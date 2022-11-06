Home Bakers Swear by These Ceramic Dishes for Perfect Pies, and You Can Get Two for the Price of One

Snap up the set for $27.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 6, 2022

LE TAUCI Ceramic Pie Pans Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Some of us would argue that Thanksgiving is peak pie season. It’s an essential dessert for the holiday table, from apple to pumpkin or sweet potato. But gone are the days where we use the flimsy aluminum tin. A sturdy ceramic pie dish not only makes the treat look prettier, but can also help it bake up nicely. And, we stumbled upon this cute set of two that’s on sale for just $29

These La Tauci ceramic pie plates are a versatile 9-inch size (that holds 36 ounces), and the pair’s current sale price is less than the cost of one standard pie dish. It’s a smart investment if you plan to make multiple pies for a large gathering, want multiple flavors, or just want your pie plates to match.

le-tauci-ceramic-pie-pans-for-baking

Amazon

To buy: Le Tauci 2-Piece Ceramic Pie Pans Set, $29 (originally $46) at amazon.com

Their fluted rim design adds a bit of flare to all of your baked creations, and you can snap them up in a chic white color that not only goes with any tablescape, but also lets your intricate crusts  pop. The plates are microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. And cleanup is simple, since their material is stain- and odor-resistant, and you can throw them right into the dishwasher. They also stack neatly for easy storage. 

Shoppers love how the material heats up evenly for perfectly baked pies. “As other reviewers mention, the weight is so nice, they feel so sturdy and suited to making delicious pies. When I bake with them, the crust is evenly browned and the heat is very evenly distributed,” a reviewer wrote

Another person called out that they totally ditched disposable pans for these, since they work better and saved them money in the long run. “And the ridges make it easy and fun to perfect my edge crust,” they added.Other shoppers say they love having two pie plates. “The two-pack was perfect,” a third echoed, adding, “I took a pie to a dinner during the holidays and gave them the plate as a hostess gift.” 

Now that this ceramic pie dish set is just $29, the decision to snap it up is as easy as pie. Add the Le Tauci Two-Piece Ceramic Pie Pans to your Amazon cart before the price goes back up. 

