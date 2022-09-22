The Best Herb Garden Tools, According to a Horticulturist

When the founder of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, one of the many beautiful wineries along Virginia's Monticello Wine Trail, sought to ramp up the farm-to-table experience, he hired Diane Burns, a certified horticulturist. Her first order of business was tripling the size of the kitchen gardens — all the better for executive chef Ian Rynecki to whip up dishes using fresh-picked produce like lettuces, an array of herbs, and figs. But she didn't stop there.

Since then, besides adding chickens (which lay eggs for the kitchen) and an apiary, Burns has also converted a seven-acre hay field with native perennial flowers and grasses and oversaw the addition of a bespoke English greenhouse on the property.

"I see my job here as being a good steward of the land, always making smart decisions around rebuilding our ecosystem to just make it a more healthy environment," she says.

These verdant new additions are a boon for the land and also boost menu items like grilled asparagus with herb pesto and garden greens with local honey, strawberries, and feta. "Starting a home kitchen garden is straightforward, so your own recipes can reap the same rewards," Burns says. Read on for seven great gardening tools and a bounty of helpful tips to get you started.