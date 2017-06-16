Alec Baldwin Has a Thing For Colorful Kitchen Appliances

Justin Steele from The Living Clearly Method

New author, master impersonator  and actor Alec Baldwin on craving popcorn and cleaning with military precision.

Christine Quinlan
June 16, 2017

Love Is All You Need

Growing up, my brothers [actors Billy, Stephen and Daniel] and I practically fought over my mother’s “world-famous” Love Pie. She made  it in a large bowl with one layer each of  chocolate pudding, whipped cream, chopped nuts and crushed graham crackers. It sounds basic,  but it was always gone by the end of the night.  

Who's the Boss?  

Thanks to my wife, Hilaria, our family eats quite healthy. The fridge is always stocked with hummus, olives, almond milk, dairy-free yogurt, coconut water, at least three types  of bottled water and, thankfully, some existence of dark chocolate.  

Color Me Happy

Every kitchen over the past 30 years looks  like a French inn, right down to the giant stainless steel stove at the center of it. I think that’s changing now. People are moving away from the industrial look. I appreciate the return to  color that’s happening, especially in appliances. 

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

We love spending time in East Hampton during the summer. Between the restaurants and farm stands, there’s just so much  fresh local food out there. When we entertain at home, Hilaria makes great paella and I clean the kitchen like I’m in the Army. 

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

When it comes to snacking, I’m a popcorn  addict. My wife is, sadly, a non-snacker.  Her discipline is admirable and daunting, and  is unfortunately not shared by me. 

Home Away from Home

I love hotels and have lots of favorites around the world: Claridge’s and the Connaught in London; Parco dei Principi in Rome; Hotel Plaza Athénée and Le Bristol in Paris. In New York City, I love  The Lowell, and in Los Angeles it’s the Beverly Wilshire. But my all-time favorite is the  Hotel Ritz, Madrid. I want to live there...forever!

