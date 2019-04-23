Amazon Just Released Its Customer Favorite Kitchen Products — and You’ll Want to Buy Everything

We’re not surprised to see the Instant Pot and Lodge cast iron skillet on there.

More
Christina Butan
Updated April 24, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When Amazon released its list of customer favorite kitchen products, we weren’t shocked to see beloved gadgets and accessories like the Instant Pot, Nutribullet, Lodge cast iron skillet, and Contigo coffee mugs. With thousands of perfect ratings, these products have become cult-favorite kitchen staples — just take a glance at the essay-long reviews from customers. But there were a few items we weren’t expecting to see, like this unassuming bundt cake pan that shoppers love popping into their Instant Pots, or this simple meat thermometer that’s racked up over 6,700 five-star reviews that some say is the best they’ve ever tried.

Below, see what products made the cut, and shop more of Amazon’s amazing kitchen accessories and appliances.

1 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

This cast iron skillet from Lodge continues to be a best seller and Amazon favorite. With over 11,000 five-star reviews, shoppers rave about the durability and quality of this pan, which comes pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil. “This pan is indestructible. I have left the heat on and forgotten about it, no problem. I can use a sharp metal spatula without worrying,” one customer wrote. “As for non-stickiness, the other day I cooked an egg in it with just a tiny bit of sausage grease. The egg didn't even try to stick. For cleaning, it is a breeze as you just run some water over it and brush off any gunk. If you have never tried cast iron, you should.”

To buy: $15; amazon.com

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Food Scale

This ultra-slim food scale from Greater Goods boasts over 5,000 positive reviews from shoppers with only good things to say about it. The six-by-six inch scale has a smooth plastic surface that’s easy to clean, supports up to 11 pounds, and switches between grams, pounds, ounces, fluid ounces, and milliliters.

To buy: $13; amazon.com

3 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers

Meal prep is so much easier with these roomy 30-ounce Prep Naturals glass containers. The BPA-free set of five containers are microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer safe, made with super durable borosilicate glass, and come with airtight locking tops that are leak proof.

To buy: $24; amazon.com

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot is more than an Amazon favorite — it’s developed a cult following. The pressure cooker, which has 14 smart programs and can make anything from yogurt to stews, has over 26,000 five-star reviews, and some shoppers claim it’s changed their lives. “I love cooking with my Instant Pot. I've found tons of amazing recipes and you can literally get dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less depending on what you're making. It's amazing for making broths, soups and stocks but the possibilities are endless,” one wrote. “For me, appliances have to earn their place in my kitchen and this one definitely does.”

To buy: $80; amazon.com

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug

If you’ve been searching for the perfect travel mug, Amazon shoppers swear by Contigo’s insulated bottles. The brand’s most popular seller, the Autoseal West Loop Travel mug, has over 21,000 reviews, and shoppers love it so much that this pack of two has become a customer favorite. Contigo’s autoseal lid automatically seals after you take a sip, preventing spills and leaks. Even better? It’ll keep beverages hot for five hours and cool for up to 12.

To buy: $25; amazon.com

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Nordic Ware 6 Cup Bundt Pan

It’s not just for cakes — customers who bought the Instant Pot love using this bundt cake pan in it, too. “I use is on a rack inside my Instant Pot electric pressure cooker to make quick breads (banana bread, etc.) so they don't have that undercooked center that can happen with baking in a pressure cooker,” one customer wrote. “It's inexpensive and cute enough to display on a plastic hook or shelf in your kitchen. I really like this product.”

To buy: $12; amazon.com

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

NutriBullet

“Not since the microwave has a kitchen appliance been such a life changer,” begins one of the over 5,000 five-star reviews for the NutriBullet. The high-speed blender is beloved for its efficiency, size, and delicious results. Plus, customers use it for more than just smoothies, making their own “pasta sauces, ice cream, almond milk, hummus, nut butter, and even guacamole.”

To buy: $49; amazon.com

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat

These simple $8 baking mats have racked up almost 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. The non-stick silicone mats are oven safe up to 480 degrees, and you don’t need to use any oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper on them. “These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven, from oven pizzas, cookies, you name it!” one shopper wrote. “I also love that besides food sliding easily off the non-stick surface, that they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It’s also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean.”

To buy: $8; amazon.com

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer & Spiralizer

Paderno World Cuisine’s spiralizer will turn your preferred veggies into curly, ribbon-like perfection. The spiralizer comes with three blades (straight, chipper, and shredder) and a super strong and detachable turning handle, plus it’s top-rack dishwasher safe. From zucchini pasta to curly fries, shoppers absolutely love this spiralizer and have left it 6,000 five-star reviews.

To buy: $22; amazon.com

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Lodge Handheld Cast Iron Pan Cleaners

These Lodge pan cleaners are a must-have accessory to its pre-seasoned skillet — especially at $3 for a pack of two. The durable scrapers are made with polycarbonate (which will safely scrape your pan without scratching it), feature four different-shaped corners, and are ideal for any kind of cookware, non-stick or not.

To buy: $3; amazon.com

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon customers say this $13 meat thermometer is just as good as its $100 counterparts. A whopping 6,700 shoppers have left it five-star reviews, saying it’s super quick, accurate, and easy to use. The foldable thermometer is battery powered and even features a magnetic back and hook for easy storage.

To buy: $13; amazon.com

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy of Amazon

Corelle Winter Frost White Dinnerware Set

Corelle has the number one best-selling dinner plates on Amazon. The set comes with a total of 18 pieces (large plates, small plates, and bowls for six people) in 17 additional designs beyond the classic all-white version. Corelle boasts that its dinnerware is made from triple-layer glass that is break and chip resistant, lightweight, and non-porous.

To buy: $59; amazon.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up