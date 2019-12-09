The 12 Best Gifts for Peppermint Lovers

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma/Terrain/Sur La Table

Peppermint is a quintessential holiday flavor—and if you know someone who’s a huge fan, there are plenty of gifts you can get them this year. Beyond the classic (and irresistibly delicious) peppermint bark, you can also opt for peppermint bark popcorn, a peppermint-shaped Christmas ornament, crunchy peppermint sprinkles, soothing peppermint infused tea, and more. Read on for some of the fun peppermint gifts we’ve found.

Williams-Sonoma Peppermint Bark

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma is known for its peppermint bark, created with custom-blended Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled peppermint oil, all finished with chopped up pieces of peppermint candy cane. You can pick from a one-pound or two-pound box, and opt for a single box or set of two—we’d go with at least one two pound box, since it goes fast.

The Original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark, $24–$80 (depending on size and quantity) at williams-sonoma.com

Peppermint Bark White Chocolate Popcorn

Courtesy of Sugarfina

Sugarfina takes caramel-roasted popcorn, dips it in dark chocolate, and then coats it in peppermint white chocolate for the ultimate festive treat.

Sugarfina Peppermint Bark White Chocolate Popcorn Canister, $24 at sugarfina.com

Moose Munch Peppermint Bark Premium Popcorn

Courtesy of Harry & David

Harry & David’s famous Moose Munch popcorn also comes in peppermint bark form—the order comes with four 10-ounce bags.

Harry & David Moose Munch Peppermint Bark Premium Popcorn, $40 at harryanddavid.com

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mason Jar Candle

Courtesy of Terrain

The smell of peppermint is just as lovely as the taste, and this candle happens to combine it with hot cocoa—one of our other favorite holiday scents.

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mason Jar Candle, $15 (was $26) at shopterrain.com

Peppermint Candy Glass Ornament

Courtesy of Terrain

This hand-painted ornament is a simple way to show love for peppermint, and would look great on a Christmas tree.

Peppermint Candy Glass Ornament, $10 at shopterrain.com

Winter Wonderland Gift Box

Courtesy of Mouth

Consider this gift box peppermint overload. It comes with seven different treats—Peppermint Marshmallow Cookies made by Malvi, Chocolate Peppermint Sables made by Mouth, an Organic Peppermint Candy Cane made by Mouth, Chocolate Mint Leaves made by Andres Confiserie Suisse, Candy Cane Chocolate Bar made by Seattle Chocolate Co., Peppermint Caramel Corn made by CC Made, and Peppermint Hot Chocolate Pop made by Bang Candy Co.

Mouth Winter Wonderland Gift Box, $60.50 at mouth.com

Peppermint Chocolate Snowflake Marshmallows

Courtesy of Terrain

Upgrade hot chocolate with these “snowflake marshmallows,” made with Tahitian vanilla and a peppermint chocolate coating.

Peppermint Chocolate Snowflake Marshmallows, $8 at shopterrain.com

Peppermint Cocoa Stirrers

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Speaking of hot chocolate, you should also grab these peppermint stirrers—they help add a touch of minty flavor to hot chocolate and coffee, and will dissolve as your stir.

Peppermint Cocoa Stirrers, $7.50 at surlatable.com

Peppermint Stripe Mug

Courtesy of Sur La Table

For your peppermint-spiked hot cocoa and other holiday beverages, this peppermint-striped mug is the perfect fit. It’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and would make an easy host gift or stocking stuffer.

Peppermint Stripe Mug, $8 (was $10) at surlatable.com

English Peppermint Infused Tea

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Peppermint tea is incredibly soothing, and this particular variety comes from Fortnum & Mason, so you know it’s good. The package includes 15 tea bags.

Fortnum & Mason English Peppermint Infused Tea, $19 at williams-sonoma.com

Peppermint Crunch Holiday Sprinkles

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Add a touch of peppermint to cookies, cakes, ice cream, and more with these crunchy sprinkles.

Peppermint Crunch Holiday Sprinkles, $7.50 at surlatable.com

White-Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

If you’re somehow sick of peppermint bark, these white-chocolate peppermint pretzels provide a nice salty-sweet alternative. Bonus: they’re currently 25 percent off at Neiman Marcus.

Neiman Marcus White-Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels, $21 (was $28) at neimanmarcus.com