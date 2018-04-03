40 Photographs That Changed the Way We Eat

More than just cameo appearances, food and drink have become essential characters on screen. In the 1990s, “hangout” sitcoms like Friends cast food establishments as communal gathering centers rather than solely spots for power lunches and dates. The 2004 film Sideways, which chronicles two friends on a weeklong road trip through California’s wine country, did more than earn an Oscar—it transformed the wine industry. Winemakers credit the movie with the rise of Pinot Noir. (Sales increased by 16 percent from 2005 through 2008.) And throughout the 2000s, Carrie Bradshaw and her girl gang in Sex and the City were often seen sipping these pink cocktails in martini glasses: Cosmopolitans, made with citrus-flavored vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, and lime. It came to represent a New York City lifestyle accessible to women everywhere—it was much more feasible to order a Cosmo at the local bar than to drop $500 on a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps.