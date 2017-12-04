9 of the Best Coffee Makers You Can Buy Right Now

Whether you're fond of the occasional hot cup or physically cannot start the day without it, coffee is perhaps secondary to only water when it comes to many an American's liquid intake. And while you almost certainly have a favorite coffee shop or three, there's nothing like knowing you can brew up a perfect cup or pot of coffee whenever you want (or need), with the power of a great, easy to use coffee maker.

Whatever your particular needs, be they extra high capacity, customizable parameters, or compact size you can take with you anywhere, there's a great coffee maker out there for you. Without further ado, here are the nine best coffee makers you can buy right now:

Courtesy of Amazon

It may not be the biggest or fanciest coffee maker out there, but if you just want no-frills, reliable coffee on a budget, you can't go wrong.

Courtesy of Amazon

This popular pick can also brew right into your mug, regular or travel-sized, making it extra morning-ready.

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade, this Cuisinart model boasts a built-in water filter, permanent coffee filter, adjustable heating plate, and plenty of programmability.

Courtesy of Amazon

Great as those beans are, though, sometimes you just want to pop a pod in and have coffee come out, and this Keurig is an ideal single-serve model for home or work.

Courtesy of Amazon

On the other hand, it's also great to dive into the world of fully customizable, digitally-controlled machines, and if the phrase "pre-soak option" already has you jonesing for a cup, this Behmor is for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

But maybe you want some integrated milk frothing, in which case the Aeroccino equipped Nespresso may be the easiest way to get it.

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're willing to spend, though, this microprocessor-controlled brewer is one of the best drip coffee makers around.

Courtesy of Amazon

This industrial classic is ideal for anyone who frequently needs to make and serve a ton of coffee on a regular basis.

Courtesy of Amazon

And finally, if you find yourself having to make your coffee on the go, this portable option is available in a variety of colors that will suit any coffee machine-toting clothing style.