6 Unforgettable Food Moments from 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' to Get You Excited for the New Season

Today marks the third season premiere of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Netflix sitcom created by Tina Fey about a woman who is rescued from a cult after 15 years in an underground bunker. Kimmy, played by Ellie Kemper, hilariously navigates New York City as a 29-year-old woman who knows nearly nothing about the current world.

For the past two seasons, we've thoroughly enjoyed watching her learn about technology (hashbrown no filter), social norms and more with the help of her histrionic friends Titus Andromedon and Jacqueline Voorhees. Here, six food moments to get you excited about binge-watching the third season this weekend.

1. When Kimmy has candy for dinner

Season 1, Episode 1: "Kimmy Goes Outside!"

In the very first episode, Kimmy is overwhelmed by her newfound freedom. She frollicks through New York and makes a stop at Dylan's Candy Bar. As she fills a plastic bag with gummies, she exclaims, "I'm having candy for dinner!" Later, she returns to apply for a job: “Hi, I’m Kimmy. I’m a big fan of your products, particularly the shark gummies, which I haven’t seen elsewhere. And I’m interested in any employment opportunities that you might have.”

2. When Titus writes Peeno Noir

Season 1, Episode 6: "Kimmy Goes to School!"

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

While Jacqueline is away, Kimmy is tasked with checking in on the house. She asks Titus to do it for her, and in exchange ("quid prom quote"), he asks to shoot the rest of his music video there. Not only is this music video one of the best culinary moments from the show, it's one of the best moments overall. "Peeno noir, caviar, Myanmar, mid-sized car. You don't have to be popular. Find out who your true friends are." Have you ever heard better song lyrics?

3. When Kimmy eats sliders and learns about veganism

Season 2, Episode 1: "Kimmy Goes Roller Skating!"

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

This scene encompasses two great food moments in a matter of seconds. First, Kimmy is imagining she is on a date with Dong. She tells him, “I’ve been wanting to bring you to this place every since I saw it was called ‘Sliders.’ I apologize, though. There aren’t actually any slides in here. But look at these tiny hamburgers! They make you feel like a giant!”

Then, she realizes she's on a date with someone else when he says, “I’m a vegan. I thought you knew that when we met at that animal rights 5k.” Kimmy replies, “Oh. I thought that was so animals could marry each other.”

4. When Jacqueline doesn't want to date Bobby Flay

Season 2, Episode 3: "Kimmy Goes to a Play!"

After Jacqueline's divorce from Julian, no one in her high society will date her because they do business with her ex-husband. Extremely upset, she says to Kimmy, “Are you kidding? I’ve been cut off. My only options now are tech nerds or Bobby Flay.” Perhaps it's not the nicest chef callout, but we take everything Jacqueline says with a grain of salt anyway.

5. When Titus eats on a first date

Season 2, Episode 4: "Kimmy Kidnaps Gretchen!"

Titus takes Mikey on his first gay date and it doesn't go as planned. When they don't get into any clubs, Mikey resorts to street food. He orders fries and a chicken shawarma pita at a Halal cart. When he asks Titus if he wants anything, Titus responds, “I will not be tricked into eating on a first date. This is not my first rodeo.” But once they realize they both love The Lion King, Titus agrees to a bite and then sneezes it all over Mikey.

6. When the hipsters are looking for soul food

Season 2, Episode 6: "Kimmy Drives a Car!"

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Titus rents his apartment out to hipsters on Airbnb and Lillian is upset that they’re going to ruin the neighborhood. The hipsters want to open up “Sole Food: An Artisanal Fair Trade Sneaker Experience” in an old soul food restaurant. Though Mabel’s, the neighborhood spot, is so gross that Titus “only eats there to get food poisoning before bathing suit season,” the hipsters want to rent it because “people still get stabbed” there and they guess there’s a “secret password protected speakeasy” in the back.