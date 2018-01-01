Light, tangy lemon desserts are a refreshing way to end any meal. We love lemon cakes, tarts and sorbets, and adding lemon curd and marmalade to cookies, scones and crepes is an easy way to enhance bright, citrusy flavor. Adding lemon to mascarpone or ricotta creates light and creamy cake frosting, or use it as a filling for thin crepes. Whether you're looking for a light and bright citrus tart or a simple, elegant bundt cake, these lemon desserts won't disappoint. Try one the next time you're craving something sweet.