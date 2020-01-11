Now’s Your Chance To Own Your Own 'Fixer Upper' Home

The smallest home on Fixer Upper is also the cutest.If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a home designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines, now’s your chance. The Shotgun House that starred in Season 3 of Fixer Upper is on the market—and for a cool $950,000, it could be yours.If you don’t remember the episode, the house was built in 1920 and was listed at only $28,000 before the Gaines got their hands on it. House-hunters Cameron and Jessie Bell wanted to remodel the home with the help of the HGTV stars, but a developer derailed their plans, snatching up the entire block. The Gaines helped negotiate a deal where the house would go to the Bells for free, with one big hitch—it had to be moved to a new neighborhood. You can read more of the back story on Joanna’s Magnolia Market blog.Once a new lot was purchased and the home moved, Chip and Joanna started their magic, transforming the beleaguered structure into a cozy, modern home. They only had around 750-square-feet to work with so had to get creative. They installed wood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, and added that ever-popular open floor plan by knocking the wall that separated the living room and bedroom and designing a dazzling combination kitchen dining room. They also added a small loft helping expand the home’s square footage to its current 1,000-square-feet.The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house is the perfect starter home for a couple. The charming skinny house is infused with the minimalist rustic chic charm that is the trademark of Chip and Joanna Gaines. Some of the highlights include a Dutch front door, a “Big Ass Fan”, 25' vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, and a brick patio with a fire pit for hanging out under the Texas stars.The gorgeous bathroom has double sinks and countertops poured out of concrete and a glass enclosed shower. The bedroom is painted in a restive deep teal, with a massive mirror to make the space feel even bigger. The kitchen is the real heart of the home, though, with a massive kitchen island, granite countertops and a vintage looking turquoise Smeg refrigerator.The house is nestled in the heart of downtown Waco within walking distance of the Magnolia Market and the Silos and the city’s thriving restaurant scene—and you never know when you might run into Chip and Joanna! The home is also close to McLane Stadium where Baylor plays, making it the perfect home for any die-hard Baylor Bears fanIf you love the Shotgun House, but aren’t ready to make a commitment—or a move to Waco—it’s also available to book on Airbnb.— Melissa Locker, Southern Living