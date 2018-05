Whether or not young chefs should go to culinary school is up for debate, with many believing they can get all the education and experience they need on their own. But even as attendance at culinary schools has dropped recently there are still a wide range of food programs out there at America's non-culinary colleges and universities. If you aren't sure you want to be a chef, or just want the opportunity to live a more typical campus lifestyle, there are still plenty of ways to get your degree and eat with it too. Here are 9 programs to check out around the country. - Max Bonem