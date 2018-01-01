Lent Recipes
F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Lent Recipes
From seafood pastas to gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, here are F&W’s most delicious and hearty meatless recipes for Lent.Chile Shrimp with Butter Beans and Lemony Couscous (photo at right)
F&W’s Masters Series
How to Prep, Store and Cook Vegetables
Blogger-author Dana Slatkin brings brings classic technique from some of France’s best chefs to her luxurious vegan and vegetarian dishes. Here, her best tips.
Hearty Meatless Lunches
- Israeli Roast Eggplant, Hummus and Pickle Sandwiches
- Curried Lentil and Vegetable Stew
- Split-Pea Soup with Portobellos
- Grilled Fontina, Mushroom, and Sage Sandwiches
- Cheese Tortellini with Walnut Pesto
- Broccoli-Rabe and Ricotta Frittata
- Zucchini, Corn, Black-Bean, and Jack-Cheese Quesadillas
- Open-Faced Artichoke, Mozzarella and Fried Egg Sandwiches
- Baked Tofu Sandwiches with Asian Slaw
- Grilled Pizza with Asparagus, Scallions and Fontina