20 Gifts on Amazon That Are Perfect for Neat Freaks
Dusting Slippers
You say "lazy," we say "genius." You're going to have to walk around your house anyway. Why not kill two birds with one dusting slipper? These slip-on microfiber pads can do it all.
Washable Microfiber Dust Mop Slippers, $10 at amazon.com
Oven Crumb Guards
Anyone who has ever pulled their oven out of its place knows that the sides are an unspoken nightmare of crumbs and dirty sauce seepage. Protect your edges with these inserts.
Silicone Crumb Guards, $8 at amazon.com
Deep Clean Brushes
A true neat freak knows the importance of cleaning every nook and cranny. This brush duo tackles rust, mildew and any unidentified stain (gross). Just don't mistake it for a toothbrush.
OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set, $6 at amazon.com
Garbage Bag Holder
When you’re prepping and don’t want to drop bits and pieces across the floor for every reach to the garbage can, this holder is the perfect temporary solution for all plastic bag sizes.
Hanging Trash Garbage Bag Holder for Kitchen Cupboard, $13 at amazon.com
Bar Keeper's Friend
Rusted pots and pans, grimy cooktops, and hard water stained sinks don’t stand a chance with Bar Keeper’s Friend. Go to town on the whole kitchen with this mega bundle.
Bar Keeper's Friend Cleanser Trio, $27 at amazon.com
Microfiber Doormat
Whether it's dirty shoes or paws, this door mat will catch the worst of the dirt before it even enters your living space. It's ultra absorbent and quick-drying to manage any kind of mess.
Absorbent Microfiber Door Mat, $40 at amazon.com
Grocery Bag Holder
You always need a grocery bag, but the struggle is real when it comes to storing them in bulk. This holder and dispenser solves the problem of that inevitable under-sink plastic avalanche, all while looking sleek in stainless steel.
Utopia Kitchen Grocery Bag Holder, $12 at amazon.com
Microfiber Towels
Super absorbent for both liquids and dust, these towels are the multipurpose item you’ll be using almost all the time.
Microfiber Multi-Purpose Cleaning Towels, $6 at amazon.com
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Candle
We're not entirely sure if they use angel tears or unicorn whiskers to make it, but Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day is one of the best-smelling candles on the market.
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Candle, $8 at amazon.com
Label Maker
Everything has its place, including this label maker that will give everything in your home a forever home. Once you've collected everything that sparks joy, label it!
Brother P-touch Easy-to-Use Label Maker, $30 at amazon.com
Steam Mop
Sanitize your floors without harsh chemicals or corroding your sealed hardwoods with this steam mop. The pads are machine washable and the mop is still ultra light.
Bissell Mop Steamer and Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, $90 at amazon.com
Multi-Compartment Trash Can
Choose between two or three compartments to separate your trash, compost or recyclables.
Dual Compartment Step-On 16-Gallon Recycling Trash Can, $100 at amazon.com
Dish Drying Rack
This countertop drying rack comes with a drainboard and spout, meaning all the standing water gets aimed right back into the sink.
mDesign Countertop Dish Drying Rack with Drainboard, $36 at amazon.com
Grout Brush
When you need to get in the grooves and deep clean a backsplash, this brush will do the trick.
Scrub Brush for Tile and Grout, $13 at amazon.com
Pet Hair Hand Vacuum
If your neat friend has a pet, they are likely are looking for a way to obsessively clean up pesky dog or cat dander. Look no further than this hand vacuum.
Bissell Cordless Hand Vacuum, $50 at amazon.com
Flipfold
Folding shirts is the biggest pain the tush, but stacks of neatly-aligned laundry are more aesthetically pleasing than a brand new jar of peanut butter or untouched snow. The Flipfold may seem like a process (and it is), but it's a completely worthwhile investment for any perfection seeker.
FlipFold Shirt & Laundry Folder, $30 at amazon.com
Key Organizer
If your key ring is getting out of hand, this holder is the solution-- not to mention it can also serve as a phone stand, a bottle opener and even a wrench in a pinch.
Carbon Fiber Compact Key Holder, $20 at amazon.com
Silicone Scrubbing Gloves
Rubber gloves and a sponge all in one, great for all manner of dishware. Say goodbye to those bacteria-laden sponges you’re never sure when to throw out.
Silicone Gloves with Wash Scrubber, $20 at amazon.com
Ladybug Table Vacuum
Desktop dust is not cute, but ladybugs are adorable. This portable device will remedy any messy desk embarrasment you may face in the office or the kitchen. If ladybugs aren't your style, a mushroom or a less conspicuous mini vaccuum will do the trick too.
Mini Desktop Vacuum Desk Dust Cleaner, $9 at amazon.com
Hands-Free Garbage Can
This double compartment can has a motion and sensor, which keeps you hands-free for easy access.
Simplehuman 15.3 Gallon Touch-Free Dual Compartment Kitchen Trash Can Recycler, $250 at amazon.com