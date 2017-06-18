Taste of the Classic: Best Social Moments at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

The 35th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen featured some unforgettable social moments. Here are some of our favorites.
As the sun sets on this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen—the 35th!—we're already waxing nostalgic for some the most unforgettable moments from this year's festivities. Here are some of our favorite social media moments from this year's Classic. See you next year!
We celebrated our Best New Chefs class of 2017 at the Grand Tasting tent.
Allllll the rosé we could drink.
Our amazing VIPs, including Chef Andrew Zimmern (here with our very own Gail Simmons).
The stunning scenery.
The Spazmatics at Belly Up.
The caviar!
The brotherly love.
Christina Tosi's Milk Bar pop-up!
A special appearance by the Game of Thrones throne.
Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar's tomahawk ribeye.
The BFFs!
More epic cuteness from these two:
The style.
The gorgeous cocktails.
Our charming presenters!
We also have really good signage.
Meats! Cheeses!
Artsy shenanigans by the Top Chef crew.
The star power.
The action shots!
Lisa Vanderpump! And Curtis Stone.
The star-studded book signings.
Our fearless EIC Nilou Motamed sabering Champagne!
The aftermath:
The Food & Wine team hijinks! (We're fun.)