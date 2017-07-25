The Winery on the Bachelorette: 6 Things to Know About It

Let’s clear this up right away: Yes, I am one of the millions of people incapable of escaping the knowing, fatherly gaze of Chris Harrison between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m. on Monday nights. I do watch the Bachelor series (minus that “In Paradise” nonsense) regularly, including last night’s episode, which brought Rachel Lindsay and her three remaining suitors to the Rioja region of Spain. An area the Bachelorette, enraptured with the landscape from her helicopter, referred to as “wine country on steroids” (actually, this is sort of correct—Spain has more wine acreage than any other country on Earth). But for all the time spent in Rioja this week, they stopped at just a single winery: Eguren Ugarte. Here’s what you should know about it:

Where is Eguren Ugarte?

Just to situate the winery, it’s located in the north-central part of the region in Rioja Alavesa, outside the town of Laguardia about 70 miles south of Bilbao.

The Egurens have been making wine for a long time

While construction on the current winery only began in 1989, the family has been in the wine business for almost 150 years.

The man you saw in the show is the family patriarch

The ebullient man who Rachel and Peter pretended to understand as he serenaded them in Spanish is actually Vitorino Eguren, the owner, though not the winemaker at Eguren Ugarte.

You can stay there

In addition to its 321 acres of vines, Eguren Ugarte also has a 21 room hotel. Rooms start at around $121 per night including a complimentary tour winery tour. And if you are in the market for your own personal version of The Bachelorette, you can also get married there.

(And most importantly) The wine is pretty good

If you’ve ever watched an episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette you know that the product placement is pretty in-your-face, even for a reality show, so you could be forgiven for thinking that any place or item featured might not have a reputation of its own to stand on. But wines from Eguren Ugarte have been recognized at the Decanter World Wine Awards (a couple bronze medals in 2014) as well as by a handful of other competitions and revered publications from around the world. And you can pick up bottles of their crianza for less than $10,