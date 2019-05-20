11 Best Beach Picnic Essentials Available on Amazon

We're over the moon that beach season is finally here, but we'd have to argue that the best part isn’t sunbathing – it’s picnicking. There’s no better way to celebrate summer than eating and drinking to your heart's content at the shore. The perfect beach picnic, of course, includes pasta salads, sandwiches, watermelon and a great bottle of chilled wine.

In order to enjoy your glorious meal al fresco, you’re going to need a proper setup. From the ultimate beach blanket and beach chairs to baskets, coolers and portable tables, we’ve found the best beach picnic items Amazon has to offer. Read on for 11 ideas for an ideal picnic in the sand and sun.

This incredible, tarp-like blanket is sandproof, waterproof and folds into a tiny bag so you can easily transport it to any picnic.

Bearz Outdoor Waterproof Beach Blanket, $25 at amazon.com

This retro, two-tone wicker basket with leather handles and details will help you picnic in style. It has everything you need for your meal including flatware, plates, wine glasses and cotton napkins all strapped into place.

VonShef 4 Person Wicker Picnic Basket Set, $40 at amazon.com

If you’re more of a cooler type picnicker, this large plastic cooler will keep all your drinks and pasta salads chilled all day long.

Coleman 48-Quart Performance Cooler, $32 at amazon.com

When you just need a few items to stay cool, opt for this light, easy to carry, personal variety that’ll fit a few beverages.

Coleman FlipLid 5-Quart Personal Cooler, $13 at amazon.com

Don’t let your spread get sandy with this folding table. The waterproof aluminum top is ideal for outdoor dining, plus the legs are sturdy enough for cutting.

Trekology Portable Table, $48 at amazon.com

Make yourself comfortable with this beach chair that boasts a cool mesh back, foam arm rests and easy cup holder.

KingCamp Low Sling Beach Folding Chair, $43 at amazon.com

Unless you’re sticking to sandwiches and finger food, you’re going to need flatware at your picnic. We love this steel utensil set of four spoons, knives and forks that comes in an easy to transport case.

Stainless Steel Cutlery Picnic Utensil Set with Travel Case, $17 at amazon.com

Four of each 12-ounce and 16-ounce plastic tumblers are just what you need to sip on your picnic cocktails.

Classic 8-Piece Plastic Tumblers, $20 at amazon.com

For beaches that ban glass bottles, you’ll need another way to transport your wine. This 25oz canteen can hold an entire bottle of wine. It also keeps beverages cold for over 25 hours and hot for over 12 hours.

Corkcicle Canteen, $33 at amazon.com

Packing a small cutting board is key for everything from cheese to fruits and vegetables to bread.

OXO Good Grips Prep Cutting Board, $10 at amazon.com

If you’re planning on picnicking past sundown and/or want to enhance the beach atmosphere with some tunes, this two-in-one lantern and bluetooth speaker is your guy.

DIKAOU LED Flame Table Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker, $40 at amazon.com