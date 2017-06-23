5 Food Movies and TV Shows You Should Definitely Watch This Weekend

We get it, your life is busy. Between work, reading the Internet and sleeping occasionally, most of us simply don’t have time for much else. Luckily, we’re here to help you stay current on what you should be watching should you have any downtime this weekend once you're done dissecting the most recent Game of Thrones trailer and seeking out your own pair of the new Momofuku Nikes. Here are the food-related shows and movies you should watch this weekend.

Catch up on Parts Unknown

Is everyone familiar with Anthony Bourdain? Good, glad to hear it. While Bourdain's become one of the most newsworthy figures in food media for his always memorable sound bites, what he’s actually best at is making exceptional travel television and this season of his show Parts Unknown is further proof of that. Each of this season’s seven episodes is truly remarkable, but his visits to Antarctica, Queens and Oman are some of his very best to date.

Available on Amazon and iTunes and a new episode on CNN this Sunday at 9pm.

Experience Of Cooks and Kung Fu

This is how kungfumovieguide.com describes Of Cooks and Kung Fu, Jackie Chan’s 1979, uh, classic. “Jacky Chan throws his arms around shouting out popular dishes – “fish balls!”, “beggar’s chicken!”, “flying chopstick!” – aptly demonstrating his so-called ‘kitchen style’ kung fu taught to him by his moody granddad – the former King of Chefs.” Just delicious. Is Of Cooks and Kung Fu absolutely absurd? One hundred percent, but if you’re being honest with yourself, that’s exactly what you want out of a lazy Saturday afternoon movie.

Available on Hulu and Amazon.

Check out Oh, Hello on Broadway

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh, Hello Broadway show is truly unlike anything most of us have ever seen. There are interpretive dance numbers, more New York-centric jokes and references than Woody Allen would know what to do with and a whole lot of “cuh-caine” jokes. However, it’s their Too Much Tuna segment, which is a ridiculous show within their already ridiculous show, that will either give you nightmares or make you oddly hungry. Whichever it is, we won’t judge.

Available on Netflix.

Revisit the classic diner scene from The Muppets Take Manhattan

History features a number of great food-centric scenes involving The Muppets. We can never forget Richard Pryor serving Kermit and Fozzie Bear both honey and dragonfly ripple flavored ice cream. Or Steve Martin delivering Miss Piggy a bottle of wine. Or The Swedish Chef for that matter. However, the diner scene from 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan is the most memorable of the lot. Once you see Rizzo and friends butter skating on griddles, riding an egg beater like a bicycle and bathing in a vat of coffee, you’ll never look at a diner the same way again.

Available on Amazon and Hulu.

Binge on Master of None Season 2

It would be easy to call Master of None a show about a guy who really likes food. However, it’s so much more than that. Aziz Ansari and Alan Wang’s tale of modern love looks at family, religion and the sometimes harsh realities of adulthood. Well, and food, of course. If you enjoy watching really funny people enjoy lots of pasta, ramen and both wine and cocktails, this is the show for you.

Available on Netflix.