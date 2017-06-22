9 NSFW Coffee Mugs to Keep on Your Desk

By Food & Wine
Updated January 07, 2020
Courtesy of CafePress
It’s tough to be happy at work until you’ve had between eight and eighty ounces of coffee. So while you’re getting your morning caffeine fix, let your coffee mug say all the inappropriate things you can’t while you’re in the office.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Get Sh*t done

Courtesy of Amazon.com

For the coffee addict who wants to get straight to the point. Available from Amazon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

The Fox

Courtesy of CafePress

OK, maybe this one is pretty safe as long as no one tries to say it out loud. Available from Café Press.

3 of 9

What Do We Want?

Courtesy of Amazon.com

Maybe not the catchiest protest chant, but still effective. Available from Amazon.

Advertisement

4 of 9

A Clever Way to Say It

© Zazzle.com

For the coffee drinking curmudgeon who probably also attended a liberal arts college. Available from Zazzle.

5 of 9

Unsolicited Advice

© Phil Jones

Sometimes it takes a cartoon baboon to tell you the hard truths. Available from Society 6.

6 of 9

UNT Mug

Courtesy of Amazon.com

See how long you can keep this on your desk without anyone noticing. Available from Amazon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Have a Nice Day

Courtesy of Amazon.com

A picture is worth at least two NSFW words. Available from Amazon.

8 of 9

Makin’ Bacon

© Mugsleys

What, no blur on the pigs? Available from Etsy

9 of 9

The Special Order

Courtesy of CafePress

It’s totally on the Starbucks secret menu.Available from Café Press.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com