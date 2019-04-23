Amazon Just Released Its Customer Favorite Kitchen Products — and You’ll Want to Buy Everything

When Amazon released its list of customer favorite kitchen products, we weren’t shocked to see beloved gadgets and accessories like the Instant Pot, Nutribullet, Lodge cast iron skillet, and Contigo coffee mugs. With thousands of perfect ratings, these products have become cult-favorite kitchen staples — just take a glance at the essay-long reviews from customers. But there were a few items we weren’t expecting to see, like this unassuming bundt cake pan that shoppers love popping into their Instant Pots, or this simple meat thermometer that’s racked up over 6,700 five-star reviews that some say is the best they’ve ever tried.

Below, see what products made the cut, and shop more of Amazon’s amazing kitchen accessories and appliances.