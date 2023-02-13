Amazon's Under-the-Radar Section Dedicated to Life Hacks Is Filled with Genius Kitchen Items, Starting at Just $10

Maria Cassano
Published on February 13, 2023

Amazon has just about everything you could ever imagine — and sometimes, that’s just the problem. With an estimated 12 million products, it can be a huge challenge to narrow them down. Fortunately, Amazon’s lesser-known Life Hacks section makes it much easier to find the coolest, most useful items, all in one place. 

While this storefront contains everything from decor to baby products, it also has a handful of must-haves for your kitchen. Scroll through the selection, and you’ll find genius new ways to cut down on waste, prep ingredients with efficiency, give your cooking a gourmet edge, and make clean-up a breeze. Best of all, these life-hack products start at just $10, and some of them have thousands of five-star ratings to back them up. 

Our Favorite Amazon Kitchen Life Hacks 

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener: Open Your Cans

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $35) at amazon.com

“Warning! Becoming obsessed with opening cans is a real possibility,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “This is the best money I’ve spent in a long time!” Four AA batteries and two easy taps open any can in seconds and it does it all without leaving behind any sharp edges. Available in four colors, it’s a number-one best-seller with over 75,000 reviews because it’s designed to be the last can opener you’ll ever need. 

Bee's Wrap Set of 3 Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps

Bee's Wrap - Assorted 3 Pack Made in USA Certified Organic Cotton

Amazon

To buy: $17 (originally $19) at amazon.com

These wraps are a plastic-free alternative that keep your food fresh and travel-ready. They’re made from certified organic cotton infused with beeswax and tree resin, so they’re flexible, eco-friendly, and reusable. The three sizes and ample pattern options work for everything from leftover produce to freshly baked bread. 

Cooler Kitchen Wood Cutting Board Set

Easy-to-Clean Bamboo Wood Cutting Board

Amazon

To buy: $40 at amazon.com

This system not only prevents cross-contamination between food groups, but makes clean-up significantly easier, too. Simply choose the correlating color-coded cutting mat and place it on top of the bamboo board. Then chop your ingredients, funnel them into the pan, and toss the BPA-free mat in the dishwasher.

Huski Wine Chiller

Huski Wine Chiller

Amazon

To buy: $56 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Ditch the clunky, leaky ice bucket. The Huski wine chiller has an award-winning design that keeps your wine cold for up to six hours, whether it’s sitting on the kitchen counter or on a picnic table. Instead of ice, it uses double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel that won’t sweat — plus it’s height-adjustable to fit most wine (and even some champagne) bottles. 

FryAway Pan Fry Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder

FryAway Pan Fry Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder

Amazon

To buy: $10 at amazon.com

Everyone knows that you shouldn’t pour hot grease down the sink, but more acceptable disposal methods are time-consuming and messy. Cue FryAway, a plant-based powder that instantly solidifies up to 2 cups of oil. Just stir it in, let it harden, and scrape it into the trash. 

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth

Amazon

To buy: $100 at amazon.com

Cook any meal perfectly every single time. The Meater Plus is a smart meat thermometer that allows you to monitor the internal temperature from your phone using Bluetooth and a free app. While it’s amazing for cooking steak on the stovetop or in the oven, it also connects up to 165 feet away for outdoor grilling. 

JoGo Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw

JoGo â Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw

Amazon

To buy: $25 at amazon.com

While the JoGo portable brewing straw is designed to make single servings of coffee or tea on the go, most buyers love it so much, they use it every morning at home, too. According to reviewers, its micron metal filter brews yerba mate without residue and coffee that tastes like it came from a French press. It’s also pocket-sized, dishwasher-safe, and waste free.

Prepdeck Mini Chop’r

Prepdeck Mini Chopâr - Fast & Easy Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

Prior to the Prepdeck Mini Chop’r, you had two options: Prep your ingredients by hand, or pull out (and clean) your food processor. Fortunately, this convenient gadget uses a USB-rechargeable battery and ultra-sharp stainless steel blades to mince garlic, chop nuts and herbs, and dice onions, all with the press of a finger. 

Prepdeck Chef Caddy Spice Rack

Prepdeck Chef Caddy Spice Rack

Amazon

To buy: $69 at amazon.com

Someone smart clearly designed this Prepdeck Chef Caddy spice rack. Its magnetic sections include compact, easy-to-see organization for your oil, vinegar, and spices. Since you get over 220 spice labels and the design is expandable with endless sections, you can customize it to your needs and your kitchen.  

Kloveo Champagne Bottle Stopper

Champagne Stoppers by KLOVEO

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (originally $25) at amazon.com

Can’t finish that bottle of bubbly? According to this bottle stopper’s 4.8-star rating, you’re not alone. The pump-free design creates a bubble-tight seal for champagne, Prosecco, and even some cider and beer bottles. Even a week later, reviewers report that their beverage is still “fizzy and fresh tasting.” 

