5 Food Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

We get it, your life is busy. Between work, reading the Internet and sleeping occasionally, most of us simply don’t have time for much else. Luckily, we’re here to help you stay up to date on what to watch should you have any downtime this weekend, when you’re not devouring some Disney-approved nachos or trying out every flavor of Tabasco sauce. Here are the food-related shows and movies airing or recently new on your favorite platforms to watch this weekend.

Catch Babe before it leaves Netflix.

There are two types of people in this world: those whose hearts melt at the sight of a singing pig and those who are dead inside. Regardless of which camp you're in, you should definitely watch Babe sometime this weekend before it leaves Netflix. It's an underdog story about a pig that literally wants to be a dog. Also, the movie's mice are the greatest on-screen Greek chorus of all time. Challenge us on that, we dare you.

Available on Netflix until August 1st.

Prepare yourself for Coffee & Cigarettes

"Are you a bug, Bill Murray?" Coffee & Cigarettes is a movie by Jim Jarmusch (Broken Flowers, Only Lovers Left Alive) that is made up of black and white vignettes featuring conversations between people had over coffee and cigarettes—or pot and tea in the case of Bill Murray and RZA and GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. Other discussions occur between Iggy Pop and Tom Waits, Cate Blanchett and, uh, Cate Blanchett, Steve Coogan and Alfred Molina and Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes. The different conversations were filmed over multiple decades and the movie really hones in on why we love sitting and chatting over a cup of coffee. Also, there's a conversation between Bill Murray and RZA and GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. What else do you need?

Available now on Hulu.

Experience Atlanta’s Wings on Binging with Babish

When Paper Boi and Darius open up their box of lemon pepper wet wings from JR Crickets, they actually glow, that's how good these wings are. While this is undoubtedly one of the simpler recipes that Binging With Babish's Andrea Rea has taken on thus far, the differences he demonstrates between frying and baking wings and how to make your own lemon pepper, which is really something that none of us should ever need to do, are still plenty interesting. If nothing else, maybe this video will make you finally commit to watching the awesomeness that is Atlanta.

Available on YouTube.

Watch Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

Jeremiah Tower might be the most influential American chef that many of us don't know. He helped turn Alice Waters' Chez Panisse into an institution, became one of the first true celebrity chefs with his restaurant Stars and did all of this while changing the conversation about what American food could be. And then, he was gone. Anthony Bourdain's documentary about Towers isn't all glitz and glamor, however, it also dives into Towers' psyche and what drove the chef to his success and ultimate demise. A heads up for viewing: make sure you have a snack handy.

Available on iTunes.

ICYMI: Check out Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Did you know that chef Emeril Lagasse has a TV show on Amazon where he travels the world with other cooks? No joke, it exists! If you're looking for a quality food/travel show to binge on between seasons of Parts Unknown, then Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse is for you. While many of us only think of Lagasse as "Mr. BAM," he actually does have a lot of thoughtful insights into the food and restaurant world and this show provides a look into the more contemplative and inquisitive side of the food media super star.

Available on Amazon.