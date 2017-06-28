Taste of the Classic: Inside the 2017 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

The 35th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen welcomed more than 5,000 epicureans and oenophiles to Colorado this June.

Food & Wine

This year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen took place from June 16 to 18 at various locations throughout downtown Aspen and featured appearances, panels, and cooking demos by culinary and wine world luminaries including Hugh Acheson, Jamie Bissonnette, Richard Blais, Daniel Boulud, Anne Burrell, Tom Colicchio, Scott Conant, Chris Cosentino, Graham Elliott, Carla Hall, Tim love, Ken Oringer, Gail Simmons, Curtis Stone, Johnny Iuzzini, Stephanie Izard, Ming Tsai, Ludo Lefebvre, Andrew ZImmern, and Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. 

Here are some of the best moments from this year's festivities.

1 of 6 David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Welcome to the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

This year's festival kicked off with a star-studded reception at the St. Regis Aspen Resort.

2 of 6

Taste of the Classic: Welcome to the 35th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Take a gondola ride to the top of Aspen Mountain with Gail Simmons and Lexus Culinary Master Stephanie Izard to experience all the glamour, flavors and fun on day one of this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
3 of 6 Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

Inside the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Guests indulged in gorgeous bites at the Grand Tasting.

4 of 6

Taste of the Classic: Inside the Grand Tasting Pavilion With Gail Simmons

A hallmark of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is the epic taste-testing that happens throughout the day at the Grand Tasting Pavilion. Take a sneak peek inside with Gail Simmons as she hangs out with Best New Chefs Jay Blackinton of Hogstone’s Wood
5 of 6 David Cicconi / Food & Wine

The Best Social Moments From the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

The 35th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen featured some unforgettable social moments. Here are some of our favorites.

6 of 6

Taste of the Classic: The Best Moments at the 2017 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Gail Simmons takes a look back at her favorite moments from this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, including attending the splashiest parties, hanging out with the world’s best chefs, and tasting some of the most legendary foods and wines on

