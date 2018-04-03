40 Photographs That Changed the Way We Eat

Advertisement
2 of 34 The Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University
Julia Child on the Set of The French Chef, 1963, Paul Child
5 of 34 Wladimir Schohin, Stilleben, 1910 / Courtesy of Amatörfotografklubben I Helsingfors rf, Finland
“Stilleben,” 1910, Wladimir Schohin
9 of 34 Marco Pierre White, 1990 © The Estate of Bob Carlos Clarke
Marco Pierre White, circa 1990, Bob Carlos Clarke
11 of 34 From Left to Right: Gourmet © Conde Nast, Photographer John Kernick; Jennifer Livingston; Courtesy of Momofuko
Food Magazine Covers
12 of 34 Photograph by Irving Penn, Frozen Foods, New York, 1977 © The Irving Penn Foundation
“Frozen Foods,” 1977, Irving Penn
14 of 34 Charles Philippe Auguste Carey, Still Life with Waterfowl, ca. 1873 / Courtesy of Bibliothèque Nationale de France
“Still Life With Waterfowl,” 1873, Charles Philippe Auguste Carey
15 of 34 Courtesy of the George Eastman Museum. Photo by Victor Keppler
Apple Pyequick, 1947, Victor Keppler
19 of 34 Courtesy of the George Eastman Museum. Photo by Nickolas Muray, © Nickolas Muray Photo Archives
“Lemonade and Fruit Salad,” circa 1943, Nickolas Muray
25 of 34 Stephen Shore. Courtesy 303 Gallery, New York.
“Trail’s End Restaurant, Kanab, Utah,” 1973, Stephen Shore
28 of 34 Clockwise from Left: HBO / Photofest; Warner Bros. Television / courtesy Everett Collection; Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everette Collection
Pop Culture
29 of 34 From Left to Right: Southern Living's Low-Cost Cookbook 1972, Gaslight Advertising Archives, Noah Fecks; Food Stylist: Victoria Granof; Prop Stylists: Ben Knox and Christopher Spaulding
Photographers Get Jiggly With It
31 of 34 pages from Betty Crocker’s Picture Cookbook, 1954, credit: "Feast for the Eyes"
Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book, 1954
32 of 34 Léon Perer, pages from La Technique, 1976 / "Feast for the Eyes"
La Technique, 1976, Léon Perrer
