9 Picnic Baskets Filled With Everything You Need for Dining Al Fresco This Summer

Planning on spending a lot of time outdoors this summer—maybe hosting garden parties, backyard barbecues, camping (glamping?) and picnicking with your family and friends? For all the al fresco dining you and your loved ones are planning this season, consider investing in an all-in-one picnic kit—baskets if you're old school, sleek nylon if you're a modernist. Here are TK picnic kits that'll help get you through the summer, no matter what your dining requirements.

For sunset cocktails and nibbles, consider this Picnic Time 'Corsica' Insulated Wine Basket with Wine and Cheese Accessories ($48.30), which holds two bottles of wine, a cheese board and a cheese knife.

This VonShef Two-Person Picnic Backpack ($44) comes complete with a folding stool and includes all the accoutrements you'll need for a hilltop lunch for two.

There are some picnic baskets on this list that feel nostalgic and super-Instagrammable, and this is one of them. This Picnic Time 'Verona' Insulated Wine Basket ($77) comes lined in a pretty moss green and features durable leather and canvas handles.

Traditionalists will approve of this charming Picnic Time 'Napa' Picnic Basket with Wine and Cheese Service for Two ($53). It also comes with a food container (for cheese and more!).

For a family affair, this VonShef Four-Person Wicker Picnic Basket Hamper Set ($73) comes with flatware, plates, and wine glasses—and a bonus picnic blanket that matches the basket lining.

For when you don't need the whole kit and caboodle, this KOVOT 9 Piece Wine Travel Bag and Picnic Set ($27) is tote-bag sides and low key.

Prefer an easy-to-clean cooler-style picnic? This Blue Insulated Picnic Basket ($30) comes with two place-settings and is completely insulated to keep your food fresh.

Fancy and English-style picnic kit? This Picnic Time 'Canterbury' Picnic Basket with Deluxe Service for Two ($178) has got you covered.

And if you prefer outdoor dining with cocktails instead of wine, well, this is the picnic kit of your dreams: the Picnic Time 'Manhattan' Insulated Two-Bottle Cocktail Set ($132) comes in a sleek valise.