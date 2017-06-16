Taste of the Classic: Welcome to the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

This year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen officially kicks off today, with a charity race in support of Wholesome Wave and a full-on scheduled of seminars and tastings led by celebrity chefs and sommeliers including Ludo Lefebvre, Curtis Stone, Jamie Bissonnette, Ken Oringer, Mark Oldman, Scott Conant, Carla Hall, Stephanie Izard, Chris Cosentino, Anne Burrell, and Ming Tsai. And just in case you didn't make it to Aspen for the Classic this year, make sure to tune in to the Food & Wine Facebook Livestream at 10 a.m. Mountain Time / 12 p.m. Eastern featuring Chef Daniel Boulud and Sommelier Carlton McCoy, where they'll be demonstrating and talking about "Exotic Mediterranean" at the St. Regis Courtyard—we'll be taking questions from our Facebook audience!

Cheers—we're kicking off the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen! Follow along here, in our IG Story, and with #FWclassic all weekend long. video: @pmelnick A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Last night, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcomed a star-studded guest list to the St. Regis Aspen Resort for an opening night party that featured killer cocktails—hello frosé and watermelon mules, yum—as well as small bites from celebrity chefs including former contestants on Top Chef. Check out some of our favorite photos from the 2017 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception—and make sure to follow along with us on Instagram @foodandwine and on social media platforms with the hashtag #FWClassic all weekend long as we fully immerse ourselves in the epicurean experience.

Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar of The Beatrice Inn

Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar of The Beatrice Inn at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception. David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Andrew Zimmern attends the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception.

Andrew Zimmern attends the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception David Cicconi / Food & Wine

These watermelon mules were delicious.

Watermelon mules at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Small bites from former Top Chef contestants at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception.

Top Chef small bites at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Anne Burrell attends the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception.

Anne Burrell attends the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception. David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Best New Chefs 2017 Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet

Best New Chefs 2017 Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet attend the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcome reception David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Best New Chef 2017 Sara Kramer of Kismet with Restaurant Editor Jordana Rothman