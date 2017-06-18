Taste of the Classic: Best Social Moments at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

David Cicconi / Food & Wine

The 35th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen featured some unforgettable social moments. Here are some of our favorites.

Danica Lo
June 18, 2017

As the sun sets on this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen—the 35th!—we're already waxing nostalgic for some the most unforgettable moments from this year's festivities. Here are some of our favorite social media moments from this year's Classic. See you next year!

We celebrated our Best New Chefs class of 2017 at the Grand Tasting tent.

Allllll the rosé we could drink.

 

Rosé—and gorgeous views—all day: The #FWClassic in a nutshell. photo: @thisgirlcaneat

Our amazing VIPs, including Chef Andrew Zimmern (here with our very own Gail Simmons).

The stunning scenery.

The Spazmatics at Belly Up.

 

WOW - @thespazmatics are untouchable and they proved it again last night! @foodandwine #FWClassic

The caviar!

The brotherly love.

 

Ahhh, a rare moment of brotherly love from the Voltaggios... // #fwfesties #fwc2017 #fwclassic @foodandwine

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar pop-up!

A special appearance by the Game of Thrones throne.

 

#vintagewineestates #GoTWinesAspen #FWClassic #got @foodandwine

Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar's tomahawk ribeye.

The BFFs!

 

totally rocked day 2 of #FWClassic & a guest appearance by my gal pal @gailsimmonseats !! #LexusCulinaryMasters

More epic cuteness from these two:

 

It's true. @milkbarstore makes you stronger. @christinatosi @foodandwine #fwclassic

The style.

The gorgeous cocktails.

 

much deserved g&ts for team @foodandwine social after our second epic day shooting at the #fwclassic

Our charming presenters!

 

A glimpse of the comedy and cooking #fwclassic @justinchapple

We also have really good signage.

 

Signature photo opp signage in the Grand Tasting tents at Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. #fwclassic

Meats! Cheeses!

 

Annnd I'm home. #MeatAndCheese #WineTasting #FWClassic

Artsy shenanigans by the Top Chef crew.

 

Shenanigans. #topchef #fwclassic

The star power.

The action shots!

 

Minutes after he tossed this gorgeous pasta, I ate it!!! YUM!!! - @conantnyc @foodandwine #FWClassic

Lisa Vanderpump! And Curtis Stone.

 

Good times with this lovely man @curtisstone at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic launching @vanderpumprose !! #FWClassic

The star-studded book signings.

 

The absolutely radiant @padmalakshmi - @foodandwine #FWClassic

Our fearless EIC Nilou Motamed sabering Champagne!

The aftermath:

The Food & Wine team hijinks! (We're fun.)

 

Happy Saturday from @fwclassic #fwclassic #AmexAccess @barnabydraper

