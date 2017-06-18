Taste of the Classic: Inside the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicked off in full force Friday with dozens of immersive workshops, seminars, and tastings—all set against the stunning backdrop of Aspen Mountain. Here are some of our favorite moments so far.

Inside one of the Grand Tasting tents at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

Guests indulged in gorgeous bites at the Grand Tasting.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

The Grand Tasting featured the best of the best bites.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

The Best New Chefs class of 2017 were on hand to showcase some of their favorite dishes.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

Ludo Lefebvre showed us how to make the ultimate family dinner, Provençal style.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

Anne Burrell and Curtis Stone talk ice cream at the Ample Hills panel.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

Carla Hall demonstrates southern favorites at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Dan Wilby / Food & Wine

This is what we talk about when we talk about Champagne and caviar (we don't play).

David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Food & Wine Classic in Aspen presenters and guests take an epic group photo (with Champagne!).

David Cicconi / Food & Wine

The Potash Twins pose with Food & Wine Editor in Chief Nilou Motamed at the top of Aspen Mountain.

David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Deputy Test Kitchen Editor Justin Chapple snaps a selfie at the top of Aspen Mountain.

David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Daniel Boulud attends Friday night's festivities at the top of Aspen Mountain.

David Cicconi / Food & Wine

Ming Tsai takes in the view at the top of Aspen Mountain at sunset.