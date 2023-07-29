Transform Your Entire Kitchen for Less with These Shopper-Loved Appliances on Sale Now for Up to 30% Off

Update your space with top-rated LG refrigerators, ranges, and more.

By
Published on July 29, 2023

Because we spend so much time in our kitchens, well-functioning, high-quality appliances that won’t fail you mid-sauté are a must. You’ve got to trust in your microwave, count on your dishwasher, and know that your refrigerator isn’t going to break down while you’ve got marinating steaks on the shelf. 

The kitchen refresh of your dreams isn’t going to come at a small price, though. That’s sort of the reality of home makeovers. But the good news is that you can invest in top-rated appliances for less right now thanks to LG’s summer sale that includes hundreds of discounts on dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, and more up to 30% off. 

After scouring the sale to find the best deals, we’ve rounded up the kitchen appliances worth adding to your digital cart before the prices jump back up on August 10.

Best Range Deals 

LG LWD3063ST 9.4 cu. ft. Double Wall Oven

LG

Picking the perfect oven can feel overwhelming, as there are countless features to consider in this technology-forward day and age. The Double Wall Oven is a dream come true with features like multi-cleaning modes, three convection modes, and Wi-Fi control capability, and the Smart Gas Double Oven Slide-in Range has an air fryer setting to crisp large amounts of food without preheating and a sous vide function to cook vacuum-sealed meats to perfection. We’ve also got our eye on the Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection, which has “excellent range” and “bakes evenly and quickly,” according to customers.

Best Microwave Deals

LG MVEL2137F 2.1 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with ExtendaVentÂ®2.0 & EasyCleanÂ®

LG

While microwaves are a great help when reheating leftovers, they’re also convenient when you don’t feel like cooking. And the higher quality microwave, the better your meal will come out. The NeoChef Countertop Microwave is one of our favorites thanks to its sleek design and easy-to-clean surface. The Smart Over-the-Range Microwave has sensor technology so you don’t have to guess your way into burning the food. 

Best Dishwasher Deals

LG LDFN3432T Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWashâ¢

LG

The last thing you want to do after laboring over the stove is labor over the sink. A good dishwasher — that does what it’s supposed to do — eliminates that headache. The Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash has a 3-stage filtration system that traps food, reduces noise, and boasts increased efficiency. One shopper raved over the quick wash function, claiming her “dishes come out clean every time,” and another reviewer said it regularly “outperforms” her expectations. 

Best Refrigerator Deals

LG LRYKC2606S 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaViewÂ® Counter-Depth MAXâ¢ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

LG

The Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator is the first refrigerator with four types of ice, which in and of itself is a selling point. It’s sleek, blends in well with cabinets, and touts tons of storage. Many shoppers call it “the perfect fridge” and “best refrigerator” they’ve ever owned.

If you’re in the market for a slightly smaller (and more budget-friendly) option, the Bottom Freezer Refrigerator has a smart cooling system that is designed specifically to maintain “superior conditions” in your fridge. One reviewer touted it as “very spacious” and “sharp looking.” 

