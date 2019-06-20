10 Bar Carts for the Perfect Cocktail Setup

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie

Whether your home has a built-in bar or not, you can create your dream home bar with a bar cart filled with exactly what you like to drink, from wine to specialty liqueurs. Bar carts run the gamut style-wise, from rustic and industrial to retro and midcentury modern. There are even outdoor options with full beverage coolers for summer entertaining.

Whether you’re a pro cocktail mixer or want to display your wine tastefully, there is a bar cart for you. We've carefully chosen a selection of 10 beautiful bar carts for all different tastes that we absolutely love. Amplify or compliment your home decor with one of these great options.

Kahnah Bar Cart, $123 at wayfair.com

Wine lovers: this cart is for you. Equipped with a 10-bottle wine rack and a stemware rack for your favorite glasses, you can display your oenophile sensibilities in style. The top shelf is a removable tray, which is ideal for serving guests.

Belham Living Olivia Round Bar Cart, $130 at hayneedle.com

Made of iron with a gold powder coat finish and tempered glass, this art deco-inspired round cart has a stemware rack that will hold 10 glasses and storage on the bottom for 12 wine bottles.

Asher 2-Tier Gold Rolling Bar Cart, $140 at worldmarket.com

If you’re drawn to geometric design, you've come to the right bar cart. The unconventional, circle-shaped frame of this gold bar cart is why we love it – and the antique-finished mirror shelves.

Bahama Outdoor Bar Cart, $194 at overstock.com

Summer entertaining takes on a whole new meaning with this wicker outdoor bar cart. Imagine hosting the pool party of the year with chilled drinks at the ready in the removable ice bucket on the bottom level. Don’t limit yourself to warm weather soirees – we’d gladly use this cart indoors, as well.

Niles Bar Cart, $280 at jossandmain.com

This rustic bar cart with a burnt oak finish belongs in a stylized farmhouse, filled with Italian reds and aperitifs. The hooks on the side are ideal for hanging mugs and utensils, plus there are towel bars on both ends.

Mid-Century Bar Cart Walnut, $299 at westelm.com

If you’re after some Mad Men vibes, opt for this mid-century modern bar cart in a rich walnut color. You’ll feel like mixing retro-style cocktails at this cart made of kiln-dried solid eucalyptus wood that’s outfitted with a set of wheels for easy mobility. Antique brass-finished rails and casters make the look complete.

Farrah Marble Bar Cart, $405 at crateandbarrel.com

Three tiers of smooth, white marble and an antique brass-finished frame make for an elegant cart with plenty of storage. The cart’s small size is great for smaller rooms or tight corners.

Beckett Sable Rolling Bar Cart, $499 at crateandbarrel.com

The minimalist, industrial style of this rolling bar cart comes together with solid, richly grained mango wood with a warm bourbon finish and a black iron frame. Two tray-like shelves offer plenty of room for arranging bottles, glasses and cocktail mixing tools as you please.

Wrapped Rattan Indoor/Outdoor Bar Cart, $500 at anthropologie.com

The tropical essence of this all natural rattan bar cart reminds us of piña coladas and tiny cocktail umbrellas. The cart is weather-resistant, making it a perfect patio piece, but we also think it brings a whimsical look inside standing next to a potted palm. We especially love the six-bottle wine rack and six-glass stemware rack.

Oscarine Lucite Bar Cart, $698 at anthropologie.com

For a glamorous, art deco flair, look to this clear lucite and polished brass bar cart for your home. Tempered glass makes for sturdy shelves that will bear the weight of your biggest bottles of liquor.