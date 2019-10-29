20 Festive Advent Calendars You Can Eat and Drink
While the holidays are full of tasty traditions, one of our absolute favorites is to count down to Christmas with food-filled advent calendars. Each day leading up to December 25, we open a little door or drawer to reveal a miniature bite, giving us something to savor before the main holiday event.
The practice started back in the 1950s when Cadbury, the coveted candy brand, tucked little pieces of chocolate behind the doors on its advent calendar. Today, the tradition has evolved to include many other treats: salty popcorn, fruity jams, spirited sips, flaming hot sauce — there’s an advent calendar for every taste! And with December 1 around the corner, now’s the time to order your own food-themed Christmas counter.
To help you find the tastiest calendars to count down the holiday season, we’ve rounded up 20 delicious options packed with flavor that you can buy online. From beautifully decorated sweet treats and savory snacks to festive beverage options, keep reading to shop them all. (Psst — you’ll want to hurry! Our favorite limited-edition Bonne Maman jam and honey advent calendar already sold out.)
McCrea’s Candies 2019 Caramel Advent Calendar
New England-based McCrea’s is famous for handcrafted, slow-cooked caramels that come in distinctive flavors like lava sea salt, cafe noir, and single malt scotch. This first-of-its-kind, all-caramel calendar is a great way to sample them all.
To buy: $36; amazon.com
Harry Potter Advent Calendar
For a truly magical holiday, countdown to Christmas with the help of this Harry Potter-themed calendar. Exclusive to Williams Sonoma, each door is filled with treats straight from the wizarding world, like Fizzing Whizbees, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, and Lemon Sherbets.
To buy: $40; williams-sonoma.com
Macy's Wine Cellar Advent Calendar
This cheery calendar is sure to put wine lovers in the holiday spirit. Behind each of the 24 windows, you’ll find quarter bottles of a variety of wines, including Prosecco, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, and more. Plus, it ships for free. You’ll want to hurry, though, because last year it sold out in just a matter of weeks!
To buy: $140; macys.com
Pukka Herbs Tea Christmas Advent Calendar
‘Tis the season to be cozy, and what better way to get your hygge on than with a warm mug of tea? This calendar comes with 24 different herbal, fruit, and green tea blends, which are all Pukka best-sellers. What’s more, Pukka teas are certified organic, gluten free, and vegan.
To buy: $13; amazon.com
2019 Godiva Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar
Rather than gifting one of Godiva’s iconic gold boxes, pick up this colorful collection for a loved one. The milk, dark, and white chocolate assortment includes the brand’s most popular classics along with seasonal penguins, Santas, and snowmen — so they’ll get a little bit of everything.
To buy: $30; godiva.com
Sugarfina Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar
For the second year in a row, popular candy maker Sugarfina is celebrating the holidays with a whimsical collection of caramels, chocolates, and gummies. While the brand is known for its alcohol-inspired champagne bears and peach bellini hearts, this is a kid-friendly calendar with apple frogs, baby whales, fruity loops, and teeny gingerbread men. It’s already sold out on Sugarfina’s site, but you can order it from other retailers like Neiman Marcus.
To buy: $36 (originally $48); neimanmarcus.com
Joe & Seph's Popcorn Advent Calendar 2019
Hidden inside this snowy Victorian shopfront are 24 mini bags of popcorn in a dozen gourmet flavors like Banoffee Pie, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Spuecloos. The award-winning set hails from London, and is free of any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
To buy: $70; amazon.com
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar
Simultaneously refreshing and comforting, peppermint bark is a holiday staple — and you can have it all season long, thanks to this advent calendar from Williams Sonoma. Count down with tiny snowmen, toy soldiers, Santas, and Christmas trees, all made of delicious semisweet chocolate, creamy white chocolate, and crushed peppermint.
To buy: $30; williams-sonoma.com
The 25 Sauces of Christmas Countdown
Warm up this winter with 25 days’ worth of Louisiana-style hot sauce. The collection uses dozens of different peppers, including banana, jalapeño, habanero, and cayenne, packaged in 2-ounce bottles ideal for tasting.
To buy: $80; amazon.com
The Bourbon Advent Calendar
Countdown to Christmas with the help of this boozy calendar. From light and creamy to rich and complex, this selection of 24 unique bourbons is a great way to taste batches from world-renowned brands.
To buy: $161; thespiritco.com
Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate 2019 Classic Advent Calendar
Known for its luxurious chocolate pralines, Neuhaus offers limited-edition advent calenders filled with a mix of dark, milk, and white chocolates. This year, the chocolates are filled with praliné, caramel, and gianduja — make sure to get your own before they sell out.
To buy: $47; amazon.com
The Naked Marshmallow Gourmet Advent Calendar
Whether you love them toasted over an open flame or melted into a mug of hot chocolate, these high-end marshmallows will make this year your sweetest advent yet. The calendar features six fluffy flavors: salted caramel, butterscotch, gingerbread, mint chocolate chip, milk and cookies, and s’mores.
To buy: $60; amazon.com
2019 Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn
Power through the holiday chaos with this caffeinated calendar. Included, you’ll find 24 sachets of different specialty craft coffees that can be prepared in your French press, Chemex, percolator, or Aeropress.
To buy: $32; etsy.com
2019 Spirits Advent Calendar
Spread the holiday cheer with this wide selection of spirits. The merry mix of 24 miniature bottles includes sips that are perfect for colder temps, like brown sugar bourbon, blood orange vodka, and heritage gin.
To buy: $50; heritagedistilling.com
Haribo Advent Calendar
For gummy connoisseurs, this fun calendar comes with 24 different kinds of Haribo candies, including soda-flavored, sour, and sweet gummies and licorice.
To buy: $15; amazon.com
Edible Artwork Chocolate Advent Calendar
While chocolate advent calendars are beloved classics, this one from Texas-based chocolatier Maggie Louise Callahan thinks outside the box. The little windows are filled with hand-designed chocolates in flavors like espresso cream, pecan pie, and peppermint mocha shaped in fanciful French fries, martinis, rainbows, and more.
To buy: $35; uncommongoods.com
The Premium Whisky Advent Calendar
Sip and savor whiskys from around the globe as you make your way toward Christmas. From single malts to luxurious blends, you’ll be surprised and delighted by a new award-winning whisky practically every day of December.
To buy: $269; thespiritco.com
Palais des Thes Holiday 24-Piece Tea Advent Calendar
This very giftable box of tea offers a new flavor for every day of advent. From herbal blends to single-estate brews, you’ll find a slew of warming flavors behind every door.
To buy: $32; saksfifthavenue.com
DIY Vintage Crate Craft Beer Advent Calendar
Made to hold 24 standard 12-ounce bottles, this DIY calendar is a fun way to customize a variety of beer flavors or show off those craft brews you’ve been making at home. Plus, the crate’s jolly Santa and reindeer design is festive enough to set under the tree.
To buy: $30; etsy.com
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Ok, so this isn’t technically an advent calendar (which has 24 days), but there’s a reason it sold out last year. Wine subscription service Vinebox is bringing back its wildly popular 12 Nights of Wine, but with a twist. Now, you can choose a "Naughty" edition with sultry whites and brooding reds from regions such as Burgundy and Barolo, or the "Nice" selection with crisp whites and silky-soft reds from classic European regions. And if you can’t decide which side you’re on? Order the "Naughty and Nice" collection with all 24 wines and save 15 percent.
To buy: $129; getvinebox.com