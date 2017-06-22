9 NSFW Coffee Mugs to Keep on Your Desk
Courtesy of CafePress
It’s tough to be happy at work until you’ve had between eight and eighty ounces of coffee. So while you’re getting your morning caffeine fix, let your coffee mug say all the inappropriate things you can’t while you’re in the office.
Get Sh*t done
Courtesy of Amazon.com
For the coffee addict who wants to get straight to the point. Available from Amazon.
The Fox
Courtesy of CafePress
OK, maybe this one is pretty safe as long as no one tries to say it out loud. Available from Café Press.
What Do We Want?
Courtesy of Amazon.com
Maybe not the catchiest protest chant, but still effective. Available from Amazon.
A Clever Way to Say It
© Zazzle.com
For the coffee drinking curmudgeon who probably also attended a liberal arts college. Available from Zazzle.
Unsolicited Advice
© Phil Jones
Sometimes it takes a cartoon baboon to tell you the hard truths. Available from Society 6.
UNT Mug
Courtesy of Amazon.com
See how long you can keep this on your desk without anyone noticing. Available from Amazon.
Have a Nice Day
Courtesy of Amazon.com
A picture is worth at least two NSFW words. Available from Amazon.
Makin’ Bacon
© Mugsleys
What, no blur on the pigs? Available from Etsy
The Special Order
Courtesy of CafePress
It’s totally on the Starbucks secret menu.Available from Café Press.
