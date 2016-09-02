Hey Presto: Alessi Unveils Circus Collection

Family-run Italian homeware powerhouse Alessi is renowned for collaborating with designers from Ettore Sottsass to Philippe Starck. Now, they’ve teamed up with quirky Dutchman Marcel Wanders for a boredom-defying circus stunt.

Circus reimagines familiar circus characters as beautifully designed kitchen objects in a palette of red, yellow, black and silver. In Wanders’s hands a mustachioed weightlifter becomes a hefty corkscrew. Candy containers get Big Top lids, and mugs and bowls are covered in harlequin patterns.

© Alessi

Wanders is best known for his knotted chair, a hammock-like seat made rigid with resin. He previously collaborated with Alessi on the Dressed collection, placing decorative motifs in unexpected places on lids, trays and more.

Alessi has also reissued Philippe Starck’s Faitoo collection, vaguely anthropomorphic kitchen implements created in 1996.

Once again, they’ve proven their reputation as an industry ringleader.