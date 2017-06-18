Taste of the Classic: Best Social Moments at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

As the sun sets on this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen—the 35th!—we're already waxing nostalgic for some the most unforgettable moments from this year's festivities. Here are some of our favorite social media moments from this year's Classic. See you next year!

We celebrated our Best New Chefs class of 2017 at the Grand Tasting tent.

Allllll the rosé we could drink.

Rosé—and gorgeous views—all day: The #FWClassic in a nutshell. photo: @thisgirlcaneat A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Our amazing VIPs, including Chef Andrew Zimmern (here with our very own Gail Simmons).

The stunning scenery.

When @foodandwine #fwclassic can you make your dish match the natural beauty of Colorado? @bryanvoltaggio and I tried our best! A post shared by Michael Voltaggio (@mvoltaggio) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The Spazmatics at Belly Up.

WOW - @thespazmatics are untouchable and they proved it again last night! @foodandwine #FWClassic A post shared by Ken Goodman Photography (@kengoodmanphoto) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

The caviar!

Egg yolk gnocchi, caviar, and chive from @mvoltaggio and @bryanvoltaggio at the #fwclassic for the Height of Good Taste dinner. #eater A post shared by Eater Denver (@eater_denver) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

The brotherly love.

Ahhh, a rare moment of brotherly love from the Voltaggios... // #fwfesties #fwc2017 #fwclassic @foodandwine A post shared by Gamma Nine (@gammanine) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar pop-up!

A special appearance by the Game of Thrones throne.

#vintagewineestates #GoTWinesAspen #FWClassic #got @foodandwine A post shared by Game of Thrones Wines in Aspen (@gotwinesaspen) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar's tomahawk ribeye.

Tomahawk ribeye bone with truffles by one of @foodandwine's Best New Chefs @angiekmar Imagine the reactions walking around the #FWClassic chowing down on this A post shared by Jen | NYC Food Travel Cooking (@indulgenteats) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The BFFs!

totally rocked day 2 of #FWClassic & a guest appearance by my gal pal @gailsimmonseats !! #LexusCulinaryMasters A post shared by christinatosi (@christinatosi) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

More epic cuteness from these two:

It's true. @milkbarstore makes you stronger. @christinatosi @foodandwine #fwclassic A post shared by Gail Simmons (@gailsimmonseats) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

The style.

The gorgeous cocktails.

much deserved g&ts for team @foodandwine social after our second epic day shooting at the #fwclassic A post shared by meg clark (@midge.clark) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Our charming presenters!

A glimpse of the comedy and cooking #fwclassic @justinchapple A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

We also have really good signage.

Signature photo opp signage in the Grand Tasting tents at Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. #fwclassic A post shared by BizBash (@bizbash) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Meats! Cheeses!

Annnd I'm home. #MeatAndCheese #WineTasting #FWClassic A post shared by Colorful Recipes & Lifestyle (@colorfulfoodie) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Artsy shenanigans by the Top Chef crew.

Shenanigans. #topchef #fwclassic A post shared by Gail Simmons (@gailsimmonseats) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

The star power.

Always happy to be in #aspen celebrating #food #friends #fun #fwclassic #foodandwine cooking with @tangnic for #lexusculinarymasters A post shared by Daniel Boulud (@danielboulud) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

The action shots!

Minutes after he tossed this gorgeous pasta, I ate it!!! YUM!!! - @conantnyc @foodandwine #FWClassic A post shared by Ken Goodman Photography (@kengoodmanphoto) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Lisa Vanderpump! And Curtis Stone.

Good times with this lovely man @curtisstone at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic launching @vanderpumprose !! #FWClassic A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The star-studded book signings.

The absolutely radiant @padmalakshmi - @foodandwine #FWClassic A post shared by Ken Goodman Photography (@kengoodmanphoto) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Our fearless EIC Nilou Motamed sabering Champagne!

Great lunch by @blackberryfarm and an awesome first time #saber for @niloumotamed @foodandwine #amextrade #fwclassic A post shared by Austin Hope (@austinhope) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

The aftermath:

The Food & Wine team hijinks! (We're fun.)