Everything You Need for an Apple Picking Trip

Now that Labor Day Weekend is over, it begins—apple picking season, when Cortland, Empire, Gala, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, and more varieties are ready to bring home and be made into delicious pies. (Or cider, if you’re into it.) In this roundup, we’ve gathered everything you need for your orchard trip, including sturdy bags for your apples, fruit pickers and coolers, as well as a picnic basket too, so you can take an indulgent lunch break. Read on to find out where you can buy them.

Apple Basket

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

Inspired by the handwoven baskets you’d find in the French countryside, these baskets are perfect for collecting fruit, according to the description. Grab the large size for $35, or a set of the large and small size for $60.

Olli Ella Rattan Apple Basket with Handle, $35-$60 (depending on size) at food52.com

Farmers Market & Harvesting Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

This bag is specifically designed to carry produce, with a “secret” bottom that opens so you can easily unload all of your apples when you get home. The interior lining is also water-resistant.

Barebones Living Farmers Market & Harvesting Bag, $65 at uncommongoods.com

Picnic baskets

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

Apple picking usually means lunch al fresco, so pack everything up in this lovely picnic basket, made with woven willow and a washable interior lining.

Picnic Time Blue & White Stripe Picnic Basket, $44 at food52.com

Fruit pickers

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Although most apple-picking orchards provide you with pickers, on the off chance that they don’t, this is one of the top-rated models on Amazon. The basket head twists in and off, and the pole can help you reach apples “up to 18-20 feet standing,” according to the description.

Eversprout 13-Foot Fruit Picker, $45 at amazon.com

Wagon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This wagon can hold up to 150 pounds, so you can transport a veritable feast in it—plus, there’s a folding table on the rear, and two cup holders in the front and back.

Mac Sports Folding Garden Utility Wagon w/Table, $70 at amazon.com

Blanket Tote

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

This tote can do double duty as both your apple carrying bag and picnic blanket. Yes, you read that correctly—the tote inverts and turns into a cotton canvas blanket, so you can keep everything clean and dirt-free while you eat.

Sir Madam Picnic Blanket Tote, $90 at food52.com

Cooler

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

It’s always a good idea to bring water bottles and refreshments on a trip, and this Yeti cooler ensures that everything will stay cold, thanks to two inches of PermaFrost Insulation. Pick from nine different colors, including seafoam (pictured), pink, white, and ice blue.

YETI Roadie 20 Cooler, $200 at amazon.com

Re-usable water bottle

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Whether you want to bring along a cold bottle of water or warming tea as we get further into fall, this Hydro Flask will keep your liquid at the perfect temperature. Bonus: it holds 40 oz, so you’ll be well-hydrated. (See more reusable water bottles).

Hydro flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $43 at nordstrom.com

Bamboo plates

Image zoom Courtesy of West Elm

These plates are biodegradable, but they can also be re-used and washed in the dishwasher.

Xenia Taler Bamboo Dinner Plates, $7 (was $12) at westelm.com

Compostable Cutlery

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

This compostable wooden set includes spoons, knives, and forks.

Verterra Compostable Wooden Cutlery (Set of 100), $26 at food52.com