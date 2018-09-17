The Balvenie x CFDA x Todd Snyder Collaboration Includes Bespoke Boots, Bar Carts, Charcuterie Boards, and a Snare Drum

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky has teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation and luxury retailer Todd Snyder to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of objets inspired by The Balvenie and incorporating wood from the distillery in Dufftown, Scotland.

Just in time for holiday gifting—think: unique luxury kitchen and home accessories for whisky lovers—the CFDA & Todd Snyder Crafted Collection includes gems such as Balvenie snare drums made from fir timbers—handcrafted by Louie Scalzo of SJC Drums, $1,500:

Fine Young Man Productions

Bar carts constructed from Balvenie barrels—made by Mats Christéen of Foundrywood, $3,900:

Fine Young Man Productions

Charcuterie boards made from Balvenie wood and infused with Balvenie-scented oils—the boards feature Glencairn whisky glass recesses and are made by Dylan Mellinger of Black Fox Furniture, $75:

Fine Young Man Productions

For boot lovers, luxury men’s leather dress shoes with Balvenie wood heel from Raul Ojeda of LA-based Willie’s Shoe Service and Don Ville, $3,600

Fine Young Man Productions

Also available as part of the collaboration: a bespoke shoe-fitting service with Ojeda in Los Angeles—the package includes domestic round-trip flights, a fitting for a custom pair of Balvenie-heeled shoes, as well as a tasting experience and a two-night stay in a five-star hotel property. Price tag? $15,000.

"The Balvenie Presents: CFDA & Todd Snyder Crafted Collection" launches exclusively at the Todd Snyder flagship store and online at toddsnyder.com/craftedcollection at 25 E. 26 St., New York from October 1.