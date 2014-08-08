11 Beautiful Kitchen Tools to Make Cooking Even Better
Beloved for its combination of retro streamlined aesthetic and modern performance, Smeg is one of our favorite designers of small appliances. This blender is no different—its four speeds and three preset programs can blend smoothies and crush ice like the best of them. Plus it looks pretty sitting on your countertop. To buy: $250; nordstrom.com
Sometimes, simplest is best. We love Chemex’s classic hourglass design, as well as its Borosilicate body, which never absorbs odors or chemical residues. Each batch is as fresh as the next. To buy: $36; amazon.com
Voted as the 2018 Kitchen Knife of the Year by more than 200 industry professionals, the Sakura chef’s knife is as stylish as it is sharp.To buy: $108; walmart.com
Farmhouse Pottery was founded back in 2010 by New England-native Zoe Zilian who wanted to blend a modern farm aesthetic with traditionally crafted designs. This wheel-thrown mixing bowl is an excellent result, with its easy-to-pour spout and a gorgeous stoneware finish. To buy: $325; onekingslane.com
Who says terra-cotta is old fashioned? Architect Stefania Vasques reimagines nonna’s favorite terra-cotta pots with sleek, geometric lines. To buy: $36; bloomingdales.com
Whether you’re squeezing oranges for your morning juice or limes for a tart pie, this vintage juicer is just the tool you need. To buy: $25; amazon.com
BergHoff is an international, award-winning kitchenware label known for thoughtful, clever details, like this herb cutter. It has four graduated holes for stripping leaves from stemmed herbs, as well as the concave surface of the bamboo board which perfectly fits the stainless steel blade. Chopping has never been so much fun. To buy: $55; anthropologie.com
Everyone will ooh and ahh at this gorgeous handcrafted gem. Plus this cocktail jug holds 49 ounces—perfect for small get-togethers and dinner parties. To buy: $190; neimanmarcus.com
Known for its mastery of copper cookware, Mauviel has been making even-heating, classically beautiful pots and pans for more than 180 years. We love this handmade beauty for braising, pot roasts, coq au vin, and more. To buy: from $590; surlatable.com
Speaking of copper—add a touch of polish to your everyday kitchen tasks with these measuring cups. To buy: $42; nordstrom.com
With designs crowd-sourced by thousands of home cooks, each wooden spoon in this set has an area of expertise—mixing, dipping, tasting, corner-getting. Plus, they’re made of sturdy teak grown and harvested using sustainable practices by government-run farms in Thailand. To buy: $99, food52.com
Speaking of copper—add a touch of polish to your everyday kitchen tasks with these measuring cups. To buy: $42; nordstrom.com