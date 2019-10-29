20 Festive Advent Calendars You Can Eat and Drink

While the holidays are full of tasty traditions, one of our absolute favorites is to count down to Christmas with food-filled advent calendars. Each day leading up to December 25, we open a little door or drawer to reveal a miniature bite, giving us something to savor before the main holiday event.

The practice started back in the 1950s when Cadbury, the coveted candy brand, tucked little pieces of chocolate behind the doors on its advent calendar. Today, the tradition has evolved to include many other treats: salty popcorn, fruity jams, spirited sips, flaming hot sauce — there’s an advent calendar for every taste! And with December 1 around the corner, now’s the time to order your own food-themed Christmas counter.

To help you find the tastiest calendars to count down the holiday season, we’ve rounded up 20 delicious options packed with flavor that you can buy online. From beautifully decorated sweet treats and savory snacks to festive beverage options, keep reading to shop them all. (Psst — you’ll want to hurry! Our favorite limited-edition Bonne Maman jam and honey advent calendar already sold out.)