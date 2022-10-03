We Found the 25 Best Vacuum Deals to Score Ahead of Amazon's Newest Shopping Event

One of the best ways to keep your home nice and tidy is by vacuuming regularly. It allows you to invite guests over on a whim and inspires you to be more productive — perhaps leading you to complete more feel-good tasks, like organizing your pantry.

Prime Day has come and gone, and Black Friday is still over 50 days away, but now is actually the best time to invest in a quality vacuum thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The retailer recently announced this first-ever sale that gives Prime members another opportunity to score amazing deals on hundreds of thousands of items, ranging from cookware to clothing to furniture.

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, this sale runs for 48 hours, beginning on Tuesday, October 11, and ending on Wednesday, October 12. You'll just want to make sure you have a Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you can take advantage of the member-only discounts along with fast shipping, which is especially convenient during the hectic holiday season.

Since we got word of this shopping event, we've been keeping a close eye on our favorite vacuum brands, like iRobot, Bissell, and Shark, in hopes of their devices going on sale. The good news is that many of them already dropped deals on popular models ahead of the official start date, with discounts up to 74%. Below, we've highlighted the best vacuum deals to shop right now while items are in stock and ready to ship.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Robot vacuums receive a lot of well-deserved hype. Their automatic operation allows you to clean other areas of the house, while they tidy the floors, ultimately completing your to-do list more quickly than usual. Plus, robot vacuum cleaners are small-yet-mighty gadgets, so they easily maneuver under furniture and fit nicely in storage closets. Many models are suitable for different floor types and can start and stop via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The best robot vacuum deal of all is this model at 74% off, plus it even has an additional $30 off with a hidden coupon. It works on hard floors and carpets, doubles as a vacuum and mop, and makes its way to the charging dock when the job is done. If you want a high-end model with glowing reviews, you can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i7+ or the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum. They are ideal choices for pet owners and those looking for customizable features. No matter which one you choose, you won't regret adding a self-cleaning device to your home.

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Stick vacuums are an excellent choice for those with limited storage space or who want something light enough to haul up and down stairs and from room to room. In honor of the upcoming sales event, brands like Samsung, Dyson, and Shark slashed prices on some of their best-selling models. This Samsung stick vacuum is nearly $70 off and has superior suction power that picks up dirt, pet hair, and other debris. It stays charged for up to 120 minutes, so you can tackle several rooms without having to worry about taking a break due to a low battery.

Dyson is synonymous with vacuum cleaners, so if you don't own a vacuum from the praise-worthy brand, consider this your sign. The top-rated model is on sale right now and will give your floors the most intense deep cleaning. It features three cleaning modes, has a one-hour run time, and captures even the smallest particles. The stick vacuum doubles as a handheld vacuum, so you can use it to clean your car, the stairs, and spills in the kitchen. Its attachments include a combination tool designed to collect dust on window and door frames, a crevice tool to remove crumbs and debris in between cushions, a mini motorized tool to clean stairs, and a soft dusting brush for window blinds. Here are the best stick vacuum deals available ahead of the sales event.

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Have a lot of carpeted areas to clean? An upright vacuum might be the best option for you, as it covers more ground thanks to its wide cleaning head and a powered brush that goes deep into the fibers. This type of vacuum is also a great choice for those with allergies because many models feature a bag to trap dust as opposed to a canister.

Shark is one of the best upright vacuum manufacturers out there, and, luckily, the brand is giving customers early discounts on some of its most sought-after models. The Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe and Apex Powered Lift-Away are both on sale today. We're most excited about the Shark Navigator NV352 because of its outstanding features and under-$200 price tag. It has a one-quart dust cup, a completely sealed HEPA system, and a detachable nozzle to clean hard-to-reach areas. Pet owners praise the vacuum's performance on hair removal from carpets and rugs and how it only takes one pass to collect all the particles in a pathway. Oreck is another brand worth checking out when it comes to quality upright vacuum cleaners. This versatile model is currently 33% off and works well on almost every type of floor, including carpet, hardwood, and tile. The best part is that it automatically adjusts its height setting, so you can seamlessly move from one room to another while cleaning the floors correctly.

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Handheld vacuums don't receive enough credit. They are the perfect gadget to clean small spaces and spills, compact enough to store in a pantry or coat closet, and reach areas that larger vacuums can't. Whether you want one to use in your car, on stairs, or in the kitchen, handheld vacuums work well as an addition to regular vacuum cleanings or on their own, depending on the task.

As Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the handheld vacuum category, the Black+Decker Dustbuster is a popular choice for its powerful suction, lightweight design, and affordability — it's just $40 today. It comes with two attachments, including a crevice tool and brush, and it charges quickly in between uses. If you don't want to waste a mound of paper towels on liquid spills, consider the Whall Cordless Handheld Vacuum that's usually $150 but is on sale for just $42 with a hidden coupon. One of its three nozzles is designed to safely clean up liquids, whether it's a wine or water accident. It also has crevice and hair brush tools to pick up food, hair, and dust.

Shop More Amazon Deals: