Andy Cohen Professes His Love for a Misunderstood St. Louis Delicacy: Provel Cheese

HOLIDAY CHEER

My entertainment style is probably the antithesis of Food & Wine. My holiday party starts after 9 p.m. so I don’t have to deal with feeding everyone. I have noshy stuff around that you pick on later after you’ve had enough to drink—my parties are really about drinking.

DREAM TRIP

I love Brazil, especially the small beach town of Trancoso and the Fasano hotel in Rio. The people are beautiful and the energy is amazing. I was there recently for John Mayer’s 40th birthday, and on the last night of the trip he performed in São Paulo. It was just incredible.

RINGING IT IN

I’m so excited that this year I’m co-hosting New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper. At most parties you have at least one TV tuned to CNN so you can see what’s going on around the world and in Times Square, so I feel like I’m going to be the background scenery at a lot of them.

HOMETOWN HERO

When I’m back home in St. Louis I like going out for Italian food because they serve Provel cheese, which is considered disgusting in most other parts of the country. In St. Louis it’s fully acceptable, and I love when something that is kind of disgusting is treated as actual food.

SQUAD GOALS

The last few years I’ve been going to watch the Oscars at Jimmy Fallon’s, and they always have great food. I’m lucky that a lot of my friends are really into food. My friend Liza is a great cook; so is Matthew Broderick. And John Benjamin Hickey is a really good cook.

CANINE CRAVINGS

I don’t give my dog Wacha human food. He was with me recently when I went to meet some Chicago Cubs for drinks, so I asked the driver to watch him. After, he told me that he gave Wacha three shish kebabs. I was like, “Are you kidding me?!”

—Interview by Christine Quinlan