Le Creuset Quietly Discounted Dutch Ovens, Bakeware Sets, and More During Its Major Year-End Sale

Le Creuset needs no introduction for the kitchen obsessed. The colorful French cooking brand has been crafting its famous Dutch ovens and more since 1925. Le Creuset pieces are not the type you buy and replace; they are heirlooms handed down across generations of cooks, and many households carefully craft collections over decades.

Finding Le Creuset on sale isn't always easy, but this is the time to buy — especially if you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Those still seeking a discount will be happy to know Le Creuset just kicked off its end-of-year sale, and it is huge.

We found the best savings for you, no matter what you want. The limited-time sale has everything from spatulas to full-on cookware sets, and we combed through all the specials to handpick what you need to buy.

Best Le Creuset End-of-Year Deals

Mini Round Cocotte

Le Creuset

To buy: $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com

The 8-ounce Mini Round Cocottes are perfect for individual portions of everything, from shepherd's pie to cobblers. The enameled surface is easy to clean, making these a fun addition to any dinner party. They're also the perfect size for prepping your mise en place, and they even have a lid to keep everything fresh until you're ready for them.

Classic Whistling Kettle

Le Creuset

To buy: $92 (originally $115) at lecreuset.com

The Classic Whistling Kettle is the perfect addition to any Le Creuset collection, big or small. Its shiny enameled exterior is gorgeous to showcase on your stovetop in between uses. And we love the unmistakable whistling noise that fills our kitchen when the water has reached a boil. The carbon steel construction makes for even heating, and the enamel coating is chip- and stain-resistant.

Crepe Pan

Le Creuset

To buy: $130 (originally $184) at lecreuset.com

If you're going to buy a crepe pan, why not buy one made in France? This cast iron and enameled piece is heavy duty and made to last a lifetime of breakfasts. It also does double-duty as a smaller griddle for making pancakes, eggs, and the like. The cast iron construction means it retains heat well and cooks evenly. The set comes with the crepe pan, an 8-inch râteau for spreading the batter, and a narrow spatula so you can flip the crepe easily.

5-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $150 (originally $238) at lecreuset.com

The 5-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Set is a baker's dream. The silicone coating over the carbon steel construction makes for effortless cleanup and uniform browning without getting too dark. The pans are lightweight but don't warp at high temperatures, like their 475 degree Fahrenheit capacity. The heat-resistant silicone grips make handling it from the oven safe and easy. Each set comes with a square cake pan, a large sheet pan, a cookie sheet, a loaf pan, and a 12-cup muffin tray.

Toughened Nonstick Pro 6-Piece Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $420 (originally $595) at lecreuset.com

The Toughened Nonstick Pro 6-Piece Set comes with a nonstick 8-inch fry pan, an 11-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, and a 4.25-quart saute pan. The nonstick pans are solid and so durable you can even use them with metal utensils. The pan makes easy work of anything from searing meats to cooking steaks on the stove and the oven. They also wipe clean easily, making them a kitchen workhorse.

Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2

Le Creuset

To buy: $58 (originally $75) at lecreuset.com

This set of two Heritage Square Baking Dishes comes with one 5-inch dish and one 8-inch dish. Both are made from stoneware, making them nonstick and easy to clean. The material also conducts heat well, making it perfect for anything you'd need a casserole dish for. The larger option is suitable for items like roasts or casseroles, and the smaller container is excellent for preparation or more individual portions.

Classic Round Wide Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $210 (originally $340) at lecreuset.com

The Classic Round Wide Oven is the Dutch oven the brand has become known for. It is a kitchen chameleon. You can do anything from baking bread to making a roast, which goes from oven to tabletop quickly. It's also super easy to clean, and you can even put it in the dishwasher. It comes in various sizes, but this has a capacity of 3.5 quarts, making it a nice size for an average household.

Classic Braiser with Glass Lid

Le Creuset

To buy: $245 (originally $400) at lecreuset.com

The broad base of the Classic Braiser with Glass Lid makes it easy to keep items separate when cooking. The tempered glass lid not only keeps in all the moisture but also lets you keep an eye on what's cooking. It is a great stand-in for a wok, items you need to keep more of an eye on, and is a great tool for shallow-frying items like fried chicken.