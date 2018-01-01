Lent Recipes

F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Lent Recipes

From seafood pastas to gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, here are F&W’s most delicious and hearty meatless recipes for Lent.

Chile Shrimp with Butter Beans and Lemony Couscous (photo at right)

Meatless Recipes from Mario Batali

More Meatless Recipes

Dana Slatkin on How to Prep, Store and Cook Vegetables
F&W’s Masters Series

How to Prep, Store and Cook Vegetables

Blogger-author Dana Slatkin brings brings classic technique from some of France’s best chefs to her luxurious vegan and vegetarian dishes. Here, her best tips.

 

Top Picks

Hearty Meatless Lunches

More Recipes

Fish & Seafood
 
 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up