Shoppers Say They Can Fit Anything in These Pasta Bowls—and They’re 35% Off

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on August 29, 2023

A pasta bowl has become a popular addition to serveware, sometimes completely replacing the plate altogether. Because of its unique shape, the pasta bowl is one of the most versatile tabletop pieces one can own. 

The pasta bowl is in-between a plate and a bowl and is typically wide and shallow with sloped sides, allowing for easy access. If you’re ready to see what shoppers are raving about with these dishes, you’re in luck, as right now, these bestselling pasta bowls are 35% off at Amazon.

Le Tauci 4-Piece Pasta Bowl Set

Amazon LE TAUCI Pasta Bowls 45 OZ

Amazon

Each bowl in this four-piece set of pasta bowls has plenty of room — 42 ounces, in fact — for your pasta dishes, tossed salads, or whatever food you desire. Each bowl measures 8.5 inches in diameter and 2.4 inches in height, and is made of sturdy ceramic stoneware. These bowls are so versatile you’ll find yourself coming up with new uses for them daily.

The bowls come in four different colors, and while white is the most discounted, other colors are on sale too, including black and red. According to the brand, they are microwave- and oven-safe, and are easy to clean too, as can be put in the dishwasher.

Shoppers rave over these pasta bowls, giving them over 5,800 perfect star ratings for their size, shape, and sturdiness. One customer wrote, “They are very sturdy and can be used for many food dishes, as well as prep bowls.”  A second customer reports these bowls are “the perfect size for a nice dinner salad or bowl of their favorite pasta.”

Another shopper purchased these to use for soups and salads, and writes, “They’re an excellent size and shape and do the job very well.” In fact, based on all of the positive reviews, it seems like these bowls are up to holding, well, anything. 

Grab a set of these extra-large pasta bowls for only $30 at Amazon, and start enjoying your meals in style.

Shop More Pasta Bowl Deals: 

Y Yhy Pasta Bowls

Amazon Y YHY Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Vivimee Ceramic Pasta Bowls

Amazon Vivimee Ceramic Pasta Bowls Set

Amazon

Dowan Pasta Bowls

Amazon DOWAN Pasta Bowls, 35 oz

Amazon

KitchenTour Pasta Bowls

Amazon KitchenTour Ceramic Pasta Bowls

Amazon

AmorArc Pasta Bowls

Amazon AmorArc 9.75 inch Stoneware Flat Pasta Bowls

Amazon

