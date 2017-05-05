9 Memorable Food Scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Making a reservation for The Avengers must be a nightmare. Tony Stark needs to go light on the saturated fat, Thor prefers the all-you-can-eat option and Bruce Banner gets very angry if he doesn’t get his dressing on the side. As an effort to humanize these superheroes, Marvel has included a lot of food scenes through their first 14 films. To celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, here are the 9 best food moments from the Marvel cinematic universe so far.

The Avengers get drunk and try to lift Thor’s hammer in Avengers: Age of Ultron:

As it turns out, The Avengers are just like us in that they too have wondered if anyone else can pick up Thor’s hammer. While sitting around Tony Stark’s penthouse and drinking beers in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hawkeye, Iron Man, War Machine and Captain America each try to lift Thor's hammer. While none of them succeed, Captain America is able to move the hammer ever so slightly, which is enough to cause Thor to pour another drink.

Tony Stark just wants a cheeseburger in Ironman:

Once Tony Stark escaped from captivity in Iron Man, he had one simple request before addressing the press: an American cheeseburger. While his assistant/love interest Pepper Potts was more focused on getting him to a hospital, Stark simply desired the true taste of freedom once again. As such, he enjoyed two burgers soon after, including one which he ate while sitting on the floor during the aforementioned press conference.

Thor smashes a coffee mug in Thor:

Usually, “HULK SMASH” is the proper exclamation in the Marvel universe. However, in this early scene from Thor, it’s the god of thunder who takes up the mantle. After reportedly enjoying an entire box of Pop-Tarts, Thor devours a giant plate of scrambled eggs and a cup of coffee at a diner before expressing his love for the caffeinated drink by smashing the mug on the floor in a fit of joy.

Groot eats a leaf off himself in Guardians of the Galaxy:

This single scene perfectly encapsulates what makes Guardians of the Galaxy so weird and wonderful. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Baustista) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) are arguing over what percentage of a plan Star-Lord has finalized to save the world. In midst of all of this infighting, Groot, in his own unique way, sides with Star-Lord, who thanks Groot for his support just as Groot bites off a leaf to snack on that is already connected to his body. We are all Groot.

Doctor Strange refills Thor’s beer mug in Doctor Strange:

The post-credit scenes in the Marvel universe always give fans a little something extra to chew on between movies and the scene that appeared in Doctor Strange is no different. During the scene, we find Thor and Doctor Strange speaking about Loki inside the Sanctum Sanctorum. Throughout the conversation, Thor enjoys a large stein of beer, which magically refills itself after he finishes it. While having an Infinity stone would be cool, most of us would probably accept a beer stein that refills itself instead.

The Avengers go for shawarma in The Avengers:

After the climactic battle at the end of The Avengers, the team heads to a nearby shawarma restaurant for a post-war meal. While this is totally understandable since saving the world probably works up an appetite, the reason The Avengers have shawarma specifically is a bit of a stretch. After Captain America tells Iron Man that they won, Tony Stark suggests that they celebrate at the nearby shawarma shop by saying, “I don’t know what it is, but I want to try it.” There is a zero percent chance Tony Stark does not know shawarma is. Forget the inter-dimensional hole appearing in the sky over Manhattan, Stark's complete lack of street food knowledge is way too far fetched for this story.

Scott Lang works at Baskin Robbins in Ant-Man:

It can be tough out there for former criminals, including Scott Lang aka Ant-Man. After he gets released from prison, Lang takes a job scooping ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, which is a bit demoralizing for the super burglar. Luckily, the stint at 31 flavors is short lived and he soon enough ends up accidentally discovering a suit that turns him into Ant-Man. While not as exciting as having to explain to customers that Baskin-Robbins doesn’t serve burgers, Lang seems to be doing okay in his new role.

Tony Stark pours himself a drink in The Avengers:

Having to deal with all of the egos in The Avengers is enough to drive anyone to drink, especially when you have the biggest ego of them all. While Tony Stark is in midst of a suit change, and trying to buy some time, he pours himself a glass of what appears to be whiskey or brandy, while threatening Loki in a less than convincing fashion. To be polite, Stark offers Loki a drink himself, but Loki’s already so drunk on his own power that it’s probably for the best that he passes it up.

Vision cooks for Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron:

According to Vision, the way to Scarlet Witch’s heart is apparently through Hungarian food. The sentient magical android/humanoid opts to cook paprikash for Scarlet Witch while she’s under house arrest in an effort to show his affection and to prevent her from leaving the Avengers base. Of course, Vision doesn’t taste or eat and therefore relieves himself of kitchen duties and allows Scarlet Witch to take over instead. Vision truly is enlightened.