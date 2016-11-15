Rapper and Actor Common on His Love for Cookies, Green Juice and Christmas Catfish

Grammy- and Academy Award–winning rapper and actor Common loves cookies,  green juice and Christmas catfish.

Feeding Young Minds

I believe that what you eat affects the way  you feel, the way you think and how beautiful you can look, so I’m really passionate about introducing kids to a holistic, healthy, good life. That’s why my foundation, Common Ground, offers nutritional programs where chefs come  in and talk about eating healthfully.  

Superhero Drink

I like green juice, especially one called Green Machine, because it gives me that kick I need. I almost  played the Green Lantern in a film, but maybe Green Machine  should be my superhero name. 

Music Lessons

I grew up in Chicago eating everything:  barbecue, hamburgers, bacon. Then I heard rappers, like KRS-One in “My Philosophy,”  say things about not eating meat, which  was a real education, especially since it  was coming from somebody cool. That stayed  with me and made me want to learn more. 

Finding Balance

As soon as I removed meat from  my diet, I started to feel a clarity  I didn’t have before. It sounds funny, but I feel like I was rapping  better. I was vegan for a while, then came back to the middle  and started eating fish and seafood. 

Holiday Hankerings

Food is a big part of celebrating Christmas. Eggnog is one tradition I really enjoy. I’ve  found some nondairy versions that are pretty good, especially spiked with a little liquor.  My mother has learned to cook healthy food for me, but she also makes me her fried catfish.  I know it’s not the best for me, but I love it. 

Sweet Rewards

I’m a cookie monster. I like the gluten-free, sugar-free ones from Erin McKenna’s in NYC. I’ll come home after working hard, and they’re my treat—I’ve earned them. 

