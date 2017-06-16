Alec Baldwin Has a Thing For Colorful Kitchen Appliances

Love Is All You Need

Growing up, my brothers [actors Billy, Stephen and Daniel] and I practically fought over my mother’s “world-famous” Love Pie. She made it in a large bowl with one layer each of chocolate pudding, whipped cream, chopped nuts and crushed graham crackers. It sounds basic, but it was always gone by the end of the night.

Who's the Boss?

Thanks to my wife, Hilaria, our family eats quite healthy. The fridge is always stocked with hummus, olives, almond milk, dairy-free yogurt, coconut water, at least three types of bottled water and, thankfully, some existence of dark chocolate.

Color Me Happy

Every kitchen over the past 30 years looks like a French inn, right down to the giant stainless steel stove at the center of it. I think that’s changing now. People are moving away from the industrial look. I appreciate the return to color that’s happening, especially in appliances.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

We love spending time in East Hampton during the summer. Between the restaurants and farm stands, there’s just so much fresh local food out there. When we entertain at home, Hilaria makes great paella and I clean the kitchen like I’m in the Army.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

When it comes to snacking, I’m a popcorn addict. My wife is, sadly, a non-snacker. Her discipline is admirable and daunting, and is unfortunately not shared by me.

Home Away from Home

I love hotels and have lots of favorites around the world: Claridge’s and the Connaught in London; Parco dei Principi in Rome; Hotel Plaza Athénée and Le Bristol in Paris. In New York City, I love The Lowell, and in Los Angeles it’s the Beverly Wilshire. But my all-time favorite is the Hotel Ritz, Madrid. I want to live there...forever!