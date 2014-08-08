11 Beautiful Kitchen Tools to Make Cooking Even Better

By Katie Macdonald
Updated January 21, 2020
Courtesy of Walmart
We already love a whole slew of kitchen gadgets and tools for making cooking simpler, faster, and more fun. But it doesn’t hurt if they’re stylish, too. From retro-style blenders and sleek knives to sturdy copper pans, we appreciate clever designs and thoughtful details. Here, we’ve gathered 11 useful and beautiful tools we’d love to show off in our kitchens.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 12

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Beloved for its combination of retro streamlined aesthetic and modern performance, Smeg is one of our favorite designers of small appliances. This blender is no different—its four speeds and three preset programs can blend smoothies and crush ice like the best of them. Plus it looks pretty sitting on your countertop. To buy: $250; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes, simplest is best. We love Chemex’s classic hourglass design, as well as its Borosilicate body, which never absorbs odors or chemical residues. Each batch is as fresh as the next. To buy: $36; amazon.com

3 of 12

Courtesy of Walmart

Voted as the 2018 Kitchen Knife of the Year by more than 200 industry professionals, the Sakura chef’s knife is as stylish as it is sharp.To buy: $108; walmart.com

Advertisement

4 of 12

Courtesy of One Kings Lane

Farmhouse Pottery was founded back in 2010 by New England-native Zoe Zilian who wanted to blend a modern farm aesthetic with traditionally crafted designs. This wheel-thrown mixing bowl is an excellent result, with its easy-to-pour spout and a gorgeous stoneware finish. To buy: $325; onekingslane.com

5 of 12

Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Who says terra-cotta is old fashioned? Architect Stefania Vasques reimagines nonna’s favorite terra-cotta pots with sleek, geometric lines. To buy: $36; bloomingdales.com

6 of 12

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you’re squeezing oranges for your morning juice or limes for a tart pie, this vintage juicer is just the tool you need. To buy: $25; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Courtesy of Anthropologie

BergHoff is an international, award-winning kitchenware label known for thoughtful, clever details, like this herb cutter. It has four graduated holes for stripping leaves from stemmed herbs, as well as the concave surface of the bamboo board which perfectly fits the stainless steel blade. Chopping has never been so much fun. To buy: $55; anthropologie.com

8 of 12

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Everyone will ooh and ahh at this gorgeous handcrafted gem. Plus this cocktail jug holds 49 ounces—perfect for small get-togethers and dinner parties. To buy: $190; neimanmarcus.com

9 of 12

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Known for its mastery of copper cookware, Mauviel has been making even-heating, classically beautiful pots and pans for more than 180 years. We love this handmade beauty for braising, pot roasts, coq au vin, and more. To buy: from $590; surlatable.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Speaking of copper—add a touch of polish to your everyday kitchen tasks with these measuring cups. To buy: $42; nordstrom.com

11 of 12

Courtesy of Food52

With designs crowd-sourced by thousands of home cooks, each wooden spoon in this set has an area of expertise—mixing, dipping, tasting, corner-getting. Plus, they’re made of sturdy teak grown and harvested using sustainable practices by government-run farms in Thailand. To buy: $99, food52.com

12 of 12

Courtesy of Walmart

Speaking of copper—add a touch of polish to your everyday kitchen tasks with these measuring cups. To buy: $42; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com