Jody Hall. Since then, she’s baked cannabis sweets for Evergreen Staters, including these Snickerdoodles with Saigon cinnamon. goodship.com

4 of 16 Courtesy of Doug Hoeschler Photography

Grön Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans  

One of the older and better established cannabis chocolate makers in the Pacific Northwest Grön rolls out chocolate covered espresso beans again this summer with a new formula. Needless to say, people are buzzing. gronchocolate.com

5 of 16 Courtesy of Bruce Wolf

Laurie + Mary Jane Cheese Crisps

Crafted by Laurie Wolf, the woman that the New Yorker recently dubbed the “Martha Stewart of marijuana edibles,” these cheese crisps are some of the best savory edibles currently available in the PNW. Wolf is a regular winner at the Dope Cup, which is, like, the James Beard Awards for marijuana. laurieandmaryjane.com

6 of 16 Courtesy of Honu, Inc.

Honu Turtles

Honu is Washington State’s top turtle maker in the cannabis category, and not just because its logo is a turtle of a different sort. Come for the turtles with a pretzel on top, stay for the s’mores and coconut snowballs. honu-inc.com

7 of 16 Courtesy of Leif Goods

Leif Goods Mint Hibiscus Bar

Not all cannabis chocolates are created equal. Crafted with CBD instead of THC (i.e., pain relief instead of couch lock), Leif’s Mint Hibiscus Bar is also a fetching shade of fuschia. Yes, the mint is grown in Oregon, with hibiscus provided by the Jasmine Pearl Tea Company. leifgoods.com

8 of 16 Courtesy of Tyler Rowe Photography for Lunchbox Alchemy

Lunchbox Alchemy Squibs

Lunchbox Alchemy turns out gummi “squibs” in a rainbow of flavors, including mango and blue raspberry. Lunchbox’s squibs are a regular winner of edible awards in what is one of the more crowded fields of edible-dom. Plus, they have their own Instagram hashtag (#SquibSquad). lunchboxalchemy.com

9 of 16 Courtesy of WYLD

Wyld Canna Marionberry

Perhaps the Pacific Northwest-iest gummies on the market, Wyld’s Canna Marionberry gummies come in a hexagonal box with Wyld’s iconic antler logo. Marionberries were created in Oregon; the state grows over 30 million pounds of of them each year. If you don’t have a collaboration with Stumptown, using marionberries is the next best thing for Oregon edible makers. wyldcanna.com

10 of 16 Courtesy of Drip Ice Cream

Drip Ice Cream

Drip Ice Cream’s lineup of sweet treats is GMO-free, locally sourced and includes flavors like Honey Lavender. Also, it’s delicious, though purists may opt to skip the vegan flavor—as one budtender told me, “That’s the one you don’t want.” dripicecream.com

11 of 16 Courtesy of Portland Premium

Portland Premium Surreal

The breakfast edibles category is surprisingly underserved, and it’s likely to remain that way until a producer figures out how to master hot sauce for eggs. Until then, there’s Portland Premium Surreal, a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend that is like a bowl of Wheaties for creative types. portlandpremium.com

12 of 16 Courtesy of Olala

Olala Ginseng Cola

About the closest you can get to the Real Thing, cannabis cola-wise, in the state of Washington. The cheery Hawaiian-style packaging belies the quality of the product, which is all-natural and made with cane sugar. olalausa.com

13 of 16 Courtesy of David Emmite / Mirth Provisions

Mirth Provisions Legal Cherry Soda

Made with Rainier cherries—yes, like the mountain—Mirth’s Legal Cherry Soda is an example of truth in advertising and a tasty beverage. Mirth recommends drinking it while “riding through the clouds on the back of a mythological beast,” but the ready-to-drink soda with all-natural ingredients pairs just fine with a cheeseburger, too. mirthprovisions.com

14 of 16 Courtesy of Joel Vaughn

Gemm Farms Agave Stix

Need to add a little pain relief to your morning Instagram avo toast session? Gemm Farms’ low-dose agave stix add a hint of sweet relief to your tea. It’s still tastier than Stevia. gemmfarms.com

15 of 16 Courtesy of Dr. Jolly's

Med With Love Cold Brew Joe

One does not survey the world of edibles in the Pacific Northwest without including coffee. Med With Love serves up a THC cold brew (they also make a mocha) that hits all the right notes for this caffeine-crazed part of the world. instagram.com/med_with_love

16 of 16 Courtesy of Daniel Zilcsak / Northwest Clicks

Swifts Apple Crisp Truffles

Apple Crisp Truffles with Creme Ganache? Swifts Edibles makes these chocolates as American (tasting) as apple pie. greenlabsllc.com

