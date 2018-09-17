The Balvenie x CFDA x Todd Snyder Collaboration Includes Bespoke Boots, Bar Carts, Charcuterie Boards, and a Snare Drum

Fine Young Man Productions

The scotch whisky company teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America on a #goals-worthy collection of giftables.

Danica Lo
September 17, 2018

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky has teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation and luxury retailer Todd Snyder to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of objets inspired by The Balvenie and incorporating wood from the distillery in Dufftown, Scotland. 

Just in time for holiday gifting—think: unique luxury kitchen and home accessories for whisky lovers—the CFDA & Todd Snyder Crafted Collection includes gems such as Balvenie snare drums made from fir timbers—handcrafted by Louie Scalzo of SJC Drums, $1,500:

Bar carts constructed from Balvenie barrels—made by Mats Christéen of Foundrywood, $3,900:

Charcuterie boards made from Balvenie wood and infused with Balvenie-scented oils—the boards feature Glencairn whisky glass recesses and are made by Dylan Mellinger of Black Fox Furniture, $75:

For boot lovers, luxury men’s leather dress shoes with Balvenie wood heel from Raul Ojeda of LA-based Willie’s Shoe Service and Don Ville, $3,600

Also available as part of the collaboration: a bespoke shoe-fitting service with Ojeda in Los Angeles—the package includes domestic round-trip flights, a fitting for a custom pair of Balvenie-heeled shoes, as well as a tasting experience and a two-night stay in a five-star hotel property. Price tag? $15,000.

"The Balvenie Presents: CFDA & Todd Snyder Crafted Collection" launches exclusively at the Todd Snyder flagship store and online at toddsnyder.com/craftedcollection at 25 E. 26 St., New York from October 1.

